Dota 2 7.39 patch notes: Spring Forward 2025 is here

Dota 2 7.39 patch notes are quite a lengthy read, but that is expected. A plethora of changes arrives with the update, including the retweaking of broken abilities (looking at you, Ironwood Treant Facet) and the usual buffs/nerfs to popular/out-of-favor Dota 2 heroes.
While we will have a breakdown of the Dota 2 7.39 update soon, we have listed the complete patch notes below.
Dota 2 7.39 patch notes: Full changelog
The full set of Dota 2 patch notes for update 7.39 is:
General Updates
Map Objectives
- Tormentor
- First Spawn Time increased from 15:00 to 20:00
- Tormentor: Unyielding Shield: Base barrier decreased from 2100 to 2000
- Tormentor: Unyielding Shield: Barrier regeneration gain per minute of game time decreased from 5 to 3.5
- Roshan
- Slam: Hero Duration increased from 2s to 4s
- Slam: Non-Hero Duration increased from 4s to 8s
- Roar of Retribution: Incoming Damage Buff Duration increased from 8s to 12s
- Roar of Retribution: Health Trigger threshold increased from 80% to 85%
- Roar of Retribution: Now cast even if Roshan is Silenced or Stunned
- Roar of Retribution: Now gives Roshan a strong dispel on cast
- Roar of Retribution: Now triggers a message visible to everyone (similar to when Roshan's Banner is planted)
- Strength of the Immortal: Armor Bonus per minute increased from 0.375 to 0.4
- Strength of the Immortal: Attack Damage Bonus per minute increased from 6 to 7
Terrain Changes
- The Radiant Safe Lane small pull camp has been moved to the north, and trees added above it
- Many trees have been moved and adjusted in the Radiant Safe Lane pull area
- The top Radiant Tier 2 and the cliff to the right have been shifted to the west slightly
- The Radiant triangle ramp leading behind the top Radiant Tier 2 has been shifted north
- The ramps on the east side of the Radiant Triangle have been shifted to the north and east, and trees around them subsequently adjusted
- A ramp has been added leading from the Radiant Triangle to behind the middle Radiant Tier 2
- The mid Radiant Tier 2 tower has been shifted away from the Triangle, and trees around it have been adjusted
- A juke path has been added to the trees east of the Radiant mid tier 2 tower
- The northern cliff edge, ramps and Hard / Ancient camps of the Radiant triangle have been moved slightly southwest
- The cliff to the southwest near the ramp to Radiant midlane and the river has been slightly reduced in size
- The ramp directly south of the bottom Roshan Pit has been moved north slightly
- A path has been added closest to the Dire Bottom Tier 1 tower from the lane to the lotus pool
- Several trees have been added and adjusted near the Dire mid tier 2 tower
- Several trees between the two neutrals camps on the easternmost region of the Dire side have been removed
- The Dire bounty rune has been moved slightly to the east
- The ramp leading from the Dire triangle area to the river and bottom Roshan Pit has been moved slightly north and simplified to remove two small unpathable ledges
- The Dire triangle watcher has been moved slightly to the north
- The bottom lane lotus pool has been moved to the north and to the west, and many of the tree paths have been adjusted
- The top lane lotus pool has been moved slightly to the north, and some of the tree paths have been adjusted
- The Top Roshan Pit has been adjusted to be closer to the center of the Radiant / Dire cliffsides
- The Bottom Roshan Pit has been moved northwest slightly towards the middle of the map
- The Bottom Roshan Pit has been slightly rotated to face more towards the middle of the map
- A dead spot has been fixed in the Bottom Roshan Pit
- Flooded camps in main jungles near the bounty runes have had their pull timers reduced
- Watchers now can't be activated before the start of the game
- Watchers no longer display the green AoE ring/potential vision when hovering sentry and observer wards
- Watchers now only display their potential vision areas when holding Alt
General Changes
- Lifesteal Amplification and Spell Lifesteal Amplification have been removed and a new umbrella stat has been created in their place: Health Restoration
- Provides a percentage increase to the health gained from Lifesteal, Spell Lifesteal, and Health Regeneration
- Positive and Negative sources of Health Restoration stack diminishingly with each other
- Health Restoration cannot go lower than -100% and cannot go higher than 100%
- Sources of Heal Amplification now stack additively with each other instead of diminishingly
- Heal Amplification cannot go lower than -100% and has no upper limit
- Effects that root and disarm are now considered Bind Effects and will have the status effect "Bound" overhead
Item Updates
- Blink Dagger
- Blink no longer has an overshoot range
- Overwhelming Blink
- Overwhelming Blink no longer has an overshoot range
- Swift Blink
- Swift Blink no longer has an overshoot range
- Arcane Blink
- Arcane Blink no longer has an overshoot range
- Kaya
- No longer provides +20% Spell Lifesteal Amplification
- Mana Regen Amplification bonus decreased from +50% to +40%
- Yasha and Kaya
- No longer provides +25% Spell Lifesteal Amplification
- Meteor Hammer
- No longer provides Spell Lifesteal Amplification
- Mana Regen Amplification bonus decreased from +50% to +40%
- Sange
- +20% Lifesteal and Health Regen Amplifications replaced with +16% Health Restoration
- Abyssal Blade
- +25% Lifesteal and Health Regen Amplifications replaced with +20% Health Restoration
- Sange and Yasha
- +25% Lifesteal and Health Regen Amplifications replaced with +20% Health Restoration
- Status Resistance bonus decreased from +20% to +15%
- Kaya and Sange
- +25% Lifesteal, Spell Lifesteal and Health Regen Amplifications replaced with +20% Health Restoration
- Orb of Frost
- Cost increased from 250 to 300
- Frost instead of reducing Healing, Health Regen, Lifesteal, and Spell Lifesteal by 13%, now reduces Health Restoration by 13%
- Frost's slow and health restoration reduction no longer stack with Orb of Corrosion and Eye of Skadi
- Orb of Corrosion
- Total Cost increased from 1000 to 1050
- Corrosion instead of reducing Healing, Health Regen, Lifesteal, and Spell Lifesteal by 16%, now reduces Health Restoration by 16%
- Corrosion's slow and health restoration reduction no longer stack with Orb of Frost and Eye of Skadi
- Eye of Skadi
- Recipe changed
- Now requires a second Ultimate Orb (2800) instead of Point Booster (1200)
- No longer requires a 1050 gold recipe. Total Cost increased from 5300 to 5900
- No longer provides +250 Health and +250 Mana
- All Attributes bonus increased from +22 to +35
- Cold Attack instead of reducing Healing, Health Regen, Lifesteal, and Spell Lifesteal by 40%, now reduces Health Restoration and Heal Amplification by 40%
- Cold Attack's slow and health restoration reduction no longer stack with Orb of Frost and Orb of Corrosion
- Shiva's Guard
- Freezing Aura instead of reducing Healing, Health Regen, Lifesteal, and Spell Lifesteal by 25%, now reduces Health Restoration and Incoming Healing by 25%
- Bloodstone
- Bloodpact cooldown decreased from 35s to 30s
- Eternal Shroud
- Shroud Mana restoration increased from 20% to 25%
- Helm of the Dominator
- Recipe changed
- Now requires Crown (450) instead of Diadem (1000)
- Recipe cost increased from 650 to 1125. Total Cost decreased from 2625 to 2550
- Stats unchanged
- Helm of the Overlord
- Total Cost decreased from 5725 to 5650
- Glimmer Cape
- Magic Resistance bonus decreased from +25% to +20%
- Glimmer Barrier increased from 300 to 375
- Holy Locket
- Holy Blessing Heal Amplification decreased from 25% to 15%
- Linken's Sphere
- Health Regen bonus increased from +6 to +6.5
