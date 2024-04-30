"This is a felony" - Asmongold responds to Twitch streamer Denims saying she would pay $30,000 to whoever made him "disappear"

One True King (OTK) co-founder Zack "Asmongold" has responded to recent comments made by Twitch streamer Denims. On April 29, 2024, a 30-second clip from Denims' livestream went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, in which she stated that she would pay $30,000 to anyone who made the content creator "disappear."

Denims remarked:

"Listen, I'll up the number. Okay? $30k to anyone who'd make this dips**t disappear and make Eve's breasts bigger. Okay? You have to do both. All right? Because then it's a win-win for me. I get more breast and I don't have to see that moron on my timeline anymore. So, if you think about it..."

During a broadcast earlier today (April 30, 2024), Asmongold reacted to the video. After watching it, he claimed to have contacted Twitch and insinuated that he might file a police report.

He elaborated:

"What a re**rd. Oh, my god! Well, it's simple. So, how do you deal with a situation like this? It's really easy. I contacted Twitch about it earlier. I sent them the clip and we'll see what happens. And, you know, maybe after that, I might put in a police report. I haven't decided. I think I'm going to just wait and see how things play out."

Asmongold argued that Twitch streamer Denims committed a "felony," calling her actions "unhinged":

"No, because, this is unhinged. It's completely unhinged. It's totally uncalled for. Yeah, this is, like, a felony. It's not even a question."

"I think Twitch will probably have to ban her" - Asmongold reacts to streamer Denims seemingly threatening violence

After insisting that Twitch streamer Denims' behavior was "completely unhinged," Asmongold believed that the Amazon-owned platform "would have" to ban the creator.

He also stated that if Denims was not punished, he might pursue legal action:

"'It is a clear call for violence.' It is! Absolutely! So, I think Twitch will probably have to ban her. I really don't even think there is a way around it. I think, especially, if they don't perma-ban her, I will absolutely look and see what my legal options are for something like this. Make sure that this is reported... because this is crazy!"

Timestamp: 00:21:00

The World of Warcraft personality then reviewed Mark Kern's tweet about the situation, wondering if Denims' remarks were intended for him or Kern. However, Asmongold asserted that it "did not matter" because the content creator featured him on her livestream.

He added:

"I saw that Mark Kern made a... this one right here. Yeah, I saw this earlier. 'Twitch streamer @DenimsTV ups my bounty to $30,000 while reacting to Asmongold's video about Toneman's death threat against me.' I don't know if it's about me or about him (Mark Kern). It doesn't really matter to me. She's got me on the screen and she's saying that. It's about me."

At the time of writing, Twitch streamer Denims had not responded to the situation. What she says remains to be seen.