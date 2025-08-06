Dota 2 7.39d patch: Pre-TI patch arrives with buffs and nerfs

Dota 2 7.39d brings a host of buffs and nerfs as players prepare for the grandest stage in Valve's title's esports calendar. The International 2025 is just around the corner, and the developer has finally introduced something new - a patch and the Quartero's Curios mechanic. In item updates, Dota 2 players will see nerfs to Blade Mail, Dragon Lance, Maelstrom, Mask of Madness, Witch Blade, and Octarine, among others. Buffs were given to Glimmer Cape and Heaven's Halberd. Popular heroes like Nature's Prophet, Dark Willow, Zeus, Monkey King, and Abaddon also received changes.Also Read: Dota 2 Heroes Tier ListDota 2 patch 7.39d: Full changelogThe full set of patch notes for Dota 2 update 7.39d is:General UpdatesTerrain ChangesIncreased spawnboxes of Triangle Ancient campsFixed a ward spot in Radiant safe lane hard campRemoved several trees from the inside corner of the Dire Safelane small campItem UpdatesBlade MailDamage bonus decreased from +18 to +15Damage Return passive attack damage returned decreased from 20 + 20% to 10 + 15%Dragon LanceAttack Range bonus decreased from +150 to +140Hurricane PikeAttack Range bonus decreased from +150 to +140Glimmer CapeGlimmer cooldown increased from 14s to 15sHeaven's HalberdDisarm duration increased from 3s to 3.5s on melee targets and from 4s to 4.5s on ranged targetsMaelstromChain Lightning no longer deals bonus damage to illusionsMjollnirFixed item description stating that Chain Lightning deals bonus damage to illusionsMask of MadnessBerserk bonus attack speed decreased from 110 to 100Octarine CoreHealth bonus decreased from +500 to +450Mana bonus decreased from +500 to +450PaviseProtect mana cost decreased from 100 to 60PhylacteryEmpower Spell cooldown decreased from 10s to 9sKhandaEmpower Spell cooldown decreased from 10s to 9sWitch BladeArmor bonus decreased from +6 to +5ParasmaArmor bonus decreased from +8 to +7Neutral Item UpdatesArtifact changesSister's ShroudVeiled starting evasion decreased from 200% to 150%Veiled duration decreased from 8s to 5sGale GuardCyclonic Shield barrier amount decreased from 250 to 225Helm of the UndyingDeath Delay base duration increased from 5s to 6sUnits can no longer attack buildings while under the effect of Death DelayPsychic HeadbandPsychic Push cooldown decreased from 20s to 15sMagnifying MonocleKeen Eye disable duration on taking damage increased from 3s to 6sOutworld StaffSelf-Exile mana cost increased from 40 to 65Enchantment ChangesBrawnyHealth Regen bonus decreased from +0/4/8/12 to +0/3/6/9MysticalMana Regen bonus decreased from +1/1.75/2.5/3.25 to +0.8/1.6/2.4/3.2Hero UpdatesAbaddonTalentsLevel 10 Talent Aphotic Shield provides HP Regen decreased from +12 to +10AxeAbilitiesBerserker's CallMana Cost increased from 80/90/100/110 to 90/100/110/120Culling BladeKill Armor Bonus decreased from 20/25/30 to 10/15/20BatriderBase Agility decreased from 15 to 13Damage at level 1 decreased by 1 (from 39–43 to 38–42)AbilitiesFlamebreakRadius decreased from 450 to 400BloodseekerAbilitiesSanguivoreAghanim's Scepter heal on Pure damage dealt increased from 30% to 35%Blood RiteDamage increased from 90/145/200/255 to 100/155/210/265Bounty HunterAbilitiesTrackAllies Bonus Gold increased from 40/80/120 to 50/90/130Crystal MaidenAbilitiesFreezing FieldDamage increased from 105/170/250 to 110/180/250Dark WillowAbilitiesShadow RealmAllies can no longer target Dark Willow while active (Dark Willow can still target herself)DawnbreakerFacetsSolar ChargedLuminosityCooldown Reduction decreased from 1s to 0.8sTalentsLevel 15 Talent Solar Guardian Cooldown Reduction decreased from 20s to 15sDazzleAbilitiesWeaveDuration decreased from 10s to 8sShadow WaveMana Cost increased from 75 to 90DoomAbilitiesDevourBonus Gold decreased from 40/80/120/160 to 35/70/105/140Earth SpiritMin base damage increased by 6Damage at level 1 increased from 47–57 to 53–57Ember SpiritAbilitiesSearing ChainsMana Cost increased from 95/100/105/110 to 95/105/115/125EnchantressAbilitiesEnchantExperience bounty on