- Phylactery
- Empower Spell Cooldown decreased from 12s to 10s
- Khanda
- Recipe cost decreased from 1500 to 1300. Total Cost decreased from 5900 to 5700
- Rod of Atos
- Intelligence bonus decreased from +15 to +12
- Cripple Mana Cost increased from 50 to 100
- Gleipnir
- Intelligence bonus decreased from +15 to +12
- Eternal Chains Mana Cost increased from 100 to 150
- Talisman of Evasion
- Evasion bonus decreased from +20% to +15%
- Radiance
- Evasion bonus decreased from +20% to +15%
- Urn of Shadows
- Recipe changed
- Now requires Circlet (155) instead of Fluffy Hat (250)
- Recipe cost increased from 280 to 320. Total Cost decreased from 880 to 825
- No longer provides +125 Health
- Now provides +2 All Attributes
- Spirit Vessel
- Recipe changed
- Now requires Diadem (1000) instead of Vitality Booster (1000)
- Recipe cost unchanged. Total Cost decreased from 2780 to 2725 due to Urn of Shadows change
- No longer provides +375 Health
- Now provides +10 All Attributes
- Soul Release when cast on enemy, instead of reducing Healing, Health Regen, Lifesteal, and Spell Lifesteal by 70%, now reduces Health Restoration and Heal Amplification by 70%
- Vladmir's Offering
- Armor bonus decreased from +2 to +1
Neutral Item Updates
Artifact changes
- Orb of Destruction
- Item Cycled Out
- Pig Pole
- Item Cycled Out
- Trusty Shovel
- Item Cycled Out
- Chipped Vest
- Returning as a Tier 1 Neutral Artifact
- Passive: Chipper. Everytime you are attacked, you return 30 damage to heroes and 20 damage to creeps
- Dormant Curio
- New Tier 1 Neutral Artifact
- Passive: Hidden Potential. Neutral Artifact you choose while holding Dormant Curio will have 30% increased potency
- Provides an Unleashed enchantment which improves some stats of the next non-curio artifact that you'll choose while crafting. Improved stats will have a special icon in the description to indicate that it is improved by Dormant Curio. All improvements will be listed in this summary under each item's section
- This enchantment is tied to the next non-curio artifact you select. It will be saved as long as you keep the upgraded artifact. Selecting a new one will make you lose the Unleashed enchantment
- This enchantment can't be retained with Techies' Spoon's Stash facet
- Kobold Cup
- New Tier 1 Neutral Artifact
- Active: One for the Road. Increases movement speed of all allies within 1000 units by 10% for 6s. Mana Cost: 40. Cooldown: 40s
- Sister's Shroud
- New Tier 1 Neutral Artifact
- Passive: Veiled. Whenever your health falls below 50% you gain a +200% evasion bonus for 8s. Each attack negated by evasion reduces this evasion bonus to 0.25x of its current value
- Passive: Last Caress. Veiled cooldown is only reset if the wearer dies or kills an enemy hero
- Gossamer Cape
- Item Cycled Out
- Iron Talon
- Item Cycled Out
- Brigand's Blade
- Dormant Curio increases Dark Mercy's damage per increment from 3 to 3.9
- Essence Ring
- Dormant Curio increases Life Essence's health gained from 240 to 312
- Mana Draught
- Moved from Tier 1 to Tier 2
- Bottoms Up base mana restored increased from 30 to 60
- Dormant Curio increases max mana restored from 4% to 5.2%
- Poor Man's Shield
- Returning as a Tier 2 Neutral Artifact
- Passive: Damage Block. Grants a 50% chance to block 30 damage from attacks on melee wielders, or 20 damage on ranged. Chance to proc increased to 100% against hero attacks
- Dormant Curio increases damage blocked from 30/20 to 39/26
- Searing Signet
- Dormant Curio increases Burn Through's total damage from 72 to 93.6
- Tumbler's Toy
- Dormant Curio increases Vault's jump distance from 300 to 390
- Nemesis Curse
- Item Cycled Out
- Ninja Gear
- Item Cycled Out
- Gale Guard
- Dormant Curio increases Cyclonic Shield's barrier amount from 250 to 325
- Gunpowder Gauntlet
- Dormant Curio increases Beat the Crowd's bonus magical damage from 120 to 156
- Jidi Pollen Bag
- New Tier 3 Neutral Artifact
- Active: Pollinate. Spread pollen on enemies within 700 units, decreasing their Health Restoration by 20% for 12s and dealing 12% of the target's max health as damage over the duration. Damage interval: 1s. No Mana Cost. Cooldown: 45s
- Dormant Curio increases total max health damage from 12% to 15.6%
- Psychic Headband
- Returning as a Tier 3 Neutral Artifact
- Active: Psychic Push. Pushes the target enemy away from you 400 distance. Cast Range: 600. No Mana Cost. Cooldown: 20s
- Dormant Curio increases push distance from 400 to 520
- Serrated Shiv
- Dormant Curio increases Gut 'Em's current health as damage from 8% to 10.4%
- Dormant Curio increases Gut 'Em's Roshan damage from 200 to 260
- Whisper of the Dread
- Dormant Curio increases Tunnel Vision's bonus spell damage from 10% to 13%
- Ceremonial Robe
- Item Cycled Out
- Mind Breaker
- Item Cycled Out
- Ogre Seal Totem
- Item Cycled Out
- Crippling Crossbow
- Hobble 40% Healing, Health Regen, Lifesteal and Spell Lifesteal reductions replaced with a new 40% Health Restoration reduction stat
- Dormant Curio increases Health Restoration reduction from 40% to 52%
- Dezun Bloodrite
- New Tier 4 Neutral Artifact
- Passive: Blood Invocation. Increases Spell AoE by 15%, but Spells now also cost health equal to 35% of their mana cost
- Dormant Curio increases AoE bonus from 15% to 19.5%
- Giant's Maul
- New Tier 4 Neutral Artifact
- Passive: Crushing Blow. Your next attack is a critical strike that deals 150% of your attack's regular damage. Hitting an enemy with an empowered strike weakens them, decreasing their Movement Speed by 10%, Attack Speed by 15%, and Cast Speed by 20% for 4s. No Mana Cost. Cooldown: 15s
- Dormant Curio increases critical damage from 150% to 195%
- Magnifying Monocle
- Dormant Curio increases Keen Eye's bonus cast range from 125 to 162.5 and bonus attack range from 100 to 130
- Outworld Staff
- New Tier 4 Neutral Artifact
- Active: Self-Exile: Removes the caster from the world, making them invulnerable and disabled for 0.7s. Caster loses 5% of their max health on return. This damage is not lethal, but it mutes Blink Dagger and similar items after the effect. Mana Cost: 40. Cooldown: 30s
- Dormant Curio increases duration from 0.7s to 0.91s
- Pyrrhic Cloak
- Dormant Curio increases Retribution's reflected damage from 75% to 97.5%
- Magic Lamp
- Item Cycled Out
- Pirate Hat
- Item Cycled Out
- Book of the Dead
- Greater Demonic Summoning duration decreased from 75s to 65s
- Demonic Warrior health decreased from 1800 to 1600
- Demonic Warrior damage type changed from Default to Runty
- Demonic Archer health decreased from 1800 to 1300
- Demonic Archer damage type changed from Default to Piercing
- Dormant Curio increases Greater Demonic Summoning's duration from 65s to 84.5s
- Divine Regalia
- New Tier 5 Neutral Artifact
- Passive: Exalted. Increases outgoing damage by 20%. If the wearer is killed, the item permanently loses the current Enchantment and turns into a Disgraced Regalia
- Dormant Curio increases damage multiplier from 20% to 26%
- Disgraced Regalia
- New Tier 5 Neutral Artifact
- Passive: Fallen. Has nothing to provide to one who dared to die
- Appears only to heroes that died with Divine Regalia artifact
- Since the 4th slot is taken by your current Artifact when recrafting items, it is possible to recraft Disgraced Regalia with working Tier 5 Enchantment
- The usual Divine Regalia still can reappear among the other 3 choices
- Fallen Sky
- Dormant Curio increases Fallen Sky's damage over time from 60 to 78, building impact damage from 75 to 97.5 and non-building impact damage from 150 to 195
- Helm of the Undying
- Returning as a Tier 5 Neutral Artifact
- Passive: Death Delay. Survive for an extra 5 seconds after receiving a killing blow. Enemy heroes dying within 1200 units extends this effect by 5 seconds. Cooldown: 50s
