Dota 2 7.35d patch notes: All hero & item changes

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Mar 22, 2024 08:26 GMT
Dota 2 7.35d patch notes
Dota 2 7.35d patch notes (Image via Valve)

The Dota 2 7.35d update has finally arrived, with a host of neutral creep, item, and hero changes for the game. Nerfs have hit Timbersaw, Terrorblade, Lifestealer, and Chen, among other heroes.

The Dota 2 7.35d item updates significantly change the Divine Rapier. The damage bonus has been slashed from +350 to +100, and the default 25% Spell Amplification has been removed.

Instead, it now has two modes that can be toggled between (with a 6s cooldown) - one giving +250 addition damage and another +25% Spell Amplification.

Dota 2 7.35d patch notes

The official Dota 2 patch notes for the latest update are as follows:

NEUTRAL CREEP UPDATES

  • GENERAL
  • Bonus experience from stacking neutral camps decreased from 30% to 25%
  • MUD GOLEM
  • Gold bounty decreased by 3
  • SATYR MINDSTEALER
  • Gold bounty decreased by 2

ITEM UPDATES

  • BLACK KING BAR
  • Avatar Cooldown increased from 90s to 95s
  • DIVINE RAPIER
  • Damage bonus decreased from +350 to +100
  • No longer provides 25% Spell Amplification by default
  • Now can be toggled between two modes: one provides additional +250 Damage, another one provides +25% Spell Amplification. Cooldown: 6s.
  • EYE OF SKADI
  • Health bonus increased from +220 to +250
  • Mana bonus increased from +220 to +250
  • HELM OF THE DOMINATOR
  • Dominate now grants the caster the gold bounty of the dominated creep
  • HELM OF THE OVERLORD
  • Dominate now grants the caster the gold bounty of the dominated creep
  • JAVELIN
  • Pierce proc chance decreased from 30% to 25%
  • MAELSTROM
  • Chain Lightning proc chance decreased from 30% to 25%
  • GLEIPNIR
  • Chain Lightning proc chance decreased from 30% to 25%
  • MJOLLNIR
  • Chain Lightning proc chance decreased from 30% to 25%
  • MAGIC STICK
  • Energy Charge Cooldown increased from 13s to 17s
  • MAGIC WAND
  • Energy Charge Cooldown increased from 13s to 15s
  • MANTA STYLE
  • Mirror Image Cooldown increased from 30s to 34s
  • NULL TALISMAN
  • Mana Regen bonus increased from +0.75/1.5 to +1/2
  • OBLIVION STAFF
  • Mana Regen bonus decreased from +1.25 to +1
  • ORCHID MALEVOLENCE
  • Mana Regen bonus decreased from +3.5 to +3.25
  • Intelligence bonus decreased from +12 to +10
  • Soul Burn Mana Cost increased from 100 to 125
  • BLOODTHORN
  • Intelligence bonus decreased from +15 to +10
  • Soul Rend Mana Cost increased from 100 to 125
  • PARASMA
  • Witch Blade Intelligence as damage per second decreased from 100% to 75%
  • REVENANT'S BROOCH
  • Phantom Province can no longer apply critical strikes when enabled
  • SHADOW BLADE
  • Shadow Walk Duration increased from 14s to 17s
  • SILVER EDGE
  • Shadow Walk Duration increased from 14s to 17s

NEUTRAL ITEM UPDATES

  • ROYAL JELLY
  • Consume Restoration Duration decreased from 10s to 8s
  • Consume Health Regen per charge increased from 2 to 2.5
  • Consume Mana Regen per charge increased from 1 to 1.25
  • GROVE BOW
  • Attack Range bonus decreased from +100 to +75
  • LIGHT COLLECTOR
  • Movement Speed bonus decreased from +10% to +5%
  • Unclouded Health and Mana Regen bonuses reduction when near trees increased from 50% to 75%
  • DOUBLOON
  • When in Mana mode, Mana Regen bonus is increased by 50% (from +2.5 to +3.75)
  • When in Health mode, Health Regen bonus is increased by 50% (from +5 to +7.5)
Dota 2 Hero updates (Image via Valve)
Dota 2 Hero updates (Image via Valve)

