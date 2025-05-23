Dota 2 7.39 patch notes: Spring Forward 2025 is here

Dota 2 7.39 patch notes are quite a lengthy read, but that is expected. A plethora of changes arrives with the update, including the retweaking of broken abilities (looking at you, Ironwood Treant Facet) and the usual buffs/nerfs to popular/out-of-favor Dota 2 heroes.

While we will have a breakdown of the Dota 2 7.39 update soon, we have listed the complete patch notes below.

Dota 2 7.39 patch notes: Full changelog

The full set of Dota 2 patch notes for update 7.39 is:

General Updates

Map Objectives

Tormentor

First Spawn Time increased from 15:00 to 20:00

Tormentor: Unyielding Shield: Base barrier decreased from 2100 to 2000

Tormentor: Unyielding Shield: Barrier regeneration gain per minute of game time decreased from 5 to 3.5

Roshan

Slam: Hero Duration increased from 2s to 4s

Slam: Non-Hero Duration increased from 4s to 8s

Roar of Retribution: Incoming Damage Buff Duration increased from 8s to 12s

Roar of Retribution: Health Trigger threshold increased from 80% to 85%

Roar of Retribution: Now cast even if Roshan is Silenced or Stunned

Roar of Retribution: Now gives Roshan a strong dispel on cast

Roar of Retribution: Now triggers a message visible to everyone (similar to when Roshan's Banner is planted)

Strength of the Immortal: Armor Bonus per minute increased from 0.375 to 0.4

Strength of the Immortal: Attack Damage Bonus per minute increased from 6 to 7

Terrain Changes

The Radiant Safe Lane small pull camp has been moved to the north, and trees added above it

Many trees have been moved and adjusted in the Radiant Safe Lane pull area

The top Radiant Tier 2 and the cliff to the right have been shifted to the west slightly

The Radiant triangle ramp leading behind the top Radiant Tier 2 has been shifted north

The ramps on the east side of the Radiant Triangle have been shifted to the north and east, and trees around them subsequently adjusted

A ramp has been added leading from the Radiant Triangle to behind the middle Radiant Tier 2

The mid Radiant Tier 2 tower has been shifted away from the Triangle, and trees around it have been adjusted

A juke path has been added to the trees east of the Radiant mid tier 2 tower

The northern cliff edge, ramps and Hard / Ancient camps of the Radiant triangle have been moved slightly southwest

The cliff to the southwest near the ramp to Radiant midlane and the river has been slightly reduced in size

The ramp directly south of the bottom Roshan Pit has been moved north slightly

A path has been added closest to the Dire Bottom Tier 1 tower from the lane to the lotus pool

Several trees have been added and adjusted near the Dire mid tier 2 tower

Several trees between the two neutrals camps on the easternmost region of the Dire side have been removed

The Dire bounty rune has been moved slightly to the east

The ramp leading from the Dire triangle area to the river and bottom Roshan Pit has been moved slightly north and simplified to remove two small unpathable ledges

The Dire triangle watcher has been moved slightly to the north

The bottom lane lotus pool has been moved to the north and to the west, and many of the tree paths have been adjusted

The top lane lotus pool has been moved slightly to the north, and some of the tree paths have been adjusted

The Top Roshan Pit has been adjusted to be closer to the center of the Radiant / Dire cliffsides

The Bottom Roshan Pit has been moved northwest slightly towards the middle of the map

The Bottom Roshan Pit has been slightly rotated to face more towards the middle of the map

A dead spot has been fixed in the Bottom Roshan Pit

Flooded camps in main jungles near the bounty runes have had their pull timers reduced

Watchers now can't be activated before the start of the game

Watchers no longer display the green AoE ring/potential vision when hovering sentry and observer wards

Watchers now only display their potential vision areas when holding Alt

General Changes

Lifesteal Amplification and Spell Lifesteal Amplification have been removed and a new umbrella stat has been created in their place: Health Restoration

Provides a percentage increase to the health gained from Lifesteal, Spell Lifesteal, and Health Regeneration

Positive and Negative sources of Health Restoration stack diminishingly with each other

Health Restoration cannot go lower than -100% and cannot go higher than 100%

Sources of Heal Amplification now stack additively with each other instead of diminishingly

Heal Amplification cannot go lower than -100% and has no upper limit

Effects that root and disarm are now considered Bind Effects and will have the status effect "Bound" overhead

Item Updates

Blink Dagger

Blink no longer has an overshoot range

Overwhelming Blink

Overwhelming Blink no longer has an overshoot range

Swift Blink

Swift Blink no longer has an overshoot range

Arcane Blink

Arcane Blink no longer has an overshoot range

Kaya

No longer provides +20% Spell Lifesteal Amplification

Mana Regen Amplification bonus decreased from +50% to +40%

Yasha and Kaya

No longer provides +25% Spell Lifesteal Amplification

Meteor Hammer

No longer provides Spell Lifesteal Amplification

Mana Regen Amplification bonus decreased from +50% to +40%

Sange

+20% Lifesteal and Health Regen Amplifications replaced with +16% Health Restoration

Abyssal Blade

+25% Lifesteal and Health Regen Amplifications replaced with +20% Health Restoration

Sange and Yasha

+25% Lifesteal and Health Regen Amplifications replaced with +20% Health Restoration

Status Resistance bonus decreased from +20% to +15%

Kaya and Sange

+25% Lifesteal, Spell Lifesteal and Health Regen Amplifications replaced with +20% Health Restoration

Orb of Frost

Cost increased from 250 to 300

Frost instead of reducing Healing, Health Regen, Lifesteal, and Spell Lifesteal by 13%, now reduces Health Restoration by 13%

Frost's slow and health restoration reduction no longer stack with Orb of Corrosion and Eye of Skadi

Orb of Corrosion

Total Cost increased from 1000 to 1050

Corrosion instead of reducing Healing, Health Regen, Lifesteal, and Spell Lifesteal by 16%, now reduces Health Restoration by 16%

Corrosion's slow and health restoration reduction no longer stack with Orb of Frost and Eye of Skadi

Eye of Skadi

Recipe changed

Now requires a second Ultimate Orb (2800) instead of Point Booster (1200)

No longer requires a 1050 gold recipe. Total Cost increased from 5300 to 5900

No longer provides +250 Health and +250 Mana

All Attributes bonus increased from +22 to +35

Cold Attack instead of reducing Healing, Health Regen, Lifesteal, and Spell Lifesteal by 40%, now reduces Health Restoration and Heal Amplification by 40%

Cold Attack's slow and health restoration reduction no longer stack with Orb of Frost and Orb of Corrosion

Shiva's Guard

Freezing Aura instead of reducing Healing, Health Regen, Lifesteal, and Spell Lifesteal by 25%, now reduces Health Restoration and Incoming Healing by 25%

Bloodstone

Bloodpact cooldown decreased from 35s to 30s

Eternal Shroud

Shroud Mana restoration increased from 20% to 25%

Helm of the Dominator

Recipe changed

Now requires Crown (450) instead of Diadem (1000)

Recipe cost increased from 650 to 1125. Total Cost decreased from 2625 to 2550

Stats unchanged

Helm of the Overlord

Total Cost decreased from 5725 to 5650

Glimmer Cape

Magic Resistance bonus decreased from +25% to +20%

Glimmer Barrier increased from 300 to 375

Holy Locket

Holy Blessing Heal Amplification decreased from 25% to 15%

Linken's Sphere

Health Regen bonus increased from +6 to +6.5

Phylactery

Empower Spell Cooldown decreased from 12s to 10s

Khanda

Recipe cost decreased from 1500 to 1300. Total Cost decreased from 5900 to 5700

Rod of Atos

Intelligence bonus decreased from +15 to +12

Cripple Mana Cost increased from 50 to 100

Gleipnir

Intelligence bonus decreased from +15 to +12

Eternal Chains Mana Cost increased from 100 to 150

Talisman of Evasion

Evasion bonus decreased from +20% to +15%

Radiance

Evasion bonus decreased from +20% to +15%

Urn of Shadows

Recipe changed

Now requires Circlet (155) instead of Fluffy Hat (250)