- Dormant Curio increases base duration from 5s to 6.5s
- Minotaur Horn
- Dormant Curio increases Lesser Avatar's duration from 2s to 2.6s
- Spider Legs
- Dormant Curio increases Skitter's bonus movement speed from 20% to 26%
- Stygian Desolator
- Dormant Curio increases Greater Corruption's armor reduction from 13 to 16.9
- Unrelenting Eye
- Dormant Curio increases Relentless' base slow resistance from 100% to 130%
Enchantment Changes
- Alert
- Attack Speed bonus decreased from +10/17/24/35 to +10/17/24/31
- Now additionally provides +100 Attack Range (Melee & Ranged) at Tier 4
- Brawny
- Health bonus decreased from +125/165/205/245 to +110/150/190/230
- Now additionally provides +25% Slow Resistance at Tier 4
- Mystical
- Magic Resistance bonus decreased from +0/10/14/18% to +0/10/13/16%
- Now additionally provides +100 Cast Range at Tier 4
- Quickened
- Now additionally provides +15% Evasion at Tier 4
- Tough
- Damage bonus decreased from +7/10/13/17 to +7/10/13/16
- Armor bonus decreased from +0/4/7/10 to +0/4/6/8
- Now additionally provides +40% Knockback Resistance at Tier 4
- Vampiric
- Now additionally provides +200 Bonus Night Vision at Tier 4
- Crude
- No longer provides +20/30% Slow Resistance
- Now provides +20/30% Health Restoration
- Wise
- Now also provides +15% Max Mana
Hero Updates
- Abaddon
- Removed Mephitic Shroud Facet
- Facets
- New
- Malignant Mist
- Mist Coil
- Mist Coil also deals 40/60/80/100% attack damage and applies effects from items and abilities. Self damage when cast on an enemy is increased from 40% to 70%
- Abilities
- Withering Mist
- Instead of reducing Healing, Health Regen, Lifesteal, and Spell Lifesteal by 35%, now reduces Health Restoration by 35%
- Mist Coil
- No longer upgraded with Aghanim's Shard
- Aphotic Shield
- Now upgraded with Aghanim's Shard
- Deals 75% of absorbed damage to nearby enemies
- Alchemist
- Facets
- Dividends
- Greevil's Greed
- GPM per Aghanim's Scepter decreased from +75 to +70
- Abilities
- Corrosive Weaponry
- Max Stacks decreased from 10/12/14/16 to 7/10/13/16
- Movement Slow per stack increased from 1.5/2/2.5/3% to 2/2.5/3/3.5%
- Base Attack Damage Reduction per stack increased from 1.5/2/2.5/3% to 2/2.5/3/3.5%
- Ancient Apparition
- Abilities
- Ice Vortex
- Cast Range decreased from 1500 to 1200
- Radius decreased from 300 to 275
- Ice Blast
- Aghanim's Shard Cold Feet stun duration decreased from 60% to 50%
- Talents
- Level 20 Talent Ice Blast Frostbitten Duration decreased from +5s to +4s
- Anti-Mage
- Talents
- Level 15 Talent Persecutor Min/Max Movement Slow increased from +5%/15% to +7.5%/15%
- Level 20 Talent Mana Void Stun increased from +0.7s to +0.8s
- Arc Warden
- Facets
- Runed Replica
- Tempest Double
- Level 1 now grants Arcane Rune instead of Invisibility Rune
- Talents
- Level 20 Talent Magnetic Field Cooldown Reduction decreased from 7s to 5s
- Level 20 Talent Spark Wraith Damage increased from +40% to +50%
- Level 25 Talent Spark Wraith Activation Delay Reduction increased from 1s to 1.1s
- Axe
- Facets
- Call Out
- Berserker's Call
- Bonus Armor increased from +5 to +6
- Abilities
- Battle Hunger
- Movement Slow increased from 15/20/25/30% to 18/22/26/30%
- Talents
- Level 20 Talent Counter Helix Damage increased from +25 to +30
- Bane
- Abilities
- Enfeeble
- Cooldown decreased from 28/21/14/7s to 22/17/12/7s
- Batrider
- Base movement speed decreased from 330 to 320
- Facets
- Reworked
- Stoked
- Firefly
- Also sets Batrider on fire. He's burning away 2% of his max health per second, but gains increasingly bigger bonuses to Movement Speed and Spell Amplification over the duration. Max Movement Speed Bonus: 25/30/35/40%. Max Spell Amplification Bonus: 20%
- Max bonus values are reached at the end of Firefly's duration and don't linger after. Bonuses increase and self-burn damage are applied every 0.1s. Self-burn damage does not increase over time. Self-burn damage is magical and non-lethal
- Reworked
- Arsonist
- Increases the max level of Sticky Napalm to 5
- Number of times +2 All Attributes can be skilled decreased from 7 to 6
- Sticky Napalm
- At level 5 makes Batrider's attacks apply 1 stack of Sticky Napalm
- Abilities
- Sticky Napalm
- Now applies 2 stacks on cast
- Stack limit increased from 10 to 20
- All per-stack values are halved
- Damage per stack decreased from 5/10/15/20 to 2.5/5/7.5/10
- Movement Slow per stack decreased from 1.5/3/4.5/6% to 0.75/1.5/2.25/3%
- Turn Rate Slow per stack decreased from 10/30/50/70% to 5/15/25/35%
- Aghanim's Shard upgrade reworked
- Removes the 20 stack limit and allows Sticky Napalm to deal 35% of its damage to buildings
- Flaming Lasso
- No longer upgraded with Aghanim's Shard
- Talents
- Level 25 Talent Sticky Napalm stacks applied by Flamebreak increased from 2 to 4
- Level 25 Talent Sticky Napalm Damage decreased from +20 to +10
- Beastmaster
- Base Agility decreased from 22 to 19
- Damage at level 1 decreased by 1 (from 53–57 to 52–56)
- Abilities
- Drums of Slom
- Stacks granted upon using Primal Roar decreased from 10/15/20 to 10
- Talents
- Level 15 Talent Inner Beast Attack Speed increased from +10 to +15
- Bloodseeker
- Removed Bloodrush Facet
- Facets
- New
- Old Blood
- Bloodrage
- Replaces 15/20/25/30% Spell Amplification with 10/15/20/25% base damage amplification. The ability now also silences the target and can be cast on enemies. Decreases Cast Range from 800 to 400. Increases Mana Cost from 0 to 60
- Level 10 Talent +15% Bloodrage Spell Amplification replaced with +15% Bloodrage Base Damage Amp
- Talents
- Level 10 Talent +25 Bloodrage Attack Speed replaced with +175 Health
- Bounty Hunter
- Abilities
- Friendly Shadow
- Ally Fade Time decreased from 1.0s to 0.5s
- Talents
- Level 10 Talent Damage increased from +20 to +25
- Brewmaster
- Abilities
- Thunder Clap
- Cast Point improved from 0.4s to 0.35s
- Cooldown rescaled from 16/15/14/13s to 18/16/14/12s
- Damage increased from 75/150/225/300 to 80/160/240/320
- Cinder Brew
- Cooldown decreased from 22/19/16/13s to 19/17/15/13s
- Primal Split
- Earth Brewling's attack damage increased by 5/10/15
- Earth Brewling's Demolish Bonus Building Damage decreased from 80/140/200 to 50/100/150
- Storm Brewling's Cyclone now deals 75 damage when the target unit lands
- Storm Brewling's Wind Walk Bonus Movement Speed increased from 20/30/40% to 25/35/45%
- Fire Brewling's Permanent Immolation radius increased from 220 to 250
- Talents
- Level 20 Talent Attack Speed increased from +100 to +110
- Bristleback
- Facets
- Seeing Red
- Warpath
- Vision cone increased from 90 to 110 degrees
- Abilities
- Viscous Nasal Goo
- Base Armor Loss decreased from 2/2/3/3 to 1.5/2/2.5/3
- Base Movement Slow decreased from 15% to 10%
- Quill Spray
- Added an auto-cast. Right-click the ability to make Bristleback automatically cast it whenever it's possible
- Broodmother
- Abilities
- Spider's Milk
- Buff is no longer dispellable
- Talents
- Level 10 Talent Spider's Milk Hero Health as heal increased from +0.5% to +1.5%
- Level 15 Talent -5s Spin Web Charge Restore Time replaced with +12 Incapacitating Bite Attack Bonus
- Level 20 Talent +12 Incapacitating Bite Attack Bonus replaced with -6s Spin Web Charge Restore Time
- Centaur Warrunner
- Facets
- Counter-Strike
- Double Edge
- Now also counts non-hero damage taken from enemies
- Abilities
- Double Edge
- Cast Range increased from 150 to 175
- Chaos Knight
- Facets
- Cloven Chaos
- Chaos Bolt
- Bounce range increased from 60% of cast range to 70%
- Abilities
- Chaos Bolt
- Maximum Damage increased from 150/230/310/390 to 155/240/325/410
- Chen
- Base damage increased by 2
- Damage at level 1 increased from 46–56 to 48–58
