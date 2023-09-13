“Don’t think of gaming as this horrible thing”: Ninja’s message to parents, says “gaming” can be advantageous 

Twitch and Fortnite veteran Tyler Blevins, or as he is known by his online alias, "Ninja," recently launched his podcast "AFK W/ NINJA." In the first episode, he was joined by fellow Fortnite gamer Ali "SypherPK" to discuss their experiences juggling gaming with household responsibilities and academic pursuits during their childhoods.

Tyler, recognizing the stigma sometimes associated with gaming in households, emphasized a positive perspective. He suggested that parents can harness their children's interest in gaming to their advantage. He remarked:

"Don’t think of gaming as this horrible thing."

"You can use it to your advantage" - Ninja reveals how parents can moderate their child's gaming activities

Ninja, a veteran of the gaming industry, has a lot of experience in managing work and life. He has also been attending gaming competitions since he was a teenager. Here's what he had to say in his latest podcast:

"Listen, parents out there, anyone with kids, don't think of gaming as this horrible thing that's happening to your child. First off, number one, they're in your house. There's no safer space in the world than being in their room, playing video games, as long as you're monitoring what they're doing up there."

He added:

"Number two, you can use it to your advantage. I mean, my mom made me do more chores around the house. I had to be more active outside so that I could play more inside and this is when I was young. That was when I was like, seven to twelve."

SypherPK, who was the guest in the episode, also added that he had to get better grades in exchange for more playing time. He said:

"Same thing. I had to maintain certain grades. I was also playing basketball, Varsity, in high school as well. My parents were, 'Gaming is just gaming, as long as you have good grades and you're maintaining your basketball practices, you can game'."

Ninja's podcast is up and running with the first episode already rolled out. For those wondering, fans can listen to the podcast on popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, SiriusXM app, and Spotify.