Dota 2 7.35d patch notes: All hero & item changes

The Dota 2 7.35d update has finally arrived, with a host of neutral creep, item, and hero changes for the game. Nerfs have hit Timbersaw, Terrorblade, Lifestealer, and Chen, among other heroes.
The Dota 2 7.35d item updates significantly change the Divine Rapier. The damage bonus has been slashed from +350 to +100, and the default 25% Spell Amplification has been removed.
Instead, it now has two modes that can be toggled between (with a 6s cooldown) - one giving +250 addition damage and another +25% Spell Amplification.
Dota 2 7.35d patch notes
The official Dota 2 patch notes for the latest update are as follows:
NEUTRAL CREEP UPDATES
- GENERAL
- Bonus experience from stacking neutral camps decreased from 30% to 25%
- MUD GOLEM
- Gold bounty decreased by 3
- SATYR MINDSTEALER
- Gold bounty decreased by 2
ITEM UPDATES
- BLACK KING BAR
- Avatar Cooldown increased from 90s to 95s
- DIVINE RAPIER
- Damage bonus decreased from +350 to +100
- No longer provides 25% Spell Amplification by default
- Now can be toggled between two modes: one provides additional +250 Damage, another one provides +25% Spell Amplification. Cooldown: 6s.
- EYE OF SKADI
- Health bonus increased from +220 to +250
- Mana bonus increased from +220 to +250
- HELM OF THE DOMINATOR
- Dominate now grants the caster the gold bounty of the dominated creep
- HELM OF THE OVERLORD
- Dominate now grants the caster the gold bounty of the dominated creep
- JAVELIN
- Pierce proc chance decreased from 30% to 25%
- MAELSTROM
- Chain Lightning proc chance decreased from 30% to 25%
- GLEIPNIR
- Chain Lightning proc chance decreased from 30% to 25%
- MJOLLNIR
- Chain Lightning proc chance decreased from 30% to 25%
- MAGIC STICK
- Energy Charge Cooldown increased from 13s to 17s
- MAGIC WAND
- Energy Charge Cooldown increased from 13s to 15s
- MANTA STYLE
- Mirror Image Cooldown increased from 30s to 34s
- NULL TALISMAN
- Mana Regen bonus increased from +0.75/1.5 to +1/2
- OBLIVION STAFF
- Mana Regen bonus decreased from +1.25 to +1
- ORCHID MALEVOLENCE
- Mana Regen bonus decreased from +3.5 to +3.25
- Intelligence bonus decreased from +12 to +10
- Soul Burn Mana Cost increased from 100 to 125
- BLOODTHORN
- Intelligence bonus decreased from +15 to +10
- Soul Rend Mana Cost increased from 100 to 125
- PARASMA
- Witch Blade Intelligence as damage per second decreased from 100% to 75%
- REVENANT'S BROOCH
- Phantom Province can no longer apply critical strikes when enabled
- SHADOW BLADE
- Shadow Walk Duration increased from 14s to 17s
- SILVER EDGE
- Shadow Walk Duration increased from 14s to 17s
NEUTRAL ITEM UPDATES
- ROYAL JELLY
- Consume Restoration Duration decreased from 10s to 8s
- Consume Health Regen per charge increased from 2 to 2.5
- Consume Mana Regen per charge increased from 1 to 1.25
- GROVE BOW
- Attack Range bonus decreased from +100 to +75
- LIGHT COLLECTOR
- Movement Speed bonus decreased from +10% to +5%
- Unclouded Health and Mana Regen bonuses reduction when near trees increased from 50% to 75%
- DOUBLOON
- When in Mana mode, Mana Regen bonus is increased by 50% (from +2.5 to +3.75)
- When in Health mode, Health Regen bonus is increased by 50% (from +5 to +7.5)
HERO UPDATES
- ANCIENT APPARITION
- COLD FEET
- Mana Cost decreased from 125 to 110/115/120/125
- ARC WARDEN
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Health decreased from +250 to +200
- Level 20 Talent Magnetic Field Cooldown Reduction decreased from 8s to 7s
- BATRIDER
- FLAMEBREAK
- Damage per second increased from 10/20/30/40 to 25/30/35/40
- Burn Duration decreased from 5s to 2/3/4/5s
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Flaming Lasso Cooldown Reduction decreased from 10s to 7s
- BEASTMASTER
- INNER BEAST
- Bonus Attack Speed increased from 10/20/30/40 to 10/22/34/46
- BLOODSEEKER
- Base Agility increased by 2
- THIRST
- Self-healing is now classified as lifesteal, and is amplified by Lifesteal Amplification
- CENTAUR WARRUNNER
- HOOF STOMP
- Damage decreased from 90/160/230/300 to 70/140/210/280
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Health Regen decreased from +5 to +4
- CHAOS KNIGHT
- REALITY RIFT
- Cast Range increased from 550/600/650/700 to 600/650/700/750
- CHAOS STRIKE
- Creep Damage Multiplier increased from 1.9x to 2x
- CHEN
- PENITENCE
- Movement Slow decreased from 12/20/28/36% to 12/18/24/30%
- DIVINE FAVOR
- Bonus Armor decreased from 12/16/20/24 to 9/12/15/18
- CLOCKWERK
- POWER COGS
- Now 50% of mana burned is added to the damage
- CRYSTAL MAIDEN
- CRYSTAL CLONE