creep cast increased from 35% to 40%Faceless VoidFacetsChronosphereChronosphereCooldown decreased from 160/150/140s to 155/145/135sTime ZoneTime ZoneCooldown decreased from 130/125/120s to 125/120/115sAbilitiesTime LockBonus Damage increased from 12/18/24/30 to 18/22/26/30GrimstrokeAbilitiesPhantom's EmbraceCooldown decreased from 36/30/24/18s to 30/26/22/18sInk SwellMax Stun Duration increased from 1.3/1.8/2.3/2.8s to 1.6/2/2.4/2.8sIoAbilitiesSpiritsCooldown decreased from 26/24/22/20s to 22/21/20/19sKunkkaAbilitiesTidebringerCleave Range decreased from 650/800/950/1100 to 650/775/900/1025LunaAbilitiesEclipseCooldown decreased from 110s to 105sTalentsLevel 10 Talent Lucent Beam Ministun increased from +0.4s to +0.5sMiranaAbilitiesSacred ArrowMaximum Bonus Damage increased from 150/160/170/180 to 180Monkey KingFacetsChanging of the GuardInitial cooldown increased from 0.5s to 1sAbilitiesBoundless StrikeAghanim's Shard portion of Primal Spring's max power decreased from 60% to 40%Naga SirenFacetsDelugeDelugeDuration decreased from 3.5s to 2.6/2.9/3.2/3.5sAbilitiesSong of the SirenRadius decreased from 1000/1200/1400 to 900/1150/1400Nature's ProphetAgility gain decreased from 3.2 to 3.0FacetsSoothing SaplingsSproutHeal per second decreased from 14/26/38/50 to 10/15/20/25AbilitiesSproutDamage decreased from 70/135/200/265 to 70/130/190/250NecrophosAbilitiesSadistHealth Regen per kill increased from 3/4.5/6/7.5 to 3.5/5/6.5/8Ghost ShroudSlow Radius decreased from 750 to 700Nyx AssassinTalentsLevel 20 Talent Impale Damage increased from +100 to +140Level 20 Talent Spiked Carapace Stun Duration increased from +0.5s to +0.6sPangolierTalentsLevel 10 Talent Lucky Shot Armor Reduction decreased from +4 to +3Phantom AssassinAbilitiesBlurCooldown decreased from 50s to 45sTalentsLevel 15 Talent Immaterial Evasion increased from +15% to +20%Primal BeastAbilitiesPulverizeCooldown decreased from 40/36/32s to 40/35/30sPuckAgility gain decreased from 2.5 to 2.3Queen of PainAbilitiesSuccubusRange for Max Lifesteal decreased from 300 to 150Sand KingBase Strength increased from 22 to 23AbilitiesSand StormRadius increased from 425/500/575/650 to 475/550/625/700Shadow DemonAbilitiesDisruptionCast Range increased from 650 to 675Shadow FiendBase Armor decreased by 1AbilitiesPresence of the Dark LordArmor Reduction decreased from 4/5/6/7 to 3/4/5/6Shadow ShamanAbilitiesMass Serpent WardWards' base attack time increased from 1.5s to 1.6sWards no longer deal 50% extra damage against RoshanSilencerBase Strength decreased from 19 to 18Skywrath MageAbilitiesArcane BoltAghanim's Shard number of bolts increased from 2 to 3SnapfireAbilitiesFiresnap CookieCooldown decreased from 21/19/17/15s to 18/17/16/15sMortimer KissesFirespit Pool Duration increased from 3 to 3.5sSpirit BreakerBase Damage increased by 3Damage at level 1 increased from 59–69 to 62–72TechiesIntelligence gain increased from 2.8 to 3.0Templar AssassinBase Damage decreased by 2–3Damage at level 1 decreased from 53–59 to 51–56TalentsLevel 25 Talent Meld Bash duration decreased from 1s to 0.8sTinkerAbilitiesKeen ConveyanceCooldown decreased from 80s to 50sTreant ProtectorAbilitiesOvergrowthDamage per second increased from 85 to 95UndyingFacetsRotting MittsFlesh GolemZombies summoned by the facet effect now die when Undying diesAbilitiesTombstoneZombie vision range decreased from 900/900 to 800/800TalentsLevel 10 Talent Decay Damage decreased from +40 to +30UrsaAbilitiesMaulHealth As Damage rescaled from 1.2/1.3/1.4/1.5% to 1.25%EarthshockAghanim's Shard Enrage duration decreased from 1.4s to 1.3sVengeful SpiritBase Damage increased by 2Damage at level 1 increased from 49–55 to 51–57Agility gain decreased from 3.2 to 3.0ViperAbilitiesNethertoxinMin DPS increased from 15/20/25/30 to 15/25/35/45Wraith KingAbilitiesReincarnationSlow Duration decreased from 5s to 4sZeusAbilitiesHeavenly JumpLeap Distance increased from 300/400/500/600 to 375/450/525/600Dota 2 The International 2025 is scheduled to take place between September 11 and September 14, 2025, at the Barclays Arena in Hamburg, Germany. The Road to The International for this year's event will run from September 4 to September 7.