Recipe cost increased from 280 to 320. Total Cost decreased from 880 to 825

No longer provides +125 Health

Now provides +2 All Attributes

Spirit Vessel

Recipe changed

Now requires Diadem (1000) instead of Vitality Booster (1000)

Recipe cost unchanged. Total Cost decreased from 2780 to 2725 due to Urn of Shadows change

No longer provides +375 Health

Now provides +10 All Attributes

Soul Release when cast on enemy, instead of reducing Healing, Health Regen, Lifesteal, and Spell Lifesteal by 70%, now reduces Health Restoration and Heal Amplification by 70%

Vladmir's Offering

Armor bonus decreased from +2 to +1

Neutral Item Updates

Artifact changes

Orb of Destruction

Item Cycled Out

Pig Pole

Item Cycled Out

Trusty Shovel

Item Cycled Out

Chipped Vest

Returning as a Tier 1 Neutral Artifact

Passive: Chipper. Everytime you are attacked, you return 30 damage to heroes and 20 damage to creeps

Dormant Curio

New Tier 1 Neutral Artifact

Passive: Hidden Potential. Neutral Artifact you choose while holding Dormant Curio will have 30% increased potency

Provides an Unleashed enchantment which improves some stats of the next non-curio artifact that you'll choose while crafting. Improved stats will have a special icon in the description to indicate that it is improved by Dormant Curio. All improvements will be listed in this summary under each item's section

This enchantment is tied to the next non-curio artifact you select. It will be saved as long as you keep the upgraded artifact. Selecting a new one will make you lose the Unleashed enchantment

This enchantment can't be retained with Techies' Spoon's Stash facet

Kobold Cup

New Tier 1 Neutral Artifact

Active: One for the Road. Increases movement speed of all allies within 1000 units by 10% for 6s. Mana Cost: 40. Cooldown: 40s

Sister's Shroud

New Tier 1 Neutral Artifact

Passive: Veiled. Whenever your health falls below 50% you gain a +200% evasion bonus for 8s. Each attack negated by evasion reduces this evasion bonus to 0.25x of its current value

Passive: Last Caress. Veiled cooldown is only reset if the wearer dies or kills an enemy hero

Gossamer Cape

Item Cycled Out

Iron Talon

Item Cycled Out

Brigand's Blade

Dormant Curio increases Dark Mercy's damage per increment from 3 to 3.9

Essence Ring

Dormant Curio increases Life Essence's health gained from 240 to 312

Mana Draught

Moved from Tier 1 to Tier 2

Bottoms Up base mana restored increased from 30 to 60

Dormant Curio increases max mana restored from 4% to 5.2%

Poor Man's Shield

Returning as a Tier 2 Neutral Artifact

Passive: Damage Block. Grants a 50% chance to block 30 damage from attacks on melee wielders, or 20 damage on ranged. Chance to proc increased to 100% against hero attacks

Dormant Curio increases damage blocked from 30/20 to 39/26

Searing Signet

Dormant Curio increases Burn Through's total damage from 72 to 93.6

Tumbler's Toy

Dormant Curio increases Vault's jump distance from 300 to 390

Nemesis Curse

Item Cycled Out

Ninja Gear

Item Cycled Out

Gale Guard

Dormant Curio increases Cyclonic Shield's barrier amount from 250 to 325

Gunpowder Gauntlet

Dormant Curio increases Beat the Crowd's bonus magical damage from 120 to 156

Jidi Pollen Bag

New Tier 3 Neutral Artifact

Active: Pollinate. Spread pollen on enemies within 700 units, decreasing their Health Restoration by 20% for 12s and dealing 12% of the target's max health as damage over the duration. Damage interval: 1s. No Mana Cost. Cooldown: 45s

Dormant Curio increases total max health damage from 12% to 15.6%

Psychic Headband

Returning as a Tier 3 Neutral Artifact

Active: Psychic Push. Pushes the target enemy away from you 400 distance. Cast Range: 600. No Mana Cost. Cooldown: 20s

Dormant Curio increases push distance from 400 to 520

Serrated Shiv

Dormant Curio increases Gut 'Em's current health as damage from 8% to 10.4%

Dormant Curio increases Gut 'Em's Roshan damage from 200 to 260

Whisper of the Dread

Dormant Curio increases Tunnel Vision's bonus spell damage from 10% to 13%

Ceremonial Robe

Item Cycled Out

Mind Breaker

Item Cycled Out

Ogre Seal Totem

Item Cycled Out

Crippling Crossbow

Hobble 40% Healing, Health Regen, Lifesteal and Spell Lifesteal reductions replaced with a new 40% Health Restoration reduction stat

Dormant Curio increases Health Restoration reduction from 40% to 52%

Dezun Bloodrite

New Tier 4 Neutral Artifact

Passive: Blood Invocation. Increases Spell AoE by 15%, but Spells now also cost health equal to 35% of their mana cost

Dormant Curio increases AoE bonus from 15% to 19.5%

Giant's Maul

New Tier 4 Neutral Artifact

Passive: Crushing Blow. Your next attack is a critical strike that deals 150% of your attack's regular damage. Hitting an enemy with an empowered strike weakens them, decreasing their Movement Speed by 10%, Attack Speed by 15%, and Cast Speed by 20% for 4s. No Mana Cost. Cooldown: 15s

Dormant Curio increases critical damage from 150% to 195%

Magnifying Monocle

Dormant Curio increases Keen Eye's bonus cast range from 125 to 162.5 and bonus attack range from 100 to 130

Outworld Staff

New Tier 4 Neutral Artifact

Active: Self-Exile: Removes the caster from the world, making them invulnerable and disabled for 0.7s. Caster loses 5% of their max health on return. This damage is not lethal, but it mutes Blink Dagger and similar items after the effect. Mana Cost: 40. Cooldown: 30s

Dormant Curio increases duration from 0.7s to 0.91s

Pyrrhic Cloak

Dormant Curio increases Retribution's reflected damage from 75% to 97.5%

Magic Lamp

Item Cycled Out

Pirate Hat

Item Cycled Out

Book of the Dead

Greater Demonic Summoning duration decreased from 75s to 65s

Demonic Warrior health decreased from 1800 to 1600

Demonic Warrior damage type changed from Default to Runty

Demonic Archer health decreased from 1800 to 1300

Demonic Archer damage type changed from Default to Piercing

Dormant Curio increases Greater Demonic Summoning's duration from 65s to 84.5s

Divine Regalia

New Tier 5 Neutral Artifact

Passive: Exalted. Increases outgoing damage by 20%. If the wearer is killed, the item permanently loses the current Enchantment and turns into a Disgraced Regalia

Dormant Curio increases damage multiplier from 20% to 26%

Disgraced Regalia

New Tier 5 Neutral Artifact

Passive: Fallen. Has nothing to provide to one who dared to die

Appears only to heroes that died with Divine Regalia artifact

Since the 4th slot is taken by your current Artifact when recrafting items, it is possible to recraft Disgraced Regalia with working Tier 5 Enchantment

The usual Divine Regalia still can reappear among the other 3 choices

Fallen Sky

Dormant Curio increases Fallen Sky's damage over time from 60 to 78, building impact damage from 75 to 97.5 and non-building impact damage from 150 to 195

Helm of the Undying

Returning as a Tier 5 Neutral Artifact

Passive: Death Delay. Survive for an extra 5 seconds after receiving a killing blow. Enemy heroes dying within 1200 units extends this effect by 5 seconds. Cooldown: 50s

Dormant Curio increases base duration from 5s to 6.5s

Minotaur Horn

Dormant Curio increases Lesser Avatar's duration from 2s to 2.6s

Spider Legs

Dormant Curio increases Skitter's bonus movement speed from 20% to 26%

Stygian Desolator

Dormant Curio increases Greater Corruption's armor reduction from 13 to 16.9

Unrelenting Eye

Dormant Curio increases Relentless' base slow resistance from 100% to 130%

Enchantment Changes

Alert

Attack Speed bonus decreased from +10/17/24/35 to +10/17/24/31

Now additionally provides +100 Attack Range (Melee & Ranged) at Tier 4

Brawny

Health bonus decreased from +125/165/205/245 to +110/150/190/230

Now additionally provides +25% Slow Resistance at Tier 4

Mystical

Magic Resistance bonus decreased from +0/10/14/18% to +0/10/13/16%

Now additionally provides +100 Cast Range at Tier 4

Quickened

Now additionally provides +15% Evasion at Tier 4

Tough

Damage bonus decreased from +7/10/13/17 to +7/10/13/16

Armor bonus decreased from +0/4/7/10 to +0/4/6/8

Now additionally provides +40% Knockback Resistance at Tier 4

Vampiric

Now additionally provides +200 Bonus Night Vision at Tier 4

Crude

No longer provides +20/30% Slow Resistance

Now provides +20/30% Health Restoration

Wise

Now also provides +15% Max Mana

Hero Updates

Abaddon

Removed Mephitic Shroud Facet

Facets

New

Malignant Mist

Mist Coil

Mist Coil also deals 40/60/80/100% attack damage and applies effects from items and abilities. Self damage when cast on an enemy is increased from 40% to 70%

