Dota 2 2025 roster shuffle: All transfers, rumors, and more

The post-Dota 2 TI13 roster shuffle has begun, featuring high-profile transfers, roster disbands, and a flurry of rumors. Reminiscent of last year, the current transfer window is equally busy as talents prepare for upcoming tournaments, notably for the valuable spots in The International 2025 Qualifiers. That said, Team Liquid, the TI13 champions, retains its championship-winning squad for the new season.

Other teams, however, are actively overhauling their existing rosters, with only a few sticking with their current lineups. This article will feature all transfer news, rumors, and sagas from all the Dota 2 competitive regions.

Nigma Galaxy's Dota 2 qualifiers roster: KuroKy benched again

Nigma Galaxy will kickstart its 2024-25 season with stand-ins for captain Kuro 'KuroKy' Salehi Takhasomi and offlaner Saieful "Fbz" Ilham. KuroKy is confirmed to be replaced by a stand-in for a second consecutive tournament, while Fbz has reunited with BOOM Esports. Below is Nigma Galaxy's active roster for its pre-TI 2025 campaign:

Safelaner - Miracle-

Midlaner - SumaiL

Offlaner - No!ob (From PSG Quest)

Soft Support - Omar

Hard Support - GH

Team r's inactive roster fills up: Raddan/Yatoro and Mira announce a break from competitive Dota 2

Illya 'Raddan' Mulyarchuk, formerly known as Yatoro, and Myroslav 'Mira' Kolpakov, the safelane carry and soft support of Team Spirit, are departing from competitive gaming. The two-time TI champions were subsequently moved to Team Spirit's inactive roster.

Transfer rumors surrounding Gaimin Gladiators: Major-winning Dota 2 roster in jeopardy?

Aegis is the only missing accolade in Gaimin Gladiators' trophy cabinet. In the wake of a 3-0 defeat to Team Liquid in the TI13 Grand Final, rumors and speculation about GG's roster are spreading like wildfire.

Even the admin of its X handle shared memes about the squad. One of the transfer-related posts also stated that news about the roster would be announced this coming weekend.

Meanwhile, popular Russian caster Nikita “4ce” Kotkov said the following about Gaimin Gladiators' imminent future on his Telegram channel:

"The organization disbanded the squad, but the players could continue to play together."

The future of Tundra Esports' Dota 2 roster: Topson to undergo military service?

Tundra Esports put on a compelling performance in TI13. Following its defeat in the Lower Bracket Final, talks about the squad's future began to surface. Russian caster, Vladimir "Maelstorm" Kuzminov claimed that Topson will leave Tundra to serve for the Finnish military on his Telegram channel:

"Topson will leave Tundra as it's time to attend military service."

Tundra has yet to address this rumor. Meanwhile, the team faces another roster uncertainty as Roman "RAMZES666" Kushnarev's loan period ended following TI13, leaving the offlaner position vacant.

BetBoom Team breaks down: 3 players move to the inactive Dota 2 roster

Following their early exit from TI13, BetBoom Team moved Alexander "TORONTOTOKYO" Khertek, Danil "gpk" Skutin, and Egor "Nightfall" Grigorenko, to the inactive roster. Vitalie "Save-" Melnic and Matvey "MieRo`" Vasyunin are the active BetBoom Team players. Having said that, Ivan "Pure" Moskalenko will rejoin BetBoom's inactive roster after his Tundra stint, which included a TI13 Lower Bracket Semifinal appearance.

Tundra Esports: 33 and Saksa rejoin Tundra's Dota 2 roster

Martin "Saksa" Sazdov and Neta "33" Shapira move to Tundra Esports after the latter's successful TI13 stint. This marks Saksa's return to the active roster after a longtime break from the competitive scene.

Dota 2 2024-25 transfer market: Confirmed moves and rumors

Europe:

Collapse is rumored to have received offers from BetBoom Team and Team Liquid.

watson is speculated to replace dyrachyo as Gaimin Gladiators' safelaner.

Team Secret's transfer plans are unknown as its only active player is Puppey.

Timado leaves OG.

23, Nine, Wisper, Ari, and Ceb will represent OG in BBDacha and Dreamleague Qualifiers.

bzm downgraded to OG's inactive roster.

