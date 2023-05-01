During her most recent stream on April 30, Emily "Emiru," the popular Twitch streamer and co-owner of OTK, announced that she would no longer be conducting streams that revolve around drinking alcohol. This decision was prompted by the concerns that numerous viewers expressed following a Q&A livestream where she took a shot every time she didn't answer a question.

While she is not addicted to alcohol, Emiru took her viewers' concerns seriously as she understood that many individuals can easily become vulnerable to substance abuse. She stated:

“Don’t want to worry people.”

"Not gonna do anymore solo drinking streams" - Emiru to quit drinking on Twitch

Although there are no issues with consuming alcohol on Twitch, Emiru acknowledged that many individuals struggle with drinking problems and addiction.

Reacting to her viewers' concerning messages, she announced:

"The last stream I did, where I was doing like, taking a shot every time I don't answer a question, I saw a lot of people who were genuinely worried. Like, think I just like, drink all the time off stream or saying I'm like, gonna ruin my life or whatever. I just thought it would be fun, but I don't want to worry people."

Emiru stated that the numerous discussions among viewers regarding substance abuse made her uncomfortable. They led her to decide to stop drinking on stream, at least when she is going solo:

"So, I'm probably not gonna do any more solo drinking streams. Not that I did many in the first place, but I don't want it to be like, weird especially cause people were bringing it up other people who have had issues with substance abuse."

Here's what the fans said regarding her decision

In the YouTube clip, fans expressed their opinions, with some pointing out that fellow streamer Tectone even called Emiru during her Q&A stream. Others commented that drinking is not a significant trigger for many people. Here are some of the top comments:

Fans react to the streamer's latest announcement (Image via QuackPoster YouTube)

Emily is currently one of the top female streamers in America, boasting a following of over 1.2 million on Twitch. She recently also became the co-owner of One True King (OTK).

Poll : 0 votes