Abilities

Withering Mist

Instead of reducing Healing, Health Regen, Lifesteal, and Spell Lifesteal by 35%, now reduces Health Restoration by 35%

Mist Coil

No longer upgraded with Aghanim's Shard

Aphotic Shield

Now upgraded with Aghanim's Shard

Deals 75% of absorbed damage to nearby enemies

Alchemist

Facets

Dividends

Greevil's Greed

GPM per Aghanim's Scepter decreased from +75 to +70

Abilities

Corrosive Weaponry

Max Stacks decreased from 10/12/14/16 to 7/10/13/16

Movement Slow per stack increased from 1.5/2/2.5/3% to 2/2.5/3/3.5%

Base Attack Damage Reduction per stack increased from 1.5/2/2.5/3% to 2/2.5/3/3.5%

Ancient Apparition

Abilities

Ice Vortex

Cast Range decreased from 1500 to 1200

Radius decreased from 300 to 275

Ice Blast

Aghanim's Shard Cold Feet stun duration decreased from 60% to 50%

Talents

Level 20 Talent Ice Blast Frostbitten Duration decreased from +5s to +4s

Anti-Mage

Talents

Level 15 Talent Persecutor Min/Max Movement Slow increased from +5%/15% to +7.5%/15%

Level 20 Talent Mana Void Stun increased from +0.7s to +0.8s

Arc Warden

Facets

Runed Replica

Tempest Double

Level 1 now grants Arcane Rune instead of Invisibility Rune

Talents

Level 20 Talent Magnetic Field Cooldown Reduction decreased from 7s to 5s

Level 20 Talent Spark Wraith Damage increased from +40% to +50%

Level 25 Talent Spark Wraith Activation Delay Reduction increased from 1s to 1.1s

Axe

Facets

Call Out

Berserker's Call

Bonus Armor increased from +5 to +6

Abilities

Battle Hunger

Movement Slow increased from 15/20/25/30% to 18/22/26/30%

Talents

Level 20 Talent Counter Helix Damage increased from +25 to +30

Bane

Abilities

Enfeeble

Cooldown decreased from 28/21/14/7s to 22/17/12/7s

Batrider

Base movement speed decreased from 330 to 320

Facets

Reworked

Stoked

Firefly

Also sets Batrider on fire. He's burning away 2% of his max health per second, but gains increasingly bigger bonuses to Movement Speed and Spell Amplification over the duration. Max Movement Speed Bonus: 25/30/35/40%. Max Spell Amplification Bonus: 20%

Max bonus values are reached at the end of Firefly's duration and don't linger after. Bonuses increase and self-burn damage are applied every 0.1s. Self-burn damage does not increase over time. Self-burn damage is magical and non-lethal

Reworked

Arsonist

Increases the max level of Sticky Napalm to 5

Number of times +2 All Attributes can be skilled decreased from 7 to 6

Sticky Napalm

At level 5 makes Batrider's attacks apply 1 stack of Sticky Napalm

Abilities

Sticky Napalm

Now applies 2 stacks on cast

Stack limit increased from 10 to 20

All per-stack values are halved

Damage per stack decreased from 5/10/15/20 to 2.5/5/7.5/10

Movement Slow per stack decreased from 1.5/3/4.5/6% to 0.75/1.5/2.25/3%

Turn Rate Slow per stack decreased from 10/30/50/70% to 5/15/25/35%

Aghanim's Shard upgrade reworked

Removes the 20 stack limit and allows Sticky Napalm to deal 35% of its damage to buildings

Flaming Lasso

No longer upgraded with Aghanim's Shard

Talents

Level 25 Talent Sticky Napalm stacks applied by Flamebreak increased from 2 to 4

Level 25 Talent Sticky Napalm Damage decreased from +20 to +10

Beastmaster

Base Agility decreased from 22 to 19

Damage at level 1 decreased by 1 (from 53–57 to 52–56)

Abilities

Drums of Slom

Stacks granted upon using Primal Roar decreased from 10/15/20 to 10

Talents

Level 15 Talent Inner Beast Attack Speed increased from +10 to +15

Bloodseeker

Removed Bloodrush Facet

Facets

New

Old Blood

Bloodrage

Replaces 15/20/25/30% Spell Amplification with 10/15/20/25% base damage amplification. The ability now also silences the target and can be cast on enemies. Decreases Cast Range from 800 to 400. Increases Mana Cost from 0 to 60

Level 10 Talent +15% Bloodrage Spell Amplification replaced with +15% Bloodrage Base Damage Amp

Talents

Level 10 Talent +25 Bloodrage Attack Speed replaced with +175 Health

Bounty Hunter

Abilities

Friendly Shadow

Ally Fade Time decreased from 1.0s to 0.5s

Talents

Level 10 Talent Damage increased from +20 to +25

Brewmaster

Abilities

Thunder Clap

Cast Point improved from 0.4s to 0.35s

Cooldown rescaled from 16/15/14/13s to 18/16/14/12s

Damage increased from 75/150/225/300 to 80/160/240/320

Cinder Brew

Cooldown decreased from 22/19/16/13s to 19/17/15/13s

Primal Split

Earth Brewling's attack damage increased by 5/10/15

Earth Brewling's Demolish Bonus Building Damage decreased from 80/140/200 to 50/100/150

Storm Brewling's Cyclone now deals 75 damage when the target unit lands

Storm Brewling's Wind Walk Bonus Movement Speed increased from 20/30/40% to 25/35/45%

Fire Brewling's Permanent Immolation radius increased from 220 to 250

Talents

Level 20 Talent Attack Speed increased from +100 to +110

Bristleback

Facets

Seeing Red

Warpath

Vision cone increased from 90 to 110 degrees

Abilities

Viscous Nasal Goo

Base Armor Loss decreased from 2/2/3/3 to 1.5/2/2.5/3

Base Movement Slow decreased from 15% to 10%

Quill Spray

Added an auto-cast. Right-click the ability to make Bristleback automatically cast it whenever it's possible

Broodmother

Abilities

Spider's Milk

Buff is no longer dispellable

Talents

Level 10 Talent Spider's Milk Hero Health as heal increased from +0.5% to +1.5%

Level 15 Talent -5s Spin Web Charge Restore Time replaced with +12 Incapacitating Bite Attack Bonus

Level 20 Talent +12 Incapacitating Bite Attack Bonus replaced with -6s Spin Web Charge Restore Time

Centaur Warrunner

Facets

Counter-Strike

Double Edge

Now also counts non-hero damage taken from enemies

Abilities

Double Edge

Cast Range increased from 150 to 175

Chaos Knight

Facets

Cloven Chaos

Chaos Bolt

Bounce range increased from 60% of cast range to 70%

Abilities

Chaos Bolt

Maximum Damage increased from 150/230/310/390 to 155/240/325/410

Chen

Base damage increased by 2

Damage at level 1 increased from 46–56 to 48–58

Abilities

Holy Persuasion

Bonus Damage increased from 2/7/11/15 to 4/8/12/16

Existing units now receive the benefits of Chen leveling up or improving Holy Persuasion (normal ability points or talents) immediately; creeps maintain their percentage of health

No longer upgraded with Aghanim's Scepter

Divine Favor

Now Chen's teleporting units also receive the buff when this ability is cast on Chen himself