- Abilities
- Holy Persuasion
- Bonus Damage increased from 2/7/11/15 to 4/8/12/16
- Existing units now receive the benefits of Chen leveling up or improving Holy Persuasion (normal ability points or talents) immediately; creeps maintain their percentage of health
- No longer upgraded with Aghanim's Scepter
- Divine Favor
- Now Chen's teleporting units also receive the buff when this ability is cast on Chen himself
- Hand of God
- Now upgraded with Aghanim's Scepter
- Reduces cooldown by 40s. Hand of God becomes a channeled spell. After the initial heal, Chen can keep channeling the ability for up to 6 seconds to grant Debuff Immunity with 60% Magic Resistance to all allied units within 800 radius with the exception of himself. This effect also triples the Hand of God's heal over time for all units within the Debuff Immunity radius
- Talents
- Level 15 Talent Holy Persuasion Damage increased from +12 to +14
- Level 20 Talent Holy Persuasion Minimum Health increased from +1200 to +1300
- Level 20 Talent -30s Hand of God Cooldown replaced with +20% Divine Favor Heal Amplification
- Clinkz
- Abilities
- Burning Army
- Cooldown decreased from 80s to 70s
- Talents
- Level 15 Talent Attack Range decreased from +75 to +60
- Clockwerk
- Facets
- New
- Chainmeal
- Armor Power
- Clockwerk gains an ability to self-cast Chainmail item to consume it. Each consumed Chainmail provides him with +4 Armor. Number of stacks is unlimited
- Talents
- Level 20 Talent +75 Rocket Flare Damage replaced with +70 Power Cogs Mana Burn
- Crystal Maiden
- Facets
- Arcane Overflow
- Arcane Aura
- Allied mana restoration decreased from 25% to 15%
- Now also restores a portion of mana to Crystal Maiden herself
- Activation no longer interrupts movement
- Dark Seer
- Agility gain decreased from 1.8 to 1.5
- Abilities
- Normal Punch
- Cooldown increased from 9s to 10s
- Dark Willow
- Abilities
- Pixie Dust
- Bonus Health Regen increased from 100% to 150%
- Bonus Mana Regen increased from 100% to 150%
- Shadow Realm
- Cooldown decreased from 22/20/18/16s to 21/19/17/15s
- Dawnbreaker
- Base damage decreased by 5
- Damage at level 1 decreased from 54–58 to 49–53
- Facets
- Starsurge
- Starbreaker
- Now will grant the attack speed buff even if Starbreaker was interrupted
- Abilities
- Break of Dawn
- Ability reworked
- Passive, can't be leveled up
- Whenever the sun comes out, Dawnbreaker gains 25% bonus base damage and 20% bonus vision that decreases throughout the course of the day, down to 0% at night
- Starbreaker
- Aghanim's Shard upgrade now also destroys trees in front of Dawnbreaker
- Dazzle
- Abilities
- Shallow Grave
- Cast Range rescaled from 700/800/900/1000 to 900
- Duration increased from 3.5/4/4.5/5s to 4/4.5/5/5.5s
- Heal Amplification per 10% missing increased from 2/4/6/8% to 3/5/7/9%
- Death Prophet
- Abilities
- Crypt Swarm
- Damage increased from 85/165/245/325 to 100/175/250/325
- Silence
- Projectile Speed increased from 1200 to 1400
- Talents
- Level 15 Talent Silence AoE increased from +75 to +100
- Disruptor
- Facets
- Thunderstorm
- Thunder Strike
- Now also increases slow duration from 0.4s to 0.8s
- Kinetic Fence
- Kinetic Fence
- Fixed an error that displayed incorrect wall length in tooltips and description
- New
- Transferrence
- Increases the max level of Electromagnetic Repulsion to 4, improves with Static Storm
- Electromagnetic Repulsion
- Can be activated, targeting allied heroes or self. Manual cast deals damage equal to 10% of Disruptor's current health and sets ability on 26/20/14/8s cooldown. Cast Range: 600. Mana Cost: 50
- Abilities
- Thunder Strike
- Aghanim's Shard dormant duration decreased from 5s to 4s
- Talents
- Level 15 Talent +1.5s Static Storm Duration replaced with +60 Static Storm Max DPS
- Level 20 Talent +0.6s Thunder Strike Slow Duration replaced with +150 Electromagnetic Repulsion Radius/Knockback
- Level 20 Talent Kinetic Field Duration decreased from +2s to +1.5s
- Doom
- Facets
- Devil's Bargain
- Item sell back percentage decreased from 90% to 85%
- Abilities
- Doom
- Mana Cost decreased from 150/225/300 to 150/200/250
- Aghanim's Scepter radius increased from 300 to 350
- Dragon Knight
- Facets
- Frost Dragon
- Wyrm's Wrath
- Instead of reducing Healing, Health Regen, Lifesteal, and Spell Lifesteal by 14/21/28/35%, now reduces Health Restoration by 14/21/28/35%
- Drow Ranger
- Abilities
- Frost Arrows
- Aghanim's Scepter instead of reducing Healing, Health Regen, Lifesteal, and Spell Lifesteal by 10% per stack, now reduces Health Restoration by 10% per stack
- Glacier
- On-cast knockback distance increased from 175 to 225
- Earthshaker
- Removed Spirit Cairn innate ability
- Facets
- Tectonic Buildup
- Aftershock
- Radius increase rescaled from (+50 with every 10 hero levels) to (+40 with every level of Echo Slam)
- New
- Resonating Ridge
- Fissure
- Enemy heroes stunned by Fissure emit an echo to each nearby unit within a 400 radius, dealing 60% of Echo Slam's current echo damage
- Abilities
- Slugger
- Now is an innate ability
- Damage (Creep Death) decreased from 40/60/80/100 to 30/45/60/75
- Aftershock
- Radius decreased from 350 to 300
- Echo Slam
- Echo Damage decreased from 90/110/130 to 90/100/110
- Elder Titan
- Facets
- Deconstruction
- Natural Order
- Armor Reduction per second decreased from 1 to 0.8
- Magic Resistance Reduction per second decreased from 1% to 0.8%
- Abilities
- Astral Spirit
- Astral Spirit no longer automatically rejoins Elder Titan on collision with him. Now requires the duration to run out or the Return ability to be cast
- Ember Spirit
- Facets
- Chain Gang
- Searing Chains
- Number of bonus units increased from 1 to 2
- Unit Count increased from 3 to 4
- Enchantress
- Facets
- Spellbound
- Enchant
- Attack Range Bonus increased from 60/120/180/240 to 100/150/200/250
- Abilities
- Impetus
- Mana Cost rescaled from 50 to 40/45/50/55
- Enigma
- Abilities
- Demonic Summoning
- Eidolon Damage rescaled from 20/28/38/47 to 16/27/38/49
- Faceless Void
- Talents
- Level 10 Talent Time Dilation DPS per cooldown increased from +7 to +9
- Level 15 Talent Time Lock Damage increased from +30 to +35
- Level 20 Talent Time Walk Cooldown Reduction increased from 1s to 1.25s
- Level 20 Talent Attack Speed During Chronosphere/Time Zone increased from +80 to +100
- Grimstroke
- Facets
- Reworked
- Fine Art
- Stroke of Fate
- Grimstroke launches a mirrored curved stroke from his free hand. Each enemy can take damage only from one stroke but still contributes to bonus damage accumulation for both
- Abilities
- Stroke of Fate
- Point Vector Target behavior, previously exclusive to Fine Art facet, is now enabled by default
- 20/30/40/50 bonus damage per unit replaced with separate values for heroes and creeps: 20/40/60/80 per hero and 10/20/30/40 per creep
- Soulbind
- If the debuff ends on the primary target early due to status resistance, it will also be destroyed on the secondary target
- Gyrocopter
- Base Armor decreased by 1
- Facets
- Afterburner
- Rocket Barrage
- Movespeed Duration increased from 4s to 4.5s
- Hoodwink
- Facets
- Go Nuts
- Scurry
- No longer increases Buff Duration to 3.5/4/4.5/5s
- Abilities
- Acorn Shot
- Mana Cost decreased from 85/90/95/100 to 70/80/90/100
- Scurry
- Buff Duration increased from 2/2.5/3/3.5s to 3.5/4/4.5/5s
- Huskar
- Abilities
- Inner Fire
- Aghanim's Shard Movement Slow increased from 40% to 50%
- Invoker
- Base damage increased by 4
- Damage at level 1 increased from 35–41 to 39–45
- Intelligence gain decreased from 4.7 to 4.0
- Aghanim's Scepter no longer grants +2 levels to facet-centered orb and +1 to the others. Now grants only +1 level to all Orbs
