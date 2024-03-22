Dota 2 7.35d patch notes: All hero & item changes

The Dota 2 7.35d update has finally arrived, with a host of neutral creep, item, and hero changes for the game. Nerfs have hit Timbersaw, Terrorblade, Lifestealer, and Chen, among other heroes.

The Dota 2 7.35d item updates significantly change the Divine Rapier. The damage bonus has been slashed from +350 to +100, and the default 25% Spell Amplification has been removed.

Instead, it now has two modes that can be toggled between (with a 6s cooldown) - one giving +250 addition damage and another +25% Spell Amplification.

Dota 2 7.35d patch notes

The official Dota 2 patch notes for the latest update are as follows:

NEUTRAL CREEP UPDATES

GENERAL

Bonus experience from stacking neutral camps decreased from 30% to 25%

MUD GOLEM

Gold bounty decreased by 3

SATYR MINDSTEALER

Gold bounty decreased by 2

ITEM UPDATES

BLACK KING BAR

Avatar Cooldown increased from 90s to 95s

DIVINE RAPIER

Damage bonus decreased from +350 to +100

No longer provides 25% Spell Amplification by default

Now can be toggled between two modes: one provides additional +250 Damage, another one provides +25% Spell Amplification. Cooldown: 6s.

EYE OF SKADI

Health bonus increased from +220 to +250

Mana bonus increased from +220 to +250

HELM OF THE DOMINATOR

Dominate now grants the caster the gold bounty of the dominated creep

HELM OF THE OVERLORD

Dominate now grants the caster the gold bounty of the dominated creep

JAVELIN

Pierce proc chance decreased from 30% to 25%

MAELSTROM

Chain Lightning proc chance decreased from 30% to 25%

GLEIPNIR

Chain Lightning proc chance decreased from 30% to 25%

MJOLLNIR

Chain Lightning proc chance decreased from 30% to 25%

MAGIC STICK

Energy Charge Cooldown increased from 13s to 17s

MAGIC WAND

Energy Charge Cooldown increased from 13s to 15s

MANTA STYLE

Mirror Image Cooldown increased from 30s to 34s

NULL TALISMAN

Mana Regen bonus increased from +0.75/1.5 to +1/2

OBLIVION STAFF

Mana Regen bonus decreased from +1.25 to +1

ORCHID MALEVOLENCE

Mana Regen bonus decreased from +3.5 to +3.25

Intelligence bonus decreased from +12 to +10

Soul Burn Mana Cost increased from 100 to 125

BLOODTHORN

Intelligence bonus decreased from +15 to +10

Soul Rend Mana Cost increased from 100 to 125

PARASMA

Witch Blade Intelligence as damage per second decreased from 100% to 75%

REVENANT'S BROOCH

Phantom Province can no longer apply critical strikes when enabled

SHADOW BLADE

Shadow Walk Duration increased from 14s to 17s

SILVER EDGE

Shadow Walk Duration increased from 14s to 17s

NEUTRAL ITEM UPDATES

ROYAL JELLY

Consume Restoration Duration decreased from 10s to 8s

Consume Health Regen per charge increased from 2 to 2.5

Consume Mana Regen per charge increased from 1 to 1.25

GROVE BOW

Attack Range bonus decreased from +100 to +75

LIGHT COLLECTOR

Movement Speed bonus decreased from +10% to +5%

Unclouded Health and Mana Regen bonuses reduction when near trees increased from 50% to 75%

DOUBLOON

When in Mana mode, Mana Regen bonus is increased by 50% (from +2.5 to +3.75)

When in Health mode, Health Regen bonus is increased by 50% (from +5 to +7.5)

Dota 2 Hero updates (Image via Valve)

HERO UPDATES

ANCIENT APPARITION

COLD FEET

Mana Cost decreased from 125 to 110/115/120/125

ARC WARDEN

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Health decreased from +250 to +200

Level 20 Talent Magnetic Field Cooldown Reduction decreased from 8s to 7s

BATRIDER

FLAMEBREAK

Damage per second increased from 10/20/30/40 to 25/30/35/40

Burn Duration decreased from 5s to 2/3/4/5s

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Flaming Lasso Cooldown Reduction decreased from 10s to 7s

BEASTMASTER

INNER BEAST

Bonus Attack Speed increased from 10/20/30/40 to 10/22/34/46

BLOODSEEKER

Base Agility increased by 2

THIRST

Self-healing is now classified as lifesteal, and is amplified by Lifesteal Amplification

CENTAUR WARRUNNER

HOOF STOMP

Damage decreased from 90/160/230/300 to 70/140/210/280

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Health Regen decreased from +5 to +4

CHAOS KNIGHT

REALITY RIFT

Cast Range increased from 550/600/650/700 to 600/650/700/750

CHAOS STRIKE

Creep Damage Multiplier increased from 1.9x to 2x

CHEN

PENITENCE

Movement Slow decreased from 12/20/28/36% to 12/18/24/30%

DIVINE FAVOR

Bonus Armor decreased from 12/16/20/24 to 9/12/15/18

CLOCKWERK

POWER COGS

Now 50% of mana burned is added to the damage

CRYSTAL MAIDEN

CRYSTAL CLONE

Mana Cost increased from 50 to 150

DARK WILLOW

BEDLAM

Roaming Duration increased from 5s to 5.5s

DISRUPTOR

THUNDER STRIKE

Slow Duration increased from 0.1/0.2/0.3/0.4s to 0.4s

DRAGON KNIGHT

ELDER DRAGON FORM

Illusions no longer apply dragon's on-hit effects if they have reverted back to melee form