Hand of God

Now upgraded with Aghanim's Scepter

Reduces cooldown by 40s. Hand of God becomes a channeled spell. After the initial heal, Chen can keep channeling the ability for up to 6 seconds to grant Debuff Immunity with 60% Magic Resistance to all allied units within 800 radius with the exception of himself. This effect also triples the Hand of God's heal over time for all units within the Debuff Immunity radius

Talents

Level 15 Talent Holy Persuasion Damage increased from +12 to +14

Level 20 Talent Holy Persuasion Minimum Health increased from +1200 to +1300

Level 20 Talent -30s Hand of God Cooldown replaced with +20% Divine Favor Heal Amplification

Clinkz

Abilities

Burning Army

Cooldown decreased from 80s to 70s

Talents

Level 15 Talent Attack Range decreased from +75 to +60

Clockwerk

Facets

New

Chainmeal

Armor Power

Clockwerk gains an ability to self-cast Chainmail item to consume it. Each consumed Chainmail provides him with +4 Armor. Number of stacks is unlimited

Talents

Level 20 Talent +75 Rocket Flare Damage replaced with +70 Power Cogs Mana Burn

Crystal Maiden

Facets

Arcane Overflow

Arcane Aura

Allied mana restoration decreased from 25% to 15%

Now also restores a portion of mana to Crystal Maiden herself

Activation no longer interrupts movement

Dark Seer

Agility gain decreased from 1.8 to 1.5

Abilities

Normal Punch

Cooldown increased from 9s to 10s

Dark Willow

Abilities

Pixie Dust

Bonus Health Regen increased from 100% to 150%

Bonus Mana Regen increased from 100% to 150%

Shadow Realm

Cooldown decreased from 22/20/18/16s to 21/19/17/15s

Dawnbreaker

Base damage decreased by 5

Damage at level 1 decreased from 54–58 to 49–53

Facets

Starsurge

Starbreaker

Now will grant the attack speed buff even if Starbreaker was interrupted

Abilities

Break of Dawn

Ability reworked

Passive, can't be leveled up

Whenever the sun comes out, Dawnbreaker gains 25% bonus base damage and 20% bonus vision that decreases throughout the course of the day, down to 0% at night

Starbreaker

Aghanim's Shard upgrade now also destroys trees in front of Dawnbreaker

Dazzle

Abilities

Shallow Grave

Cast Range rescaled from 700/800/900/1000 to 900

Duration increased from 3.5/4/4.5/5s to 4/4.5/5/5.5s

Heal Amplification per 10% missing increased from 2/4/6/8% to 3/5/7/9%

Death Prophet

Abilities

Crypt Swarm

Damage increased from 85/165/245/325 to 100/175/250/325

Silence

Projectile Speed increased from 1200 to 1400

Talents

Level 15 Talent Silence AoE increased from +75 to +100

Disruptor

Facets

Thunderstorm

Thunder Strike

Now also increases slow duration from 0.4s to 0.8s

Kinetic Fence

Kinetic Fence

Fixed an error that displayed incorrect wall length in tooltips and description

New

Transferrence

Increases the max level of Electromagnetic Repulsion to 4, improves with Static Storm

Electromagnetic Repulsion

Can be activated, targeting allied heroes or self. Manual cast deals damage equal to 10% of Disruptor's current health and sets ability on 26/20/14/8s cooldown. Cast Range: 600. Mana Cost: 50

Abilities

Thunder Strike

Aghanim's Shard dormant duration decreased from 5s to 4s

Talents

Level 15 Talent +1.5s Static Storm Duration replaced with +60 Static Storm Max DPS

Level 20 Talent +0.6s Thunder Strike Slow Duration replaced with +150 Electromagnetic Repulsion Radius/Knockback

Level 20 Talent Kinetic Field Duration decreased from +2s to +1.5s

Doom

Facets

Devil's Bargain

Item sell back percentage decreased from 90% to 85%

Abilities

Doom

Mana Cost decreased from 150/225/300 to 150/200/250

Aghanim's Scepter radius increased from 300 to 350

Dragon Knight

Facets

Frost Dragon

Wyrm's Wrath

Instead of reducing Healing, Health Regen, Lifesteal, and Spell Lifesteal by 14/21/28/35%, now reduces Health Restoration by 14/21/28/35%

Drow Ranger

Abilities

Frost Arrows

Aghanim's Scepter instead of reducing Healing, Health Regen, Lifesteal, and Spell Lifesteal by 10% per stack, now reduces Health Restoration by 10% per stack

Glacier

On-cast knockback distance increased from 175 to 225

Earthshaker

Removed Spirit Cairn innate ability

Facets

Tectonic Buildup

Aftershock

Radius increase rescaled from (+50 with every 10 hero levels) to (+40 with every level of Echo Slam)

New

Resonating Ridge

Fissure

Enemy heroes stunned by Fissure emit an echo to each nearby unit within a 400 radius, dealing 60% of Echo Slam's current echo damage

Abilities

Slugger

Now is an innate ability

Damage (Creep Death) decreased from 40/60/80/100 to 30/45/60/75

Aftershock

Radius decreased from 350 to 300

Echo Slam

Echo Damage decreased from 90/110/130 to 90/100/110

Elder Titan

Facets

Deconstruction

Natural Order

Armor Reduction per second decreased from 1 to 0.8

Magic Resistance Reduction per second decreased from 1% to 0.8%

Abilities

Astral Spirit

Astral Spirit no longer automatically rejoins Elder Titan on collision with him. Now requires the duration to run out or the Return ability to be cast

Ember Spirit

Facets

Chain Gang

Searing Chains

Number of bonus units increased from 1 to 2

Unit Count increased from 3 to 4

Enchantress

Facets

Spellbound

Enchant

Attack Range Bonus increased from 60/120/180/240 to 100/150/200/250

Abilities

Impetus

Mana Cost rescaled from 50 to 40/45/50/55

Enigma

Abilities

Demonic Summoning

Eidolon Damage rescaled from 20/28/38/47 to 16/27/38/49

Faceless Void

Talents

Level 10 Talent Time Dilation DPS per cooldown increased from +7 to +9

Level 15 Talent Time Lock Damage increased from +30 to +35

Level 20 Talent Time Walk Cooldown Reduction increased from 1s to 1.25s

Level 20 Talent Attack Speed During Chronosphere/Time Zone increased from +80 to +100

Grimstroke

Facets

Reworked

Fine Art

Stroke of Fate

Grimstroke launches a mirrored curved stroke from his free hand. Each enemy can take damage only from one stroke but still contributes to bonus damage accumulation for both

Abilities

Stroke of Fate

Point Vector Target behavior, previously exclusive to Fine Art facet, is now enabled by default

20/30/40/50 bonus damage per unit replaced with separate values for heroes and creeps: 20/40/60/80 per hero and 10/20/30/40 per creep

Soulbind

If the debuff ends on the primary target early due to status resistance, it will also be destroyed on the secondary target

Gyrocopter

Base Armor decreased by 1

Facets

Afterburner

Rocket Barrage

Movespeed Duration increased from 4s to 4.5s

Hoodwink

Facets

Go Nuts

Scurry

No longer increases Buff Duration to 3.5/4/4.5/5s

Abilities

Acorn Shot

Mana Cost decreased from 85/90/95/100 to 70/80/90/100

Scurry

Buff Duration increased from 2/2.5/3/3.5s to 3.5/4/4.5/5s

Huskar

Abilities

Inner Fire

Aghanim's Shard Movement Slow increased from 40% to 50%

Invoker

Base damage increased by 4

Damage at level 1 increased from 35–41 to 39–45

Intelligence gain decreased from 4.7 to 4.0

Aghanim's Scepter no longer grants +2 levels to facet-centered orb and +1 to the others. Now grants only +1 level to all Orbs

Removed basic facet-exclusive upgrades: Cold Snap's health and mana restoration for Scholar of Koryx, Alacrity's bonus attack range for Mind of Tornarus and Chaos Meteor's increased size and travel distance for Agent of Gallaron

Facets

Scholar of Koryx

Quas

No longer gains the second additional level from Aghanim's Scepter

Cold Snap

No longer restores mana or health

Ice Wall

Aghanim's Shard upgrade moved to Aghanim's Scepter and reworked

Aghanim's Scepter makes the skill vector-targeted to create a moving Ice Floe instead of Ice Wall. After 1.3s delay, the Ice Floe forms from the center of the targeted area, creating a 150 width Ice Floe in its wake. Enemies that stay in it for longer than 2.5 seconds freeze, becoming rooted for 1.5 + (0.1 * Quas) seconds and take an instance of (75 + 25 * Quas) magical damage