- Removed basic facet-exclusive upgrades: Cold Snap's health and mana restoration for Scholar of Koryx, Alacrity's bonus attack range for Mind of Tornarus and Chaos Meteor's increased size and travel distance for Agent of Gallaron
- Facets
- Scholar of Koryx
- Quas
- No longer gains the second additional level from Aghanim's Scepter
- Cold Snap
- No longer restores mana or health
- Ice Wall
- Aghanim's Shard upgrade moved to Aghanim's Scepter and reworked
- Aghanim's Scepter makes the skill vector-targeted to create a moving Ice Floe instead of Ice Wall. After 1.3s delay, the Ice Floe forms from the center of the targeted area, creating a 150 width Ice Floe in its wake. Enemies that stay in it for longer than 2.5 seconds freeze, becoming rooted for 1.5 + (0.1 * Quas) seconds and take an instance of (75 + 25 * Quas) magical damage
- Aghanim's Scepter cast range is 600. Ice Floe can freeze the same unit multiple times if they leave the floe and enter it again. Staying in the floe would prevent the unit from being rooted again
- Ghost Walk
- No longer upgraded with Aghanim's Scepter
- Now upgraded with Aghanim's Shard
- Increases Slow Radius by 150 and applies Ice Wall's Damage Per Second to all affected enemies
- Mind of Tornarus
- Wex
- No longer gains the second additional level from Aghanim's Scepter
- Alacrity
- No longer provides bonus attack range to Invoker and his controlled units
- Tornado
- Aghanim's Scepter Twister spawn interval increased from 300 to 400
- Aghanim's Scepter Twister damage per second rescaled from 120 to (50 + 10 * Wex)
- Aghanim's Scepter Twister duration changed from 4s to (3s + 0.2s * Quas)
- Agent of Gallaron
- Exort
- No longer gains the second additional level from Aghanim's Scepter
- Chaos Meteor
- No longer has increased size and travel distance
- Sun Strike
- Aghanim's Scepter Cataclysm cooldown increased from 75s to 90s
- Abilities
- Wex
- Now also grants +1/2/3/4/5/6/7/8/9/10 Attack Speed per instance
- Exort
- Attack Damage per instance increased from 1/3/5/7/9/11/13/15/17/19 to 2/4/6/8/10/12/14/16/18/20
- Cold Snap
- Freeze Damage increased by 20
- Sun Strike
- Damage decreased from (150 + 50 * Exort) to (125 + 50 * Exort)
- Forge Spirit
- Duration rescaled from 10/20/30/40/50/60/70/80/90/100s to 24/30/36/42/48/54/60/66/72/78s
- Ice Wall
- The damage per second interval is now based on an individual unit gaining the debuff, rather than on an interval for the entire wall. As a result, the first damage instance is now applied instantly
- Damage interval improved from 1s to 0.5s
- Damage per second rescaled from (8 * Exort) to (25 + Exort * 5)
- Wall Width now supports AoE bonuses again
- Talents
- Level 15 Talent -4s Sun Strike Cooldown replaced with +1 Facet Orb Level
- Level 20 Talent Alacrity Damage/Speed increased from +30 to +35
- Io
- Removed Sight Seer innate ability
- Abilities
- Wellspring
- New Innate Ability. Passive, can't be leveled up
- Consumable items and item abilities that restore Health and Mana over time affect Io twice as fast. Total amount of restored health or mana remains the same
- This applies to Healing Salve, Tango, Clarity, Bottle, Urn of Shadows, Spirit Vessel, Pollywog Charm, and Mana Draught
- Example: Usually Clarity restores 150 mana over 25s. For Io it will restore 150 mana over 12.5s
- Spirits
- Aghanim's Scepter Movement Slow increased from 15% to 25%
- Relocate
- Cooldown decreased from 100/90/80s to 90/80/70s
- Jakiro
- Abilities
- Liquid Frost
- Bonus Damage rescaled from 12/18/24/30 to 8/16/24/32
- Macropyre
- Linger duration decreased from 2s to 1s
- Aghanim's Scepter no longer increases flame width by 70
- Juggernaut
- Abilities
- Blade Fury
- Damage tick interval is no longer based on Juggernaut's attack speed and has been changed to 5 ticks per second
- Damage rescaled from 40/45/50/55 per tick to 80/110/140/170 per second
- Talents
- Level 20 Talent -3s Blade Fury Cooldown replaced with +90 Blade Fury DPS
- Keeper of the Light
- Facets
- Recall
- Recall
- Chakra Magic is now applied only to the teleport target
- Abilities
- Spirit Form
- Cast Range Bonus decreased from 125/250/375 to 100/200/300
- Talents
- Level 15 Talent Chakra Magic Cooldown Reduction decreased from 3s to 2s
- Kez
- Base Health Regen increased from 1.0 to 1.5
- Base Attack Speed increased from 100 to 110
- Facets
- Shadowhawk
- No longer grants cooldown reduction
- Invis Bonus Crit decreased from 40/60/80/100% to 30/45/60/75%
- Raven's Veil
- Now also increases buff duration from 7/8/9s to 8/9/10s
- Abilities
- Switch Discipline
- Katana Discipline no longer increases damage by 12%
- Katana Discipline now increases damage gained from Agility by 20%
- Echo Slash
- Cooldown rescaled from 20/18/16/14s to 21/18/15/12s
- Bonus Hero Damage decreased from 25/45/65/85 to 20/40/60/80
- Grappling Claw
- No longer has lifesteal
- Mana Cost decreased from 50 to 40
- Cooldown decreased from 16/13/10/7s to 13/11/9/7s
- Cast Range decreased from 700/800/900/1000 to 650/750/850/950
- Move Slow rescaled from 80% to 70/80/90/100%
- Slow now lasts a fixed 0.7/0.8/0.9/1s instead of Kez's travel time
- Kazurai Katana
- No longer applies health regen reduction
- Damage per second rescaled from 6/7/8/9% to 5/7/9/11%
- Duration rescaled from 5/6/7/8s to 7s
- Now has a reworked active component as a default part of the ability
- Kez impales the target, landing an attack on it and setting its move speed and turn rate to 0 for 0.6s. The target also takes 50% of current Kazurai Katana bleed stacks as burst damage. Cast Range: 200. Mana Cost: 50. Cooldown: 20/15/10/5s
- This attack can proc attack modifiers similarly to regular attacks. The stacks that would be created by the impale are not added to the burst damage and are added after the effect ends as the usual bleed stack. Previous version did include them in the burst
- Reworked Aghanim's Shard upgrade
- Adds 100% lifesteal off the attack damage dealt on impalement. If the impalement was made from behind (in a 105 degree cone), the slow is replaced with a stun, and the number of Bleed stacks is increased from 50% to 100%
- Raptor Dance
- 1s channeling was replaced with a 1s cast time (still cannot be cancelled by Kez)
- Strikes count increased from 2/3/4 to 4
- Base Damage rescaled from 75 to 30/60/90
- Max Health as Damage decreased from 4% to 3%
- Lifesteal against illusions now has an 80% penalty, similarly to creep lifesteal penalty
- Falcon Rush
- Now also provides 15/30/45/60% Slow Resistance during the buff
- Secondary Attacks Damage decreased from 100% to 45/55/65/75%
- Rush Range is no longer increased by AoE bonuses
- Cooldown rescaled from 20/18/16/14s to 21/18/15/12s
- Talon Toss
- No longer has an AoE effect, proccing only on target
- Now inflicts an attack with True Strike and fixed damage instead of simply dealing physical damage
- Damage rescaled from 75/125/175/225 to 60/120/180/240
- Silence Duration increased from 1.75/2/2.25/2.5s to 2/2.25/2.5/2.75s
- Cooldown decreased from 16/13/10/7s to 13/11/9/7s
- Shodo Sai
- Chance to Mark increased from 17% to 18%
- Mark no longer provides True Strike
- No longer grants bonus stun or critical strike from marks generated by parrying an enemy Hero
- Talents
- Level 10 Talent +1.5 Mana Regen replaced with +50 Raptor Dance Radius
- Level 15 Talent Raven's Veil Mark Applies Parry Bonus replaced with +1 Raptor Dance Strike
- Level 20 Talent +50% Falcon Rush Evasion replaced with Add 50% of Attack Damage to Talon Toss (always uses attack value of Sai discipline)
- Level 20 Talent Kazurai Katana Damage Per Second decreased from +5% to +4%
- Kunkka
- Facets
- Grog Blossom
- X Marks the Spot
- Upon return, now always applies Ghostship's Admiral's Rum buff to Kunkka himself
- Legion Commander
- Abilities
- Outfight Them!