Cloud9's new roster is filled by the likes of Crystallis, No[o]ne, DM, 9Class, and Dukalis.

Topson retires from professional Dota 2.

Tundra Esports is actively looking for a midlaner before the upcoming qualifiers.

33 and Saksa rejoin Tundra Esports.

Nande, Mo13ei, Palantimos, dEsire, and Kidaro form the newly revamped Alliance with Loda as coach.

9Class leaves Tundra Esports.

Watson replaces dyrachyo as the carry of Gaimin Gladiators. The former TI finalist is part of GG's inactive roster.

No[o]ne- and DM bid farewell to Cloud9.

Fishman leaves Cloud9.

seimei heads to Team Secret from Team Tough.

Ainkrad leaves One Move to join Team Secret.

423 and kyzko (free agents) join the ranks of Team Secret.

dyrachyo joins Tundra Esports.

Ceb is the offlaner and captain of OG.

423, Copy, MinD_ContRoL, Lelis, and Se form Into The Breach.

CIS:

RAMZES666 is still part of the inactive L1GA TEAM roster and might transfer to other European teams.

Yellow Submarine disbands. Satanic, erase, kasane, rue, and asdekor_r are without a team.

kiyotaka is no longer a part of 9Pandas.

TORONTOTOKYO, gpk, Nighfall, and Pure head to BetBoom Team's inactive roster.

Rumor has it that RAMZES666 might take a break from competitive Dota 2 or join BetBoom Team.

Solo is back to 9Panda's active roster.

Satanic and rue join the ranks of Team Spirit.

Kataomi`, kiyotaka, and Pure head to the active BetBoom Team roster.

alberkaaa joins L1GA TEAM while RAMZES666 moves to the inactive roster.

sayuw and yamich head to 9Pandas.

23savage and Nine move to OG.

Crystallis, No[o]ne-, DM, 9Class, and Dukalis form PARIVISION.

erase moves to 9Pandas.

Yuragi, sanctity-, nefrit, Zayac, and Malady head to NAVI's inactive roster.

kaori bids farewell to Aurora Gaming.

Nightfall, kiyotaka, TORONTOTOKYO, Mira, and panto are part of Aurora Gaming.

Satanic is loaned to PARIVISION from Team Spirit.

Yatoro is welcomed back to Team Spirit.

Shad, sanctity-, BOOM, QBFY, and kaori are hired as NAVI's main squad.

China:

Faith_bian is shown the exit door at Azure Ray.

niu moves from LGD Gaming to Azure Ray.

G2 x iG disbands. Monet, NothingToSay, Jt-, BoBokKa, and XNova are looking for a new team.

Erika, 7e, Beyond, and zzq leave Team Zero.

Xinq moves to Xtreme Gaming's inactive roster.

Tiān mìng and Pyw join Xtreme Gaming as substitutes.

Lou, niu, and poloson say goodbye to Xtreme Gaming.

Ame, Xxs, and XinQ head to Xtreme Gaming.

SEA:

Emo and JaCkky leave Bleed Esports.

Blacklist International's roster is disbanded. Natsumi, Abed, Gabbi, and Jaunuel are looking for new teams.

DJ moves to BOOM Esports, while Ghost and Mac are on trail.

Fbz and TIMS (from Blacklist International) join BOOM Esports.

23 and Oli bid goodbye to Aurora.

Talon Esports fire its hard support ponyo.

Abed and Kaori move to Aurora.

TA2000 transfers from PSG Quest to Aurora.

DJ leaves BOOM Esports.

Kuka transfers from TNC Predator to Talon Esports.

Jaunuel is BOOM Esports' new hard support.

JaCkky and Mac transfer to Boom Esports.

Americas:

K1 departs from Heroic.

Timado, mangekyou, and Hellscream (trail) head to Shopify Rebellion.

MC (mind control) says goodbye to Shopify Rebellion.

Mirage` transfers from NextUp to L1Ga Team.

Parker joins Heroic as their new safelaner.

Nouns Esports disbands. Yuma, Copy, Gunnar, Lelis, and Fly are teamless.

Bookmark this page to stay tuned with the breaking news and latest updates of the 2024-25 transfer market.