Aghanim's Scepter cast range is 600. Ice Floe can freeze the same unit multiple times if they leave the floe and enter it again. Staying in the floe would prevent the unit from being rooted again

Ghost Walk

No longer upgraded with Aghanim's Scepter

Now upgraded with Aghanim's Shard

Increases Slow Radius by 150 and applies Ice Wall's Damage Per Second to all affected enemies

Mind of Tornarus

Wex

No longer gains the second additional level from Aghanim's Scepter

Alacrity

No longer provides bonus attack range to Invoker and his controlled units

Tornado

Aghanim's Scepter Twister spawn interval increased from 300 to 400

Aghanim's Scepter Twister damage per second rescaled from 120 to (50 + 10 * Wex)

Aghanim's Scepter Twister duration changed from 4s to (3s + 0.2s * Quas)

Agent of Gallaron

Exort

No longer gains the second additional level from Aghanim's Scepter

Chaos Meteor

No longer has increased size and travel distance

Sun Strike

Aghanim's Scepter Cataclysm cooldown increased from 75s to 90s

Abilities

Wex

Now also grants +1/2/3/4/5/6/7/8/9/10 Attack Speed per instance

Exort

Attack Damage per instance increased from 1/3/5/7/9/11/13/15/17/19 to 2/4/6/8/10/12/14/16/18/20

Cold Snap

Freeze Damage increased by 20

Sun Strike

Damage decreased from (150 + 50 * Exort) to (125 + 50 * Exort)

Forge Spirit

Duration rescaled from 10/20/30/40/50/60/70/80/90/100s to 24/30/36/42/48/54/60/66/72/78s

Ice Wall

The damage per second interval is now based on an individual unit gaining the debuff, rather than on an interval for the entire wall. As a result, the first damage instance is now applied instantly

Damage interval improved from 1s to 0.5s

Damage per second rescaled from (8 * Exort) to (25 + Exort * 5)

Wall Width now supports AoE bonuses again

Talents

Level 15 Talent -4s Sun Strike Cooldown replaced with +1 Facet Orb Level

Level 20 Talent Alacrity Damage/Speed increased from +30 to +35

Io

Removed Sight Seer innate ability

Abilities

Wellspring

New Innate Ability. Passive, can't be leveled up

Consumable items and item abilities that restore Health and Mana over time affect Io twice as fast. Total amount of restored health or mana remains the same

This applies to Healing Salve, Tango, Clarity, Bottle, Urn of Shadows, Spirit Vessel, Pollywog Charm, and Mana Draught

Example: Usually Clarity restores 150 mana over 25s. For Io it will restore 150 mana over 12.5s

Spirits

Aghanim's Scepter Movement Slow increased from 15% to 25%

Relocate

Cooldown decreased from 100/90/80s to 90/80/70s

Jakiro

Abilities

Liquid Frost

Bonus Damage rescaled from 12/18/24/30 to 8/16/24/32

Macropyre

Linger duration decreased from 2s to 1s

Aghanim's Scepter no longer increases flame width by 70

Juggernaut

Abilities

Blade Fury

Damage tick interval is no longer based on Juggernaut's attack speed and has been changed to 5 ticks per second

Damage rescaled from 40/45/50/55 per tick to 80/110/140/170 per second

Talents

Level 20 Talent -3s Blade Fury Cooldown replaced with +90 Blade Fury DPS

Keeper of the Light

Facets

Recall

Recall

Chakra Magic is now applied only to the teleport target

Abilities

Spirit Form

Cast Range Bonus decreased from 125/250/375 to 100/200/300

Talents

Level 15 Talent Chakra Magic Cooldown Reduction decreased from 3s to 2s

Kez

Base Health Regen increased from 1.0 to 1.5

Base Attack Speed increased from 100 to 110

Facets

Shadowhawk

No longer grants cooldown reduction

Invis Bonus Crit decreased from 40/60/80/100% to 30/45/60/75%

Raven's Veil

Now also increases buff duration from 7/8/9s to 8/9/10s

Abilities

Switch Discipline

Katana Discipline no longer increases damage by 12%

Katana Discipline now increases damage gained from Agility by 20%

Echo Slash

Cooldown rescaled from 20/18/16/14s to 21/18/15/12s

Bonus Hero Damage decreased from 25/45/65/85 to 20/40/60/80

Grappling Claw

No longer has lifesteal

Mana Cost decreased from 50 to 40

Cooldown decreased from 16/13/10/7s to 13/11/9/7s

Cast Range decreased from 700/800/900/1000 to 650/750/850/950

Move Slow rescaled from 80% to 70/80/90/100%

Slow now lasts a fixed 0.7/0.8/0.9/1s instead of Kez's travel time

Kazurai Katana

No longer applies health regen reduction

Damage per second rescaled from 6/7/8/9% to 5/7/9/11%

Duration rescaled from 5/6/7/8s to 7s

Now has a reworked active component as a default part of the ability

Kez impales the target, landing an attack on it and setting its move speed and turn rate to 0 for 0.6s. The target also takes 50% of current Kazurai Katana bleed stacks as burst damage. Cast Range: 200. Mana Cost: 50. Cooldown: 20/15/10/5s

This attack can proc attack modifiers similarly to regular attacks. The stacks that would be created by the impale are not added to the burst damage and are added after the effect ends as the usual bleed stack. Previous version did include them in the burst

Reworked Aghanim's Shard upgrade

Adds 100% lifesteal off the attack damage dealt on impalement. If the impalement was made from behind (in a 105 degree cone), the slow is replaced with a stun, and the number of Bleed stacks is increased from 50% to 100%

Raptor Dance

1s channeling was replaced with a 1s cast time (still cannot be cancelled by Kez)

Strikes count increased from 2/3/4 to 4

Base Damage rescaled from 75 to 30/60/90

Max Health as Damage decreased from 4% to 3%

Lifesteal against illusions now has an 80% penalty, similarly to creep lifesteal penalty

Falcon Rush

Now also provides 15/30/45/60% Slow Resistance during the buff

Secondary Attacks Damage decreased from 100% to 45/55/65/75%

Rush Range is no longer increased by AoE bonuses

Cooldown rescaled from 20/18/16/14s to 21/18/15/12s

Talon Toss

No longer has an AoE effect, proccing only on target

Now inflicts an attack with True Strike and fixed damage instead of simply dealing physical damage

Damage rescaled from 75/125/175/225 to 60/120/180/240

Silence Duration increased from 1.75/2/2.25/2.5s to 2/2.25/2.5/2.75s

Cooldown decreased from 16/13/10/7s to 13/11/9/7s

Shodo Sai

Chance to Mark increased from 17% to 18%

Mark no longer provides True Strike

No longer grants bonus stun or critical strike from marks generated by parrying an enemy Hero

Talents

Level 10 Talent +1.5 Mana Regen replaced with +50 Raptor Dance Radius

Level 15 Talent Raven's Veil Mark Applies Parry Bonus replaced with +1 Raptor Dance Strike

Level 20 Talent +50% Falcon Rush Evasion replaced with Add 50% of Attack Damage to Talon Toss (always uses attack value of Sai discipline)

Level 20 Talent Kazurai Katana Damage Per Second decreased from +5% to +4%

Kunkka

Facets

Grog Blossom

X Marks the Spot

Upon return, now always applies Ghostship's Admiral's Rum buff to Kunkka himself

Legion Commander

Abilities

Outfight Them!