- Now levels up with Duel
- Instead of increasing Healing, Health Regen, Lifesteal, and Spell Lifesteal by 50%, now increases Health Restoration by 30/40/50/60%
- Now applies when attacking enemy heroes that are equal or higher level than you, instead of only higher level enemy heroes
- Leshrac
- Facets
- Chronoptic Nourishment
- No longer improves with Pulse Nova's level
- Damage as mana restore rescaled from 14/21/28/35% to 25%
- Abilities
- Split Earth
- Aghanim's Shard additional casts decreased from 3 to 2
- Lich
- Removed Frostbound Facet
- Facets
- New
- Evil Eye
- Sinister Gaze
- Sinister Gaze applies a Evil Eye debuff that will deal additional 10/15/20/25 damage every time Lich deals magic damage to the target, and amplifies received movement slows by 50%. The Evil Eye debuff duration lingers up to 2x the elapsed Sinister Gaze channel duration
- Abilities
- Sinister Gaze
- Mana Drain per second increased from 15% to 20%
- No longer has extended duration on creeps
- Chain Frost
- Now the orb lingers for 2s if there are no current targets to bounce to. The orb will bounce to a new target if one becomes available within the linger duration
- Bounces can now damage and slow Roshan
- Ice Spire
- Hero hits to kill decreased from 5 to 4
- Creep hits to kill decreased from 10 to 8
- Lifestealer
- Base Strength decreased from 25 to 23
- Damage at level 1 decreased by 2 (from 41–47 to 39–45)
- Facets
- Gorestorm
- Infest
- Damage over time debuff is now undispellable
- Abilities
- Feast
- Heal from Target's Max Health rescaled from 1.5/2/2.5/3% to 2/2.25/2.5/2.75%
- Max Health Damage rescaled from 1.5/2/2.5/3% to 2/2.25/2.5/2.75%
- Infest
- Creep Max HP Loss / sec decreased from 2/1/0% to 1.5/0.75/0%
- Lina
- Abilities
- Combustion
- Overheat Damage increased from 10/30/50/70 to 15/35/55/75
- Laguna Blade
- Damage increased from 500/700/900 to 500/750/1000
- Lion
- Abilities
- Finger of Death
- Cooldown decreased from 140/90/40s to 130/85/40s
- Aghanim's Scepter Cooldown increased from 80/50/20s to 90/60/30s
- Lone Druid
- Abilities
- Summon Spirit Bear
- Gem of True Sight's passive True Sight now works when carried by the Spirit Bear
- Lycan
- Facets
- Spirit Wolves
- Summon Wolves
- Bonus Health per wolf increased from 60/115/170/225 to 60/120/180/240
- Abilities
- Wolf Bite
- Now can also be used on allied creep-heroes
- Talents
- Level 20 Talent Shapeshift Duration increased from +6s to +7s
- Magnus
- Abilities
- Shockwave
- Slow Duration decreased from 0.7/0.8/0.9/1s to 0.4/0.6/0.8/1s
- Skewer
- Aghanim's Shard Tree Hit Damage increased from 30 to 40
- Aghanim's Shard Cliff Hit Damage increased from 125 to 150
- Marci
- Agility gain increased from 1.8 to 2.2
- Damage gain per level increased from +3.0 to +3.2
- Abilities
- Dispose
- Damage rescaled from 75/150/225/300 to 60/150/240/330
- Rebound
- Mana Cost decreased from 75/90/105/120 to 70/80/90/100
- Mars
- Abilities
- Dauntless
- HP Regen per extra enemy increased from 50% to 70%
- Radius decreased from 900 to 700
- Talents
- Level 10 Talent Dauntless Regen Per Enemy increased from +10% to +20%
- Medusa
- Abilities
- Mystic Snake
- Base Damage decreased from 90/150/210/270 to 90/140/190/240
- Mana Gain rescaled from 14/15/16/17% to 15%
- Gorgon's Grasp
- Mana Cost increased from 40/60/80/100 to 65/85/105/125
- Stone Gaze
- Mana Cost increased from 200 to 250
- Meepo
- Base Armor decreased by 1
- Facets
- More Meepo
- Divided We Stand
- Clone Stats increased from 85% to 90%
- Mirana
- Facets
- Leaps and Bounds
- Root Duration increased from 1.1/1.4/1.7/2.0s to 1.5/1.75/2.0/2.25s
- Monkey King
- Removed Wukong's Faithful facet
- Facets
- New
- Changing of the Guard
- Wukong's Command
- While Wukong's Command is active, Monkey King gains a Changing of the Guard ability which allows him to transform into any one of his soldiers. Upon cast, Monkey King takes the place of the soldier closest to the target location for 1.5s, and leaves another one in his stead. While Transfigured, Monkey King is indistinguishable from other soldiers and invulnerable, but can't issue commands. Cast Point: 0.3s. Mana Cost: 25. Cooldown: 3s
- Abilities
- Primal Spring
- Cast Range decreased from 1000 to 800
- Jingu Mastery
- Counter Duration decreased from 7/8/9/10s to 5.5/7/8.5/10s
- Morphling
- Strength gain decreased from 3.2 to 2.6
- Base Mana Regen decreased from 0.5 to 0
- Abilities
- Attribute Shift (Agility Gain)
- Shift Rate decreased from 5/10/15/20 to 4/8/12/16
- Attribute Shift (Strength Gain)
- Shift Rate decreased from 5/10/15/20 to 4/8/12/16
- Morph
- Morph Replicate sub-ability cooldown increased from 1s to 2s
- Talents
- Level 20 Talent Agility decreased from +20 to +15
- Muerta
- Removed Ofrenda Facet
- Facets
- New
- Quickdraw
- Dead Shot
- Whenever an enemy is feared, Gunslinger proc chance increases to 1.5x base chance for 5s
- Gunslinger
- Each time Gunslinger procs, the remaining Dead Shot cooldown is reduced by 1s
- Talents
- Level 20 Talent 2 Dead Shot Charges replaced with +2s Pierce The Veil Duration
- Level 25 Talent +25% Magic Resistance replaced with 2 Dead Shot Charges
- Naga Siren
- Base Agility increased from 21 to 22
- Damage at level 1 increased by 1 (from 44–46 to 45–47)
- Facets
- Deluge
- No longer reduces enemy status resistance
- Damage increased from 80/140/200/260 to 80/150/220/290
- Max Movement Speed decreased from 240 to 230
- Abilities
- Ensnare
- Aghanim's Scepter now also applies Break to the target
- Song of the Siren
- Cooldown decreased from 180/140/100s to 160/130/100s
- Talents
- Level 25 Talent Ensnare applies Break replaced with +25 Agility
- Nature's Prophet
- Attack Range decreased from 620 to 600
- Removed Ironwood Treant facet
- Facets
- Soothing Saplings
- Sprout
- Healing mechanic reworked. Now enchants all trees in a 1200 AoE around the Sprout. Each enchanted tree emits a 175 radius healing aura. No longer heals buildings
- Heal per second increased from 10/20/30/40 to 14/26/38/50
- Level 15 Talent +100 Teleportation Barrier replaced with +30% Sprout Heal Per Second
- New
- Nature's Profit
- Whenever an enemy hero is killed by Nature's Prophet or dies within 750 range of him, 2 seconds later a money tree grows in their place. Each tree spawns 2 gold bags every second, which can be picked up by any hero. Each gold bag grants gold equal to 1.5x of the killed hero's level. Each money tree has a lifespan of 3s
- Gold bags are created in 200-250 radius from the tree and disappear after 15s of lying on the ground. Gold Bags are automatically picked up by heroes within 50 range from them. Money tree provides 2x Tango healing similarly to Ironwood Tree
- Level 15 Talent +100 Teleportation Barrier replaced with +1 Nature's Profit Gold Bags Per Tick
- Abilities
- Sprout
- Damage decreased from 70/140/210/280 to 70/135/200/265
- Teleportation
- Barrier decreased from 100/150/200/250 to 70/130/190/250
- Necrophos
- Abilities
- Sadist
- Mana Regen per kill increased from 3/4.5/6/7.5 to 3.5/5/6.5/8
- Death Pulse
- Heal increased from 55/80/105/130 to 70/90/110/130
- Talents
- Level 10 Talent +125 Reaper's Scythe Cast Range replaced with -2.5s Ghost Shroud Cooldown
- Night Stalker
- Facets
- Voidbringer
- Void
- Level 5 now also increases Move Slow from 50% to 60%
- Level 5 now also increases Attack Slow from 50 to 60
- Talents
- Level 20 Talent Strength decreased from +20 to +15
- Nyx Assassin
- Abilities
- Nyxth Sense
- Radius increased from 350 to 400
- Spiked Carapace
- Cooldown decreased from 23/18/13/8s to 20/16/12/8s
- Ogre Magi
- Base Strength increased from 23 to 25
- Damage at level 1 increased by 2 (from 67–73 to 69–75)
- Abilities
- Ignite
- Slow rescaled from 20/23/26/29% to 25%
- Omniknight
- Abilities