Corrosive Breath debuff duration decreased from 5s to 3s

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Health decreased from +400 to +300

DROW RANGER

MULTISHOT

Cooldown decreased from 24/22/20/18s to 24/21/18/15s

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Multishot Cooldown Reduction decreased from 8s to 6s

EARTH SPIRIT

ROLLING BOULDER

Damage increased from 30 to 60

EMBER SPIRIT

FIRE REMNANT

Base Charge Restore Time decreased from 38s to 35s

FACELESS VOID

TIME DILATION

Slow per cooldown decreased from 10% to 7/8/9/10%

Mana Cost increased from 60/70/80/90 to 75/80/85/90

HOODWINK

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Bushwhack Cooldown Reduction decreased from 3s to 2s

KUNKKA

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Torrent Damage/Knock Up Duration decreased from +30% to +25%

LESHRAC

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent Pulse Nova Damage decreased from +40 to +35

LICH

FROST SHIELD

Damage rescaled from 20/30/40/50 to 18/32/46/60

CHAIN FROST

Can now select the Ice Spire as the initial target

LIFESTEALER

RAGE

Movement Speed bonus decreased from 9/12/15/18% to 6/9/12/15%

INFEST

Aghanim's Scepter Cast Range bonus decreased from 350 to 250

OPEN WOUNDS

Cast Range decreased from 800 to 600

MARS

ARENA OF BLOOD

Cooldown increased from 90s to 100/95/90s

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent God's Rebuke Cooldown Reduction decreased from 4s to 3s

MEDUSA

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Split Shot Damage Penalty Reduction decreased from 10% to 8%

MIRANA

Base Movement Speed decreased from 290 to 285

NAGA SIREN

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Rip Tide Damage decreased from +25 to +20

NECROPHOS

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Heartstopper Aura Stack Duration increased from +2s to +3s

Level 10 Talent Reaper's Scythe Cast Range increased from +100 to +125

Level 15 Talent Death Pulse Heal increased from +40 to +50

PANGOLIER

SWASHBUCKLE

Strike Count decreased from 4 to 3

Damage per strike increased from 25/45/65/85 to 30/60/90/120

PRIMAL BEAST

ONSLAUGHT

Damage decreased from 90/180/270/360 to 75/170/265/360

UPROAR

Aghanim's Scepter Damage per line decreased from 100 to 85

PUCK

PHASE SHIFT

Aghanim's Shard no longer increases enemy search range by 200

DREAM COIL

Aghanim's Scepter attack speed decreased from 100% of Puck's attack speed to 90%

SAND KING

Base Damage increased by 6

Strength gain decreased from 2.7 to 2.3

SHADOW FIEND

SHADOWRAZE

Mana Cost decreased from 75/80/85/90 to 75

SILENCER

GLAIVES OF WISDOM

Intelligence Steal increased from 1/1/2/3 to 1/2/3/4

SNAPFIRE

SCATTERBLAST

Attack Slow, Movement Slow and Slow Duration are now also increased by 50% at point-blank range

FIRESNAP COOKIE

Projectile Speed increased from 1100 to 1200

SVEN

Base Armor decreased by 1

TECHIES

STICKY BOMB

Cooldown increased from 13/11/9/7s to 16/13/10/7s

TEMPLAR ASSASSIN

MELD

Bonus Damage increased from 80/130/180/230 to 80/140/200/260

TERRORBLADE

REFLECTION

Reflection Damage decreased from 55/70/85/100% to 40/60/80/100%

Radius decreased from 500 to 400

TIMBERSAW

TIMBER CHAIN

Damage decreased from 60/110/160/210 to 50/95/140/185

REACTIVE ARMOR

Max Stacks decreased from 15/24/33/42 to 12/22/32/42

TINKER

Base Armor increased by 2

DEFENSE MATRIX

Cast Range increased from 650 to 700/750/800/850

TINY

TREE GRAB

Bonus Base Damage decreased from 20/25/30/35 to 14/21/28/35

TROLL WARLORD

FERVOR

Aghanim's Shard Max Stacks Bonus decreased from +4 to +3

UNDERLORD

PIT OF MALICE

Aghanim's Scepter no longer slows enemy movement by 40%

Aghanim's Scepter now increases radius by 100

ATROPHY AURA

Bonus Damage per creep increased from 2/4/6/8 to 3/5/7/9

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent +75 Pit of Malice AoE replaced with Pit of Malice Slows by 30%

URSA

OVERPOWER

Slow Resistance rescaled from 15/20/25/30% to 10/20/30/40%

VOID SPIRIT

DISSIMILATE

Damage increased from 100/180/260/340 to 120/200/280/360

WEAVER

GEMINATE ATTACK

Geminate Attack Damage increased from 20/35/50/65 to 25/40/55/70