Now levels up with Duel

Instead of increasing Healing, Health Regen, Lifesteal, and Spell Lifesteal by 50%, now increases Health Restoration by 30/40/50/60%

Now applies when attacking enemy heroes that are equal or higher level than you, instead of only higher level enemy heroes

Leshrac

Facets

Chronoptic Nourishment

No longer improves with Pulse Nova's level

Damage as mana restore rescaled from 14/21/28/35% to 25%

Abilities

Split Earth

Aghanim's Shard additional casts decreased from 3 to 2

Lich

Removed Frostbound Facet

Facets

New

Evil Eye

Sinister Gaze

Sinister Gaze applies a Evil Eye debuff that will deal additional 10/15/20/25 damage every time Lich deals magic damage to the target, and amplifies received movement slows by 50%. The Evil Eye debuff duration lingers up to 2x the elapsed Sinister Gaze channel duration

Abilities

Sinister Gaze

Mana Drain per second increased from 15% to 20%

No longer has extended duration on creeps

Chain Frost

Now the orb lingers for 2s if there are no current targets to bounce to. The orb will bounce to a new target if one becomes available within the linger duration

Bounces can now damage and slow Roshan

Ice Spire

Hero hits to kill decreased from 5 to 4

Creep hits to kill decreased from 10 to 8

Lifestealer

Base Strength decreased from 25 to 23

Damage at level 1 decreased by 2 (from 41–47 to 39–45)

Facets

Gorestorm

Infest

Damage over time debuff is now undispellable

Abilities

Feast

Heal from Target's Max Health rescaled from 1.5/2/2.5/3% to 2/2.25/2.5/2.75%

Max Health Damage rescaled from 1.5/2/2.5/3% to 2/2.25/2.5/2.75%

Infest

Creep Max HP Loss / sec decreased from 2/1/0% to 1.5/0.75/0%

Lina

Abilities

Combustion

Overheat Damage increased from 10/30/50/70 to 15/35/55/75

Laguna Blade

Damage increased from 500/700/900 to 500/750/1000

Lion

Abilities

Finger of Death

Cooldown decreased from 140/90/40s to 130/85/40s

Aghanim's Scepter Cooldown increased from 80/50/20s to 90/60/30s

Lone Druid

Abilities

Summon Spirit Bear

Gem of True Sight's passive True Sight now works when carried by the Spirit Bear

Lycan

Facets

Spirit Wolves

Summon Wolves

Bonus Health per wolf increased from 60/115/170/225 to 60/120/180/240

Abilities

Wolf Bite

Now can also be used on allied creep-heroes

Talents

Level 20 Talent Shapeshift Duration increased from +6s to +7s

Magnus

Abilities

Shockwave

Slow Duration decreased from 0.7/0.8/0.9/1s to 0.4/0.6/0.8/1s

Skewer

Aghanim's Shard Tree Hit Damage increased from 30 to 40

Aghanim's Shard Cliff Hit Damage increased from 125 to 150

Marci

Agility gain increased from 1.8 to 2.2

Damage gain per level increased from +3.0 to +3.2

Abilities

Dispose

Damage rescaled from 75/150/225/300 to 60/150/240/330

Rebound

Mana Cost decreased from 75/90/105/120 to 70/80/90/100

Mars

Abilities

Dauntless

HP Regen per extra enemy increased from 50% to 70%

Radius decreased from 900 to 700

Talents

Level 10 Talent Dauntless Regen Per Enemy increased from +10% to +20%

Medusa

Abilities

Mystic Snake

Base Damage decreased from 90/150/210/270 to 90/140/190/240

Mana Gain rescaled from 14/15/16/17% to 15%

Gorgon's Grasp

Mana Cost increased from 40/60/80/100 to 65/85/105/125

Stone Gaze

Mana Cost increased from 200 to 250

Meepo

Base Armor decreased by 1

Facets

More Meepo

Divided We Stand

Clone Stats increased from 85% to 90%

Mirana

Facets

Leaps and Bounds

Root Duration increased from 1.1/1.4/1.7/2.0s to 1.5/1.75/2.0/2.25s

Monkey King

Removed Wukong's Faithful facet

Facets

New

Changing of the Guard

Wukong's Command

While Wukong's Command is active, Monkey King gains a Changing of the Guard ability which allows him to transform into any one of his soldiers. Upon cast, Monkey King takes the place of the soldier closest to the target location for 1.5s, and leaves another one in his stead. While Transfigured, Monkey King is indistinguishable from other soldiers and invulnerable, but can't issue commands. Cast Point: 0.3s. Mana Cost: 25. Cooldown: 3s

Abilities

Primal Spring

Cast Range decreased from 1000 to 800

Jingu Mastery

Counter Duration decreased from 7/8/9/10s to 5.5/7/8.5/10s

Morphling

Strength gain decreased from 3.2 to 2.6

Base Mana Regen decreased from 0.5 to 0

Abilities

Attribute Shift (Agility Gain)

Shift Rate decreased from 5/10/15/20 to 4/8/12/16

Attribute Shift (Strength Gain)

Shift Rate decreased from 5/10/15/20 to 4/8/12/16

Morph

Morph Replicate sub-ability cooldown increased from 1s to 2s

Talents

Level 20 Talent Agility decreased from +20 to +15

Muerta

Removed Ofrenda Facet

Facets

New

Quickdraw

Dead Shot

Whenever an enemy is feared, Gunslinger proc chance increases to 1.5x base chance for 5s

Gunslinger

Each time Gunslinger procs, the remaining Dead Shot cooldown is reduced by 1s

Talents

Level 20 Talent 2 Dead Shot Charges replaced with +2s Pierce The Veil Duration

Level 25 Talent +25% Magic Resistance replaced with 2 Dead Shot Charges

Naga Siren

Base Agility increased from 21 to 22

Damage at level 1 increased by 1 (from 44–46 to 45–47)

Facets

Deluge

No longer reduces enemy status resistance

Damage increased from 80/140/200/260 to 80/150/220/290

Max Movement Speed decreased from 240 to 230

Abilities

Ensnare

Aghanim's Scepter now also applies Break to the target

Song of the Siren

Cooldown decreased from 180/140/100s to 160/130/100s

Talents

Level 25 Talent Ensnare applies Break replaced with +25 Agility

Nature's Prophet

Attack Range decreased from 620 to 600

Removed Ironwood Treant facet

Facets

Soothing Saplings

Sprout

Healing mechanic reworked. Now enchants all trees in a 1200 AoE around the Sprout. Each enchanted tree emits a 175 radius healing aura. No longer heals buildings

Heal per second increased from 10/20/30/40 to 14/26/38/50

Level 15 Talent +100 Teleportation Barrier replaced with +30% Sprout Heal Per Second

New

Nature's Profit

Whenever an enemy hero is killed by Nature's Prophet or dies within 750 range of him, 2 seconds later a money tree grows in their place. Each tree spawns 2 gold bags every second, which can be picked up by any hero. Each gold bag grants gold equal to 1.5x of the killed hero's level. Each money tree has a lifespan of 3s

Gold bags are created in 200-250 radius from the tree and disappear after 15s of lying on the ground. Gold Bags are automatically picked up by heroes within 50 range from them. Money tree provides 2x Tango healing similarly to Ironwood Tree

Level 15 Talent +100 Teleportation Barrier replaced with +1 Nature's Profit Gold Bags Per Tick

Abilities

Sprout

Damage decreased from 70/140/210/280 to 70/135/200/265

Teleportation

Barrier decreased from 100/150/200/250 to 70/130/190/250

Necrophos

Abilities

Sadist

Mana Regen per kill increased from 3/4.5/6/7.5 to 3.5/5/6.5/8

Death Pulse

Heal increased from 55/80/105/130 to 70/90/110/130

Talents

Level 10 Talent +125 Reaper's Scythe Cast Range replaced with -2.5s Ghost Shroud Cooldown

Night Stalker

Facets

Voidbringer

Void

Level 5 now also increases Move Slow from 50% to 60%

Level 5 now also increases Attack Slow from 50 to 60

Talents

Level 20 Talent Strength decreased from +20 to +15

Nyx Assassin

Abilities

Nyxth Sense

Radius increased from 350 to 400

Spiked Carapace

Cooldown decreased from 23/18/13/8s to 20/16/12/8s

Ogre Magi

Base Strength increased from 23 to 25

Damage at level 1 increased by 2 (from 67–73 to 69–75)

