"Don't think they promoted it at all" — Asmongold thinks Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 had a bad launch due to Microsoft

Zack "Asmongold" talked about the recently released Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, the newest addition to the action-adventure series developed by Xbox Game Studio Ninja Theory Ltd. On May 22, while discussing the game, the streamer noted the issues surrounding its release. He specifically mentioned the lack of promotion by Microsoft for this game.

Due to a lack of publicity, the title seems to be flying under the radar of many people. Since its release, the title has had a peak player count of only approximately 3,800, as per Steamcharts.com. Addressing how Microsoft didn't promote the title, Asmongold stated:

"I feel like Microsoft did a great job making sure that nobody cared about this by not talking about it at all. And I don't think they really promoted it at all, like I never heard anything about this game coming out."

"Another studio is going to be closed": Asmongold calls Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2's launch a "disaster"

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is a Norse-themed successor to its first part, which was released in 2017. This third-person sequel focuses on things like permadeath, puzzle-solving, and an elaborate fighting system. The title is set in the backdrop of ninth-century Iceland. The game was released on May 21, 2024.

On May 22, 2024, Asmongold uploaded a video on YouTube, titled Another AAA Game Disaster.., in which he opined that the game left much to be desired. This was partly due to the total playtime that it offered. It's worth noting that the developer had promised a runtime of roughly nine hours and had stated that fans "enjoy shorter games."

However, as more playthroughs of the experience were uploaded on YouTube, Zack learned that most were only five hours long. Regarding this, he stated:

"Like, I'mma be real, like, I feel like we're going to be getting a notification pretty soon that another studio is going to be closed... All I'm saying is like, I feel like this is really bad."

Asmongold often addresses and reviews upcoming or recently released titles. He often focuses on games falling in the RPG genre, given his expertise in the MMO RPG League of Legends. His contribution to the reviewing process was recently acknowledged by the director of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Daniel Vávra, when he talked about the creator in an interview.

Daniel stated that he felt "super happy and proud" about somebody like Zack recognizing his game. Further, he mentioned that he had been a fan of the streamer since his Elden Ring broadcasts.