HERO UPDATES

  • ANCIENT APPARITION
  • COLD FEET
  • Mana Cost decreased from 125 to 110/115/120/125
  • ARC WARDEN
  • TALENTS
  • Level 10 Talent Health decreased from +250 to +200
  • Level 20 Talent Magnetic Field Cooldown Reduction decreased from 8s to 7s
  • BATRIDER
  • FLAMEBREAK
  • Damage per second increased from 10/20/30/40 to 25/30/35/40
  • Burn Duration decreased from 5s to 2/3/4/5s
  • TALENTS
  • Level 15 Talent Flaming Lasso Cooldown Reduction decreased from 10s to 7s
  • BEASTMASTER
  • INNER BEAST
  • Bonus Attack Speed increased from 10/20/30/40 to 10/22/34/46
  • BLOODSEEKER
  • Base Agility increased by 2
  • THIRST
  • Self-healing is now classified as lifesteal, and is amplified by Lifesteal Amplification
  • CENTAUR WARRUNNER
  • HOOF STOMP
  • Damage decreased from 90/160/230/300 to 70/140/210/280
  • TALENTS
  • Level 10 Talent Health Regen decreased from +5 to +4
  • CHAOS KNIGHT
  • REALITY RIFT
  • Cast Range increased from 550/600/650/700 to 600/650/700/750
  • CHAOS STRIKE
  • Creep Damage Multiplier increased from 1.9x to 2x
  • CHEN
  • PENITENCE
  • Movement Slow decreased from 12/20/28/36% to 12/18/24/30%
  • DIVINE FAVOR
  • Bonus Armor decreased from 12/16/20/24 to 9/12/15/18
  • CLOCKWERK
  • POWER COGS
  • Now 50% of mana burned is added to the damage
  • CRYSTAL MAIDEN
  • CRYSTAL CLONE
  • Mana Cost increased from 50 to 150
  • DARK WILLOW
  • BEDLAM
  • Roaming Duration increased from 5s to 5.5s
  • DISRUPTOR
  • THUNDER STRIKE
  • Slow Duration increased from 0.1/0.2/0.3/0.4s to 0.4s
  • DRAGON KNIGHT
  • ELDER DRAGON FORM
  • Illusions no longer apply dragon's on-hit effects if they have reverted back to melee form
  • Corrosive Breath debuff duration decreased from 5s to 3s
  • TALENTS
  • Level 15 Talent Health decreased from +400 to +300
  • DROW RANGER
  • MULTISHOT
  • Cooldown decreased from 24/22/20/18s to 24/21/18/15s
  • TALENTS
  • Level 15 Talent Multishot Cooldown Reduction decreased from 8s to 6s
  • EARTH SPIRIT
  • ROLLING BOULDER
  • Damage increased from 30 to 60
  • EMBER SPIRIT
  • FIRE REMNANT
  • Base Charge Restore Time decreased from 38s to 35s
  • FACELESS VOID
  • TIME DILATION
  • Slow per cooldown decreased from 10% to 7/8/9/10%
  • Mana Cost increased from 60/70/80/90 to 75/80/85/90
  • HOODWINK
  • TALENTS
  • Level 10 Talent Bushwhack Cooldown Reduction decreased from 3s to 2s
  • KUNKKA
  • TALENTS
  • Level 15 Talent Torrent Damage/Knock Up Duration decreased from +30% to +25%
  • LESHRAC
  • TALENTS
  • Level 20 Talent Pulse Nova Damage decreased from +40 to +35
  • LICH
  • FROST SHIELD
  • Damage rescaled from 20/30/40/50 to 18/32/46/60
  • CHAIN FROST
  • Can now select the Ice Spire as the initial target
  • LIFESTEALER
  • RAGE
  • Movement Speed bonus decreased from 9/12/15/18% to 6/9/12/15%
  • INFEST
  • Aghanim's Scepter Cast Range bonus decreased from 350 to 250
  • OPEN WOUNDS
  • Cast Range decreased from 800 to 600
  • MARS
  • ARENA OF BLOOD
  • Cooldown increased from 90s to 100/95/90s