Abilities

Ignite

Slow rescaled from 20/23/26/29% to 25%

Omniknight

Abilities

Hammer of Purity

Mana Cost decreased from 30/35/40/45 to 0

Now briefly slows the target's movement speed by 75% for 0.2s

Now also increases attack range by 75 for the hit

Oracle

Attack Range increased from 620 to 625

Abilities

Prognosticate

Now also foretells which power rune will spawn

Pressing Alt will now display which rune will spawn and a timer before it spawns

Fate's Edict

Cast Range rescaled from 500/600/700/800 to 700

Outworld Destroyer

Talents

Level 10 Talent Mana decreased from +250 to +200

Level 15 Talent Current Mana as Movement Speed decreased from +1% to +0.8%

Level 20 Talent Sanity's Eclipse Mana Difference Multiplier decreased from +0.2 to +0.15

Pangolier

Facets

Double Jump

Shield Crash

Min Damage/Barrier Increase increased from 25% to 30%

Talents

Level 15 Talent Shield Crash Barrier Per Hero increased from +80 to +90

Phantom Assassin

Abilities

Blur

Now is an innate ability that improves with Coup de Grace level

No longer dispelled when near enemy Outposts, Watchers or base buildings (other than Towers/Ancient)

Now dispelled when attacking Roshan or enemy Barracks

Now upgraded with Aghanim's Shard

Decreases cooldown from 60/55/50/45s to 50/45/40/35s. Any time Phantom Assassin gets a hero kill, her ability cooldowns advance 60% of their max cooldown values

Immaterial

Now is a basic ability

Bonus Evasion changed from 20% + 1% per hero level to 20/30/40/50%

Fan of Knives

Now granted by Aghanim's Scepter

Max Health Damage increased from 28% to 30%

Break Duration increased from 3s to 4s

Cooldown decreased from 20s to 14s

Phantom Lancer

Base Health Regen increased from 1.5 to 2

Abilities

Spirit Lance

No longer upgraded with Aghanim's Scepter

Phantom Rush

Now upgraded with Aghanim's Scepter

Increases Max Rush Distance by 625. Whenever Phantom Lancer Rushes through enemies, he creates Juxtapose illusions that attack them

Talents

Level 20 Talent +300 Phantom Rush Range replaced with +15% Spirit Lance Illusion Damage

Phoenix

Facets

Hotspot

Sun Ray

Max damage/heal increased from 150% to 160%

Talents

Level 20 Talent Supernova Stun Duration increased from +0.5s to +0.6s

Puck

Facets

Curveball

Illusory Orb

Now also makes orb deal 5% of its damage every 0.5s in its damage radius

Pudge

Abilities

Rot

Aghanim's Scepter instead of reducing Healing, Health Regen, Lifesteal, and Spell Lifesteal by 20%, now reduces Health Restoration by 20%

Pugna

Facets

Rewards of Ruin

Spell amplification per destroyed tower increased from 1.25% to 1.5%

Abilities

Decrepify

Cast Range increased from 475/550/625/700 to 550/600/650/700

Queen of Pain

Facets

Bondage

Returning spell damage increased from 15% to 20%

Abilities

Shadow Strike

Movement Slow rescaled from 20/35/50/65% to 25/35/45/55%

Razor

Facets

Dynamo

Spell Amp per bonus attack damage increased from 1% to 1.25%

Riki

Talents

Level 10 Talent Cloak and Dagger Movement Speed increased from +8% to +10%

Level 25 Talent Cloak and Dagger Fade Delay Reduction increased from 1s to 1.25s

Ringmaster

Abilities

Dark Carnival Barker

If Ringmaster does not have a Souvenir, he will be granted one upon death (instead of upon respawn)

Ringmaster will no longer be granted a Souvenir if he has no Souvenirs and dies to a Neutral Creep or Roshan

Escape Act

Mana Cost increased from 80 to 120

Bonus Movement Speed rescaled from 5/10/15/20% to 0/8/16/24%

Impalement Arts

Impact Damage decreased from 75 to 50

Spotlight

Illusion Max Health Loss each second decreased from 50% to 30%

Talents

Level 10 Talent +200 Escape Act Cast Range replaced with +75 Impalement Arts Impact Damage

Rubick

Abilities

Telekinesis

Cooldown decreased from 24/21/18/15s to 23/20/17/14s

Spell Steal

Certain spells that are toggleable and do not have a health or mana cost are no longer stealable

Sand King

Removed Sandshroud and Dust Devil Facets

Facets

New

Sandblast

Sand Storm

When Sand King attacks enemies in Sand Storm, he applies a debuff that blinds the target by 20/30/40/50%. Blind duration: 5s

New

Final Sting

Stinger

Each enemy hero hit by Stinger in innermost radius instantly emits a Caustic Finale explosion that deals 50% less damage

Abilities

Caustic Finale

Base Damage increased from 15/35/55/75 to 20/40/60/80

Dying Unit's Max Health as Damage decreased from 4/8/12/16% to 3/7/11/15%

Sand Storm

Radius increased from 350/400/450/500 to 425/500/575/650

Once again grants invisibility by default (0.7s fade time)

Stinger

Radius rescaled from 225/255/285/315 to 230/250/270/290

Bonus Damage rescaled from 35/70/105/140 to 50/75/100/125

Talents

Level 20 Talent Base/Incremental Radius of Epicenter decreased from +100/12 to +75/7

Level 25 Talent 35% Sand Storm Slow and Blind replaced with 45% Sand Storm Slow

Shadow Demon

Abilities

Menace

Damage amplification per stack increased from 2% to 2.5%

Shadow Fiend

Facets

Shadowmire

Shadowraze

Movement Slow per stack increased from 3/6/9/12% to 6/8/10/12%

Abilities

Necromastery

Hero kills now grant 3 souls

Feast of Souls

Cooldown increased from 16s to 21s

Mana Cost increased from 60 to 60/65/70/75

Duration rescaled from 7.5/8/8.5/9s to 8s

Now additionally provides 5/7/9/11% bonus move speed

Talents

Level 15 Talent Presence Aura Affects Buildings replaced with +2 Presence Armor Reduction

Shadow Shaman

Facets

Massive Serpent Ward

Mass Serpent Ward

Damage multiplier increased from 10x to 12x

Abilities

Mass Serpent Ward

On creation, wards now prioritize the closest enemy hero in their attack range

Silencer

Removed Irrepressible and Reverberating Silence facets

Facets

New

Synaptic Split

Increases the max level of Glaives of Wisdom to 5

Number of times +2 All Attributes can be skilled decreased from 7 to 6

Glaives of Wisdom

Level 5 makes glaives bounce 1 time to a random target within 450 range. The bounce prioritizes heroes and costs mana just like the original attack

New

Suffer In Silence

Silencer deals 10/15/20/25% more damage to silenced targets and takes 10/15/20/25% less damage from them. Improves with Global Silence

Abilities

Glaives of Wisdom

No longer upgraded with Aghanim's Shard

Talents

Level 20 Talent 1 Glaives of Wisdom Bounce replaced with +40s Glaives of Wisdom Int Steal Duration

Skywrath Mage

Base Intelligence increased from 23 to 25

Damage at level 1 increased by 2 (from 39–49 to 41–51)

Talents

Level 10 Talent +0.5x Arcane Bolt Int Multiplier replaced with +125 Arcane Bolt Cast Range

Level 25 Talent Arcane Bolt Pierces Spell Immunity replaced with +1.5x Arcane Bolt Int Multiplier

Slardar

Base Armor decreased by 1

Abilities

Seaborn Sentinel

Bonus Armor increased from 1/2/3/4 to 3/4/5/6

Aghanim's Scepter Bonus Armor decreased from 11 to 10

Slark

Abilities

Essence Shift

Duration decreased from 20/40/60/80s to 15/35/55/75s

Depth Shroud

Cast Range decreased from 600 to 400

Snapfire

Abilities

Buckshot

Auto attack bonus damage on non-glancing shots increased from 25% to 30%

Talents

Level 20 Talent +60 Mortimer Kisses Impact Damage replaced with 2 Firesnap Cookie Charges

Sniper

Abilities

Take Aim

Bonus Attack Range rescaled from 200 to 100/150/200/250

No longer increases armor

While active, Sniper's vision range is increased by 500/750/1000/1250 and his field of view is restricted to a 140 degree cone