- Hammer of Purity
- Mana Cost decreased from 30/35/40/45 to 0
- Now briefly slows the target's movement speed by 75% for 0.2s
- Now also increases attack range by 75 for the hit
- Oracle
- Attack Range increased from 620 to 625
- Abilities
- Prognosticate
- Now also foretells which power rune will spawn
- Pressing Alt will now display which rune will spawn and a timer before it spawns
- Fate's Edict
- Cast Range rescaled from 500/600/700/800 to 700
- Outworld Destroyer
- Talents
- Level 10 Talent Mana decreased from +250 to +200
- Level 15 Talent Current Mana as Movement Speed decreased from +1% to +0.8%
- Level 20 Talent Sanity's Eclipse Mana Difference Multiplier decreased from +0.2 to +0.15
- Pangolier
- Facets
- Double Jump
- Shield Crash
- Min Damage/Barrier Increase increased from 25% to 30%
- Talents
- Level 15 Talent Shield Crash Barrier Per Hero increased from +80 to +90
- Phantom Assassin
- Abilities
- Blur
- Now is an innate ability that improves with Coup de Grace level
- No longer dispelled when near enemy Outposts, Watchers or base buildings (other than Towers/Ancient)
- Now dispelled when attacking Roshan or enemy Barracks
- Now upgraded with Aghanim's Shard
- Decreases cooldown from 60/55/50/45s to 50/45/40/35s. Any time Phantom Assassin gets a hero kill, her ability cooldowns advance 60% of their max cooldown values
- Immaterial
- Now is a basic ability
- Bonus Evasion changed from 20% + 1% per hero level to 20/30/40/50%
- Fan of Knives
- Now granted by Aghanim's Scepter
- Max Health Damage increased from 28% to 30%
- Break Duration increased from 3s to 4s
- Cooldown decreased from 20s to 14s
- Phantom Lancer
- Base Health Regen increased from 1.5 to 2
- Abilities
- Spirit Lance
- No longer upgraded with Aghanim's Scepter
- Phantom Rush
- Now upgraded with Aghanim's Scepter
- Increases Max Rush Distance by 625. Whenever Phantom Lancer Rushes through enemies, he creates Juxtapose illusions that attack them
- Talents
- Level 20 Talent +300 Phantom Rush Range replaced with +15% Spirit Lance Illusion Damage
- Phoenix
- Facets
- Hotspot
- Sun Ray
- Max damage/heal increased from 150% to 160%
- Talents
- Level 20 Talent Supernova Stun Duration increased from +0.5s to +0.6s
- Puck
- Facets
- Curveball
- Illusory Orb
- Now also makes orb deal 5% of its damage every 0.5s in its damage radius
- Pudge
- Abilities
- Rot
- Aghanim's Scepter instead of reducing Healing, Health Regen, Lifesteal, and Spell Lifesteal by 20%, now reduces Health Restoration by 20%
- Pugna
- Facets
- Rewards of Ruin
- Spell amplification per destroyed tower increased from 1.25% to 1.5%
- Abilities
- Decrepify
- Cast Range increased from 475/550/625/700 to 550/600/650/700
- Queen of Pain
- Facets
- Bondage
- Returning spell damage increased from 15% to 20%
- Abilities
- Shadow Strike
- Movement Slow rescaled from 20/35/50/65% to 25/35/45/55%
- Razor
- Facets
- Dynamo
- Spell Amp per bonus attack damage increased from 1% to 1.25%
- Riki
- Talents
- Level 10 Talent Cloak and Dagger Movement Speed increased from +8% to +10%
- Level 25 Talent Cloak and Dagger Fade Delay Reduction increased from 1s to 1.25s
- Ringmaster
- Abilities
- Dark Carnival Barker
- If Ringmaster does not have a Souvenir, he will be granted one upon death (instead of upon respawn)
- Ringmaster will no longer be granted a Souvenir if he has no Souvenirs and dies to a Neutral Creep or Roshan
- Escape Act
- Mana Cost increased from 80 to 120
- Bonus Movement Speed rescaled from 5/10/15/20% to 0/8/16/24%
- Impalement Arts
- Impact Damage decreased from 75 to 50
- Spotlight
- Illusion Max Health Loss each second decreased from 50% to 30%
- Talents
- Level 10 Talent +200 Escape Act Cast Range replaced with +75 Impalement Arts Impact Damage
- Rubick
- Abilities
- Telekinesis
- Cooldown decreased from 24/21/18/15s to 23/20/17/14s
- Spell Steal
- Certain spells that are toggleable and do not have a health or mana cost are no longer stealable
- Sand King
- Removed Sandshroud and Dust Devil Facets
- Facets
- New
- Sandblast
- Sand Storm
- When Sand King attacks enemies in Sand Storm, he applies a debuff that blinds the target by 20/30/40/50%. Blind duration: 5s
- New
- Final Sting
- Stinger
- Each enemy hero hit by Stinger in innermost radius instantly emits a Caustic Finale explosion that deals 50% less damage
- Abilities
- Caustic Finale
- Base Damage increased from 15/35/55/75 to 20/40/60/80
- Dying Unit's Max Health as Damage decreased from 4/8/12/16% to 3/7/11/15%
- Sand Storm
- Radius increased from 350/400/450/500 to 425/500/575/650
- Once again grants invisibility by default (0.7s fade time)
- Stinger
- Radius rescaled from 225/255/285/315 to 230/250/270/290
- Bonus Damage rescaled from 35/70/105/140 to 50/75/100/125
- Talents
- Level 20 Talent Base/Incremental Radius of Epicenter decreased from +100/12 to +75/7
- Level 25 Talent 35% Sand Storm Slow and Blind replaced with 45% Sand Storm Slow
- Shadow Demon
- Abilities
- Menace
- Damage amplification per stack increased from 2% to 2.5%
- Shadow Fiend
- Facets
- Shadowmire
- Shadowraze
- Movement Slow per stack increased from 3/6/9/12% to 6/8/10/12%
- Abilities
- Necromastery
- Hero kills now grant 3 souls
- Feast of Souls
- Cooldown increased from 16s to 21s
- Mana Cost increased from 60 to 60/65/70/75
- Duration rescaled from 7.5/8/8.5/9s to 8s
- Now additionally provides 5/7/9/11% bonus move speed
- Talents
- Level 15 Talent Presence Aura Affects Buildings replaced with +2 Presence Armor Reduction
- Shadow Shaman
- Facets
- Massive Serpent Ward
- Mass Serpent Ward
- Damage multiplier increased from 10x to 12x
- Abilities
- Mass Serpent Ward
- On creation, wards now prioritize the closest enemy hero in their attack range
- Silencer
- Removed Irrepressible and Reverberating Silence facets
- Facets
- New
- Synaptic Split
- Increases the max level of Glaives of Wisdom to 5
- Number of times +2 All Attributes can be skilled decreased from 7 to 6
- Glaives of Wisdom
- Level 5 makes glaives bounce 1 time to a random target within 450 range. The bounce prioritizes heroes and costs mana just like the original attack
- New
- Suffer In Silence
- Silencer deals 10/15/20/25% more damage to silenced targets and takes 10/15/20/25% less damage from them. Improves with Global Silence
- Abilities
- Glaives of Wisdom
- No longer upgraded with Aghanim's Shard
- Talents
- Level 20 Talent 1 Glaives of Wisdom Bounce replaced with +40s Glaives of Wisdom Int Steal Duration
- Skywrath Mage
- Base Intelligence increased from 23 to 25
- Damage at level 1 increased by 2 (from 39–49 to 41–51)
- Talents
- Level 10 Talent +0.5x Arcane Bolt Int Multiplier replaced with +125 Arcane Bolt Cast Range
- Level 25 Talent Arcane Bolt Pierces Spell Immunity replaced with +1.5x Arcane Bolt Int Multiplier
- Slardar
- Base Armor decreased by 1
- Abilities
- Seaborn Sentinel
- Bonus Armor increased from 1/2/3/4 to 3/4/5/6
- Aghanim's Scepter Bonus Armor decreased from 11 to 10
- Slark
- Abilities
- Essence Shift
- Duration decreased from 20/40/60/80s to 15/35/55/75s
- Depth Shroud
- Cast Range decreased from 600 to 400
- Snapfire
- Abilities
- Buckshot
- Auto attack bonus damage on non-glancing shots increased from 25% to 30%
- Talents
- Level 20 Talent +60 Mortimer Kisses Impact Damage replaced with 2 Firesnap Cookie Charges
- Sniper
- Abilities
- Take Aim
- Bonus Attack Range rescaled from 200 to 100/150/200/250
- No longer increases armor
- While active, Sniper's vision range is increased by 500/750/1000/1250 and his field of view is restricted to a 140 degree cone
- Spectre
- Abilities
- Desolate
- Radius decreased from 400 to 350
- Shadow Step
- Duration rescaled from 5/6/7s to 6s
- Haunt
- Duration decreased from 7s to 6s
- Spirit Breaker
