"It's me!"- Asmongold reacts to Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 game director talking about his reaction to the trailer

Zack "Asmongold" was left thrilled after watching the game director of the upcoming RPG title Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 talk about his reaction to the game's trailer. Zack had stated while watching the RPG title, that he felt himself to be a part of the target audience for the game, and that it was "completely for him".

As Asmongold watched the interview involving the Czech game director, a clip of the former's reaction to the game trailer was played. Upon seeing himself, Zack stated:

"No way! So, oh my- oh my god! It's me!"

"Huge shoutout for this guy" - Asmongold praises Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 game director

Asmongold is known for his takes on various games and trending online topics, specifically those revolving around RPG gaming. As part of his stream, he had previously talked about Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, the much-hyped upcoming title based on the Civil War of 15th-century Bohemia.

While going through his subreddit, r/Asmongold on Reddit, he came across a post mentioning the game's director praising him based on his commentary on the game's trailer.

The post stated that the director and founder of Warhorse studio, Daniel Vávra, remarked he felt "super happy and proud" that somebody like Zack was recognizing his game. Furthermore, he said that he had been a fan of Zack ever since the creator's Elden Ring streams.

The clip of Zack's review was showcased to the game director. However, he contradicted his earlier opinion on the talk show, The View, which, as per Zack, was targeted toward "37-year-old disenfranchised wine moms".

Upon realizing that the interviewers had left this part in, Zack was amused and could be seen laughing. He shouted out Daniel Vávra and praised his soon-to-be-released game once again. While reading a stream chat declaring the game as "cap," Zack stated:

"I mean huge shoutout for this guy, that's awesome. Like, yeah, I'm honored that he's honored. Uh, these guys are making an amazing f**king game... Cap? Yeah, just like, just like Monster Hunter was a cap, right guys?"

Asmongold was recently involved in a feud with fellow Twitch streamer Denims, who, on stream, had offered to pay $30,000 to anyone who would make him "disappear". He responded to the statement by reporting a clip of the same to Twitch and even stated he was contemplating filing a police report against the fellow creator.