Spectre

Abilities

Desolate

Radius decreased from 400 to 350

Shadow Step

Duration rescaled from 5/6/7s to 6s

Haunt

Duration decreased from 7s to 6s

Spirit Breaker

Abilities

Planar Pocket

Ability Reworked

Now is a unit-targeted ability. Barathrum gains 75% magic resistance and distorts reality around the selected hero, making any unit-targeted spells cast by enemy heroes on the target to get redirected towards Spirit Breaker. Can be cast on both allied and enemy heroes, but only spells cast by enemies of Spirit Breaker will be redirected. Cast Range: 700

Io's Tether is the only exception that will ignore this effect

Redirected spells are not considered as reflected. If Spirit Breaker is under effects such as Lotus Orb's Echo Shell, redirected spells will be reflected back to the enemy caster

If the redirected spell has different interactions for allies and enemies, Spirit Breaker will receive the enemy interaction

Cooldown increased from 20s to 25s

Mana Cost increased from 75 to 100

Duration decreased from 7s to 6s

Now dispellable only by Strong Dispel

Techies

Base movement speed increased from 300 to 310

Templar Assassin

Abilities

Meld

Armor Reduction decreased from 5/6/7/8 to 3.5/5/6.5/8

Bonus Damage decreased from 70/125/180/235 to 55/105/155/205

Psionic Trap

Aghanim's Shard Min Silence Duration decreased from 1s to 0.25s

Talents

Level 10 Talent Meld Debuff Duration decreased from +2.5s to +2s

Level 15 Talent +100 Psi Blades Attack and Split Range replaced with +3 Meld Armor Reduction

Terrorblade

Base Health Regen decreased from 1.5 to 0.5

Abilities

Reflection

Mana Cost increased from 45/50/55/60 to 60/65/70/75

Metamorphosis

Bonus Damage rescaled from 30/40/50/60 to 20/40/60/80

Demon Zeal

Bonus Movement Speed decreased from 100 to 60

Timbersaw

Abilities

Exposure Therapy

Mana gain on tree kill increased from 4/5/6/7 to 4/6/8/10

Flamethrower

Building Damage increased from 40% to 50%

Talents

Level 10 Talent Reactive Armor Regeneration per Stack increased from +0.2 to +0.25

Level 20 Talent Exposure Therapy Heals per Tree Destroyed increased from +7 to +10

Tinker

Base Armor decreased by 2

Abilities

March of the Machines

Damage decreased from 17/26/35/44 to 13/22/31/40

Tiny

Abilities

Tree Grab

Attack Range decreased from 350 to 300

Grow

Attack Speed Reduction increased from 30% to 35%

Avalanche

Damage decreased from 100/200/300/400 to 100/190/280/370

Talents

Level 15 Talent Avalanche Damage increased from +70 to +100

Treant Protector

Abilities

Nature's Guise

Damage taken cooldown decreased from 3s to 2.75s

Living Armor

Duration increased from 15/20/25/30s to 18/22/26/30s

Overgrowth

Cooldown decreased from 120/110/100s to 110/100/90s

Troll Warlord

Abilities

Berserker's Rage

Maim Damage increased from 5/10/15/20 to 10/15/20/25

Underlord

Facets

Demon's Reach

Atrophy Aura

No longer loses cleave on death

Abyssal Horde

Demonic Warrior damage type changed from Default to Runty

Demonic Archer damage type changed from Default to Piercing

Undying

Base Damage increased by 2

Damage at level 1 increased from 53–61 to 55–63

Abilities

Soul Rip

Damage/Heal per unit rescaled from 15/25/35/45 to 14/26/38/50

Ursa

Talents

Level 15 Talent Enrage Status Resistance increased from +20% to +25%

Vengeful Spirit

Base Agility increased from 21 to 23

Damage at level 1 increased by 2 (from 47–53 to 49–55)

Abilities

Magic Missile

Stun duration increased from 1.1/1.3/1.5/1.7s to 1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8s

Talents

Level 20 Talent Wave of Terror Steals Reduced Damage And Armor increased from 20% to 25%

Venomancer

Facets

Reworked

Plague Carrier

Septic Shock

Allows Plague Wards to deal Septic Shock damage based on their damage

Venomous Gale

When Venomous Gale impacts enemy heroes, 2 Plague Wards are created around them based on the current level of Plague Ward

Abilities

Septic Shock

Aghanim's Scepter no longer gives Plague Wards the ability to deal Septic Shock damage (moved to Plague Carrier facet)

Aghanim's Scepter Base Damage per debuff increased from 20% to 25%

Plague Ward

Ward HP increased from 120/230/340/450 to 150/250/350/450

Gold Bounty rescaled from 15/17/19/21 to 10/14/18/22

Talents

Level 20 Talent Gale Creates Plague Wards replaced with +50 Base Damage

Viper

Abilities

Poison Attack

Mana Cost decreased from 24 to 22

Viper Strike

Attack Slow increased from 80/120/160 to 100/140/180

Visage

Talents

Level 25 Talent Gravekeeper's Cloak Armor increased from 10 to 15

Void Spirit

Base Agility increased from 19 to 21

Damage at level 1 increased by 1 (51–55 to 52–56)

Abilities

Intrinsic Edge

The tooltip now shows the current values of Health Regen, Armor, Mana Regen, and Magic Resistance gained from the ability

Aether Remnant

Damage increased from 85/135/185/235 to 90/140/190/240

Aghanim's Shard reworked

Creates an additional watcher path that rotates around the remnant, providing True Sight in a 475 radius. The remnants no longer trigger on creeps, instead dealing 50% of their damage every second in both paths

Resonant Pulse

Damage increased from 60/105/150/195 to 60/110/160/210

Talents

Level 10 Talent +50 Aether Remnant Damage replaced with +40 Resonant Pulse Damage

Level 10 Talent Mana Regen decreased from +1.75 to +1.5

Level 15 Talent +70 Resonant Pulse Damage replaced with +60 Aether Remnant Damage

Level 15 Talent Aether Remnant Provides 475 Truesight replaced with +20% Resonant Pulse Barrier

Level 20 Talent Astral Step Charge Restore Time Reduction decreased from 4s to 3s

Warlock

Abilities

Fatal Bonds

No longer applies to enemies in Fog of War (once applied, damage still hits enemies in FoW)

Shadow Word

Effect Radius decreased from 300 to 225

Windranger

Facets

Tangled

Shackleshot

Bonus Damage per hero increased from 12/20/28/36 to 40

Damage Buff Duration decreased from 6s to 3/4/5/6s

Abilities

Powershot

Cast Range increased from 2600 to 3000

Focus Fire

Damage Reduction decreased from 30% to 25%

Gale Force

Cast Range decreased from 1500 to 1200

Radius decreased from 1000 to 900

Winter Wyvern

Talents

Level 10 Talent Damage increased from +30 to +35

Level 15 Talent Splinter Blast Shatter Radius decreased from +400 to +300

Level 25 Talent Splinter Blast Stun Duration decreased from 1.5s to 1.25s

Witch Doctor

Removed Headhunter Facet

Facets

New

Malpractice

Maledict

When an enemy dies while under effect of Maledict, 75% of what the next burst damage amount would be is dealt to all enemies in 800 units. This effect works even if the enemy dies to the last burst of damage

Abilities

Paralyzing Cask

No longer deals bonus damage to creeps

Base Damage increased from 50 to 55/70/85/100

Now deals 20 more damage per bounce by default

Bounces rescaled from 2/4/6/8 to 3/4/5/6

Wraith King

Base movement speed decreased from 315 to 310

Base Intelligence decreased from 18 to 16

Facets

Bone Guard

Bone Guard

Denies on non-skeleton units now count towards skeleton charges

Abilities

Vampiric Spirit

Lifesteal decreased from 16/24/32/40% to 10/20/30/40%

No longer freezes Reincarnation cooldown while Wraith Delay is active

Reincarnation

Can no longer be triggered while under effect of Vampiric Spirit's Wraith Delay (for ceremonial reasons)

Zeus

Talents

Level 10 Talent +1.75 Mana Regen replaced with +1 Heavenly Jump Target

Level 15 Talent +1 Heavenly Jump Target replaced with -0.4s Arc Lightning Cooldown

Level 25 Talent Static Field Damage increased from +1% to +1.5%

It will be interesting to see how players adapt to these changes with DreamLeague Season 26 Group Stage 2 set to start in a few hours.