- Abilities
- Planar Pocket
- Ability Reworked
- Now is a unit-targeted ability. Barathrum gains 75% magic resistance and distorts reality around the selected hero, making any unit-targeted spells cast by enemy heroes on the target to get redirected towards Spirit Breaker. Can be cast on both allied and enemy heroes, but only spells cast by enemies of Spirit Breaker will be redirected. Cast Range: 700
- Io's Tether is the only exception that will ignore this effect
- Redirected spells are not considered as reflected. If Spirit Breaker is under effects such as Lotus Orb's Echo Shell, redirected spells will be reflected back to the enemy caster
- If the redirected spell has different interactions for allies and enemies, Spirit Breaker will receive the enemy interaction
- Cooldown increased from 20s to 25s
- Mana Cost increased from 75 to 100
- Duration decreased from 7s to 6s
- Now dispellable only by Strong Dispel
- Techies
- Base movement speed increased from 300 to 310
- Templar Assassin
- Abilities
- Meld
- Armor Reduction decreased from 5/6/7/8 to 3.5/5/6.5/8
- Bonus Damage decreased from 70/125/180/235 to 55/105/155/205
- Psionic Trap
- Aghanim's Shard Min Silence Duration decreased from 1s to 0.25s
- Talents
- Level 10 Talent Meld Debuff Duration decreased from +2.5s to +2s
- Level 15 Talent +100 Psi Blades Attack and Split Range replaced with +3 Meld Armor Reduction
- Terrorblade
- Base Health Regen decreased from 1.5 to 0.5
- Abilities
- Reflection
- Mana Cost increased from 45/50/55/60 to 60/65/70/75
- Metamorphosis
- Bonus Damage rescaled from 30/40/50/60 to 20/40/60/80
- Demon Zeal
- Bonus Movement Speed decreased from 100 to 60
- Timbersaw
- Abilities
- Exposure Therapy
- Mana gain on tree kill increased from 4/5/6/7 to 4/6/8/10
- Flamethrower
- Building Damage increased from 40% to 50%
- Talents
- Level 10 Talent Reactive Armor Regeneration per Stack increased from +0.2 to +0.25
- Level 20 Talent Exposure Therapy Heals per Tree Destroyed increased from +7 to +10
- Tinker
- Base Armor decreased by 2
- Abilities
- March of the Machines
- Damage decreased from 17/26/35/44 to 13/22/31/40
- Tiny
- Abilities
- Tree Grab
- Attack Range decreased from 350 to 300
- Grow
- Attack Speed Reduction increased from 30% to 35%
- Avalanche
- Damage decreased from 100/200/300/400 to 100/190/280/370
- Talents
- Level 15 Talent Avalanche Damage increased from +70 to +100
- Treant Protector
- Abilities
- Nature's Guise
- Damage taken cooldown decreased from 3s to 2.75s
- Living Armor
- Duration increased from 15/20/25/30s to 18/22/26/30s
- Overgrowth
- Cooldown decreased from 120/110/100s to 110/100/90s
- Troll Warlord
- Abilities
- Berserker's Rage
- Maim Damage increased from 5/10/15/20 to 10/15/20/25
- Underlord
- Facets
- Demon's Reach
- Atrophy Aura
- No longer loses cleave on death
- Abyssal Horde
- Demonic Warrior damage type changed from Default to Runty
- Demonic Archer damage type changed from Default to Piercing
- Undying
- Base Damage increased by 2
- Damage at level 1 increased from 53–61 to 55–63
- Abilities
- Soul Rip
- Damage/Heal per unit rescaled from 15/25/35/45 to 14/26/38/50
- Ursa
- Talents
- Level 15 Talent Enrage Status Resistance increased from +20% to +25%
- Vengeful Spirit
- Base Agility increased from 21 to 23
- Damage at level 1 increased by 2 (from 47–53 to 49–55)
- Abilities
- Magic Missile
- Stun duration increased from 1.1/1.3/1.5/1.7s to 1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8s
- Talents
- Level 20 Talent Wave of Terror Steals Reduced Damage And Armor increased from 20% to 25%
- Venomancer
- Facets
- Reworked
- Plague Carrier
- Septic Shock
- Allows Plague Wards to deal Septic Shock damage based on their damage
- Venomous Gale
- When Venomous Gale impacts enemy heroes, 2 Plague Wards are created around them based on the current level of Plague Ward
- Abilities
- Septic Shock
- Aghanim's Scepter no longer gives Plague Wards the ability to deal Septic Shock damage (moved to Plague Carrier facet)
- Aghanim's Scepter Base Damage per debuff increased from 20% to 25%
- Plague Ward
- Ward HP increased from 120/230/340/450 to 150/250/350/450
- Gold Bounty rescaled from 15/17/19/21 to 10/14/18/22
- Talents
- Level 20 Talent Gale Creates Plague Wards replaced with +50 Base Damage
- Viper
- Abilities
- Poison Attack
- Mana Cost decreased from 24 to 22
- Viper Strike
- Attack Slow increased from 80/120/160 to 100/140/180
- Visage
- Talents
- Level 25 Talent Gravekeeper's Cloak Armor increased from 10 to 15
- Void Spirit
- Base Agility increased from 19 to 21
- Damage at level 1 increased by 1 (51–55 to 52–56)
- Abilities
- Intrinsic Edge
- The tooltip now shows the current values of Health Regen, Armor, Mana Regen, and Magic Resistance gained from the ability
- Aether Remnant
- Damage increased from 85/135/185/235 to 90/140/190/240
- Aghanim's Shard reworked
- Creates an additional watcher path that rotates around the remnant, providing True Sight in a 475 radius. The remnants no longer trigger on creeps, instead dealing 50% of their damage every second in both paths
- Resonant Pulse
- Damage increased from 60/105/150/195 to 60/110/160/210
- Talents
- Level 10 Talent +50 Aether Remnant Damage replaced with +40 Resonant Pulse Damage
- Level 10 Talent Mana Regen decreased from +1.75 to +1.5
- Level 15 Talent +70 Resonant Pulse Damage replaced with +60 Aether Remnant Damage
- Level 15 Talent Aether Remnant Provides 475 Truesight replaced with +20% Resonant Pulse Barrier
- Level 20 Talent Astral Step Charge Restore Time Reduction decreased from 4s to 3s
- Warlock
- Abilities
- Fatal Bonds
- No longer applies to enemies in Fog of War (once applied, damage still hits enemies in FoW)
- Shadow Word
- Effect Radius decreased from 300 to 225
- Windranger
- Facets
- Tangled
- Shackleshot
- Bonus Damage per hero increased from 12/20/28/36 to 40
- Damage Buff Duration decreased from 6s to 3/4/5/6s
- Abilities
- Powershot
- Cast Range increased from 2600 to 3000
- Focus Fire
- Damage Reduction decreased from 30% to 25%
- Gale Force
- Cast Range decreased from 1500 to 1200
- Radius decreased from 1000 to 900
- Winter Wyvern
- Talents
- Level 10 Talent Damage increased from +30 to +35
- Level 15 Talent Splinter Blast Shatter Radius decreased from +400 to +300
- Level 25 Talent Splinter Blast Stun Duration decreased from 1.5s to 1.25s
- Witch Doctor
- Removed Headhunter Facet
- Facets
- New
- Malpractice
- Maledict
- When an enemy dies while under effect of Maledict, 75% of what the next burst damage amount would be is dealt to all enemies in 800 units. This effect works even if the enemy dies to the last burst of damage
- Abilities
- Paralyzing Cask
- No longer deals bonus damage to creeps
- Base Damage increased from 50 to 55/70/85/100
- Now deals 20 more damage per bounce by default
- Bounces rescaled from 2/4/6/8 to 3/4/5/6
- Wraith King
- Base movement speed decreased from 315 to 310
- Base Intelligence decreased from 18 to 16
- Facets
- Bone Guard
- Bone Guard
- Denies on non-skeleton units now count towards skeleton charges
- Abilities
- Vampiric Spirit
- Lifesteal decreased from 16/24/32/40% to 10/20/30/40%
- No longer freezes Reincarnation cooldown while Wraith Delay is active
- Reincarnation
- Can no longer be triggered while under effect of Vampiric Spirit's Wraith Delay (for ceremonial reasons)
- Zeus
- Talents
- Level 10 Talent +1.75 Mana Regen replaced with +1 Heavenly Jump Target
- Level 15 Talent +1 Heavenly Jump Target replaced with -0.4s Arc Lightning Cooldown
- Level 25 Talent Static Field Damage increased from +1% to +1.5%
It will be interesting to see how players adapt to these changes with DreamLeague Season 26 Group Stage 2 set to start in a few hours.