- Mana Cost increased from 50 to 150
- DARK WILLOW
- BEDLAM
- Roaming Duration increased from 5s to 5.5s
- DISRUPTOR
- THUNDER STRIKE
- Slow Duration increased from 0.1/0.2/0.3/0.4s to 0.4s
- DRAGON KNIGHT
- ELDER DRAGON FORM
- Illusions no longer apply dragon's on-hit effects if they have reverted back to melee form
- Corrosive Breath debuff duration decreased from 5s to 3s
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Health decreased from +400 to +300
- DROW RANGER
- MULTISHOT
- Cooldown decreased from 24/22/20/18s to 24/21/18/15s
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Multishot Cooldown Reduction decreased from 8s to 6s
- EARTH SPIRIT
- ROLLING BOULDER
- Damage increased from 30 to 60
- EMBER SPIRIT
- FIRE REMNANT
- Base Charge Restore Time decreased from 38s to 35s
- FACELESS VOID
- TIME DILATION
- Slow per cooldown decreased from 10% to 7/8/9/10%
- Mana Cost increased from 60/70/80/90 to 75/80/85/90
- HOODWINK
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Bushwhack Cooldown Reduction decreased from 3s to 2s
- KUNKKA
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Torrent Damage/Knock Up Duration decreased from +30% to +25%
- LESHRAC
- TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent Pulse Nova Damage decreased from +40 to +35
- LICH
- FROST SHIELD
- Damage rescaled from 20/30/40/50 to 18/32/46/60
- CHAIN FROST
- Can now select the Ice Spire as the initial target
- LIFESTEALER
- RAGE
- Movement Speed bonus decreased from 9/12/15/18% to 6/9/12/15%
- INFEST
- Aghanim's Scepter Cast Range bonus decreased from 350 to 250
- OPEN WOUNDS
- Cast Range decreased from 800 to 600
- MARS
- ARENA OF BLOOD
- Cooldown increased from 90s to 100/95/90s
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent God's Rebuke Cooldown Reduction decreased from 4s to 3s
- MEDUSA
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Split Shot Damage Penalty Reduction decreased from 10% to 8%
- MIRANA
- Base Movement Speed decreased from 290 to 285
- NAGA SIREN
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Rip Tide Damage decreased from +25 to +20
- NECROPHOS
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Heartstopper Aura Stack Duration increased from +2s to +3s
- Level 10 Talent Reaper's Scythe Cast Range increased from +100 to +125
- Level 15 Talent Death Pulse Heal increased from +40 to +50
- PANGOLIER
- SWASHBUCKLE
- Strike Count decreased from 4 to 3
- Damage per strike increased from 25/45/65/85 to 30/60/90/120
- PRIMAL BEAST
- ONSLAUGHT
- Damage decreased from 90/180/270/360 to 75/170/265/360
- UPROAR
- Aghanim's Scepter Damage per line decreased from 100 to 85
- PUCK
- PHASE SHIFT
- Aghanim's Shard no longer increases enemy search range by 200
- DREAM COIL
- Aghanim's Scepter attack speed decreased from 100% of Puck's attack speed to 90%
- SAND KING
- Base Damage increased by 6
- Strength gain decreased from 2.7 to 2.3
- SHADOW FIEND
- SHADOWRAZE
- Mana Cost decreased from 75/80/85/90 to 75
- SILENCER
- GLAIVES OF WISDOM
- Intelligence Steal increased from 1/1/2/3 to 1/2/3/4
- SNAPFIRE
- SCATTERBLAST
- Attack Slow, Movement Slow and Slow Duration are now also increased by 50% at point-blank range
- FIRESNAP COOKIE
- Projectile Speed increased from 1100 to 1200
- SVEN
- Base Armor decreased by 1
- TECHIES
- STICKY BOMB
- Cooldown increased from 13/11/9/7s to 16/13/10/7s
- TEMPLAR ASSASSIN
- MELD
- Bonus Damage increased from 80/130/180/230 to 80/140/200/260
- TERRORBLADE
- REFLECTION
- Reflection Damage decreased from 55/70/85/100% to 40/60/80/100%
- Radius decreased from 500 to 400
- TIMBERSAW
- TIMBER CHAIN
- Damage decreased from 60/110/160/210 to 50/95/140/185
- REACTIVE ARMOR
- Max Stacks decreased from 15/24/33/42 to 12/22/32/42
- TINKER
- Base Armor increased by 2
- DEFENSE MATRIX
- Cast Range increased from 650 to 700/750/800/850
- TINY
- TREE GRAB
- Bonus Base Damage decreased from 20/25/30/35 to 14/21/28/35
- TROLL WARLORD
- FERVOR
- Aghanim's Shard Max Stacks Bonus decreased from +4 to +3
- UNDERLORD
- PIT OF MALICE
- Aghanim's Scepter no longer slows enemy movement by 40%
- Aghanim's Scepter now increases radius by 100
- ATROPHY AURA
- Bonus Damage per creep increased from 2/4/6/8 to 3/5/7/9
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent +75 Pit of Malice AoE replaced with Pit of Malice Slows by 30%
- URSA
- OVERPOWER
- Slow Resistance rescaled from 15/20/25/30% to 10/20/30/40%
- VOID SPIRIT
- DISSIMILATE
- Damage increased from 100/180/260/340 to 120/200/280/360
- WEAVER
- GEMINATE ATTACK
- Geminate Attack Damage increased from 20/35/50/65 to 25/40/55/70