  • TALENTS
  • Level 15 Talent God's Rebuke Cooldown Reduction decreased from 4s to 3s
  • MEDUSA
  • TALENTS
  • Level 15 Talent Split Shot Damage Penalty Reduction decreased from 10% to 8%
  • MIRANA
  • Base Movement Speed decreased from 290 to 285
  • NAGA SIREN
  • TALENTS
  • Level 10 Talent Rip Tide Damage decreased from +25 to +20
  • NECROPHOS
  • TALENTS
  • Level 10 Talent Heartstopper Aura Stack Duration increased from +2s to +3s
  • Level 10 Talent Reaper's Scythe Cast Range increased from +100 to +125
  • Level 15 Talent Death Pulse Heal increased from +40 to +50
  • PANGOLIER
  • SWASHBUCKLE
  • Strike Count decreased from 4 to 3
  • Damage per strike increased from 25/45/65/85 to 30/60/90/120
  • PRIMAL BEAST
  • ONSLAUGHT
  • Damage decreased from 90/180/270/360 to 75/170/265/360
  • UPROAR
  • Aghanim's Scepter Damage per line decreased from 100 to 85
  • PUCK
  • PHASE SHIFT
  • Aghanim's Shard no longer increases enemy search range by 200
  • DREAM COIL
  • Aghanim's Scepter attack speed decreased from 100% of Puck's attack speed to 90%
  • SAND KING
  • Base Damage increased by 6
  • Strength gain decreased from 2.7 to 2.3
  • SHADOW FIEND
  • SHADOWRAZE
  • Mana Cost decreased from 75/80/85/90 to 75
  • SILENCER
  • GLAIVES OF WISDOM
  • Intelligence Steal increased from 1/1/2/3 to 1/2/3/4
  • SNAPFIRE
  • SCATTERBLAST
  • Attack Slow, Movement Slow and Slow Duration are now also increased by 50% at point-blank range
  • FIRESNAP COOKIE
  • Projectile Speed increased from 1100 to 1200
  • SVEN
  • Base Armor decreased by 1
  • TECHIES
  • STICKY BOMB
  • Cooldown increased from 13/11/9/7s to 16/13/10/7s
  • TEMPLAR ASSASSIN
  • MELD
  • Bonus Damage increased from 80/130/180/230 to 80/140/200/260
  • TERRORBLADE
  • REFLECTION
  • Reflection Damage decreased from 55/70/85/100% to 40/60/80/100%
  • Radius decreased from 500 to 400
  • TIMBERSAW
  • TIMBER CHAIN
  • Damage decreased from 60/110/160/210 to 50/95/140/185
  • REACTIVE ARMOR
  • Max Stacks decreased from 15/24/33/42 to 12/22/32/42
  • TINKER
  • Base Armor increased by 2
  • DEFENSE MATRIX
  • Cast Range increased from 650 to 700/750/800/850
  • TINY
  • TREE GRAB
  • Bonus Base Damage decreased from 20/25/30/35 to 14/21/28/35
  • TROLL WARLORD
  • FERVOR
  • Aghanim's Shard Max Stacks Bonus decreased from +4 to +3
  • UNDERLORD
  • PIT OF MALICE
  • Aghanim's Scepter no longer slows enemy movement by 40%
  • Aghanim's Scepter now increases radius by 100
  • ATROPHY AURA
  • Bonus Damage per creep increased from 2/4/6/8 to 3/5/7/9
  • TALENTS
  • Level 15 Talent +75 Pit of Malice AoE replaced with Pit of Malice Slows by 30%
  • URSA
  • OVERPOWER
  • Slow Resistance rescaled from 15/20/25/30% to 10/20/30/40%
  • VOID SPIRIT
  • DISSIMILATE
  • Damage increased from 100/180/260/340 to 120/200/280/360
  • WEAVER
  • GEMINATE ATTACK
  • Geminate Attack Damage increased from 20/35/50/65 to 25/40/55/70

Check our Dota 2 Hero tier list to keep abreast of the current meta.