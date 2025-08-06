Dota 2 7.39d patch: Pre-TI patch arrives with buffs and nerfs

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Aug 06, 2025 07:20 GMT
Dota 2 Patch 7.39d (Image via Valve)
Dota 2 Patch 7.39d (Image via Valve)

Dota 2 7.39d brings a host of buffs and nerfs as players prepare for the grandest stage in Valve's title's esports calendar. The International 2025 is just around the corner, and the developer has finally introduced something new - a patch and the Quartero's Curios mechanic.

In item updates, Dota 2 players will see nerfs to Blade Mail, Dragon Lance, Maelstrom, Mask of Madness, Witch Blade, and Octarine, among others. Buffs were given to Glimmer Cape and Heaven's Halberd. Popular heroes like Nature's Prophet, Dark Willow, Zeus, Monkey King, and Abaddon also received changes.

Dota 2 patch 7.39d: Full changelog

The full set of patch notes for Dota 2 update 7.39d is:

General Updates

  • Terrain Changes
  • Increased spawnboxes of Triangle Ancient camps
  • Fixed a ward spot in Radiant safe lane hard camp
  • Removed several trees from the inside corner of the Dire Safelane small camp

Item Updates

  • Blade Mail
  • Damage bonus decreased from +18 to +15
  • Damage Return passive attack damage returned decreased from 20 + 20% to 10 + 15%
  • Dragon Lance
  • Attack Range bonus decreased from +150 to +140
  • Hurricane Pike
  • Attack Range bonus decreased from +150 to +140
  • Glimmer Cape
  • Glimmer cooldown increased from 14s to 15s
  • Heaven's Halberd
  • Disarm duration increased from 3s to 3.5s on melee targets and from 4s to 4.5s on ranged targets
  • Maelstrom
  • Chain Lightning no longer deals bonus damage to illusions
  • Mjollnir
  • Fixed item description stating that Chain Lightning deals bonus damage to illusions
  • Mask of Madness
  • Berserk bonus attack speed decreased from 110 to 100
  • Octarine Core
  • Health bonus decreased from +500 to +450
  • Mana bonus decreased from +500 to +450
  • Pavise
  • Protect mana cost decreased from 100 to 60
  • Phylactery
  • Empower Spell cooldown decreased from 10s to 9s
  • Khanda
  • Empower Spell cooldown decreased from 10s to 9s
  • Witch Blade
  • Armor bonus decreased from +6 to +5
  • Parasma
  • Armor bonus decreased from +8 to +7
Neutral Item Updates

  • Artifact changes
  • Sister's Shroud
  • Veiled starting evasion decreased from 200% to 150%
  • Veiled duration decreased from 8s to 5s
  • Gale Guard
  • Cyclonic Shield barrier amount decreased from 250 to 225
  • Helm of the Undying
  • Death Delay base duration increased from 5s to 6s
  • Units can no longer attack buildings while under the effect of Death Delay
  • Psychic Headband
  • Psychic Push cooldown decreased from 20s to 15s
  • Magnifying Monocle
  • Keen Eye disable duration on taking damage increased from 3s to 6s
  • Outworld Staff
  • Self-Exile mana cost increased from 40 to 65
Enchantment Changes

  • Brawny
  • Health Regen bonus decreased from +0/4/8/12 to +0/3/6/9
  • Mystical
  • Mana Regen bonus decreased from +1/1.75/2.5/3.25 to +0.8/1.6/2.4/3.2

Hero Updates

  • Abaddon
  • Talents
  • Level 10 Talent Aphotic Shield provides HP Regen decreased from +12 to +10
  • Axe
  • Abilities
  • Berserker's Call
  • Mana Cost increased from 80/90/100/110 to 90/100/110/120
  • Culling Blade
  • Kill Armor Bonus decreased from 20/25/30 to 10/15/20
  • Batrider
  • Base Agility decreased from 15 to 13
  • Damage at level 1 decreased by 1 (from 39–43 to 38–42)
  • Abilities
  • Flamebreak
  • Radius decreased from 450 to 400
  • Bloodseeker
  • Abilities
  • Sanguivore
  • Aghanim's Scepter heal on Pure damage dealt increased from 30% to 35%
  • Blood Rite
  • Damage increased from 90/145/200/255 to 100/155/210/265
  • Bounty Hunter
  • Abilities
  • Track
  • Allies Bonus Gold increased from 40/80/120 to 50/90/130
  • Crystal Maiden
  • Abilities
  • Freezing Field
  • Damage increased from 105/170/250 to 110/180/250
  • Dark Willow
  • Abilities
  • Shadow Realm
  • Allies can no longer target Dark Willow while active (Dark Willow can still target herself)
  • Dawnbreaker
  • Facets
  • Solar Charged
  • Luminosity
  • Cooldown Reduction decreased from 1s to 0.8s
  • Talents
  • Level 15 Talent Solar Guardian Cooldown Reduction decreased from 20s to 15s
  • Dazzle
  • Abilities
  • Weave
  • Duration decreased from 10s to 8s
  • Shadow Wave
  • Mana Cost increased from 75 to 90
  • Doom
  • Abilities
  • Devour
  • Bonus Gold decreased from 40/80/120/160 to 35/70/105/140
  • Earth Spirit
  • Min base damage increased by 6
  • Damage at level 1 increased from 47–57 to 53–57
  • Ember Spirit
  • Abilities
  • Searing Chains
  • Mana Cost increased from 95/100/105/110 to 95/105/115/125
  • Enchantress
  • Abilities
  • Enchant
  • Experience bounty on creep cast increased from 35% to 40%
  • Faceless Void
  • Facets
  • Chronosphere
  • Chronosphere
  • Cooldown decreased from 160/150/140s to 155/145/135s
  • Time Zone
  • Time Zone
  • Cooldown decreased from 130/125/120s to 125/120/115s
  • Abilities
  • Time Lock
  • Bonus Damage increased from 12/18/24/30 to 18/22/26/30
  • Grimstroke
  • Abilities
  • Phantom's Embrace
  • Cooldown decreased from 36/30/24/18s to 30/26/22/18s
  • Ink Swell
  • Max Stun Duration increased from 1.3/1.8/2.3/2.8s to 1.6/2/2.4/2.8s
  • Io
  • Abilities
  • Spirits
  • Cooldown decreased from 26/24/22/20s to 22/21/20/19s
  • Kunkka
  • Abilities
  • Tidebringer
  • Cleave Range decreased from 650/800/950/1100 to 650/775/900/1025
  • Luna
  • Abilities
  • Eclipse
  • Cooldown decreased from 110s to 105s
  • Talents
  • Level 10 Talent Lucent Beam Ministun increased from +0.4s to +0.5s
  • Mirana
  • Abilities
  • Sacred Arrow
  • Maximum Bonus Damage increased from 150/160/170/180 to 180
  • Monkey King
  • Facets
  • Changing of the Guard
  • Initial cooldown increased from 0.5s to 1s
  • Abilities
  • Boundless Strike
  • Aghanim's Shard portion of Primal Spring's max power decreased from 60% to 40%
  • Naga Siren
  • Facets
  • Deluge
  • Deluge
  • Duration decreased from 3.5s to 2.6/2.9/3.2/3.5s
  • Abilities
  • Song of the Siren
  • Radius decreased from 1000/1200/1400 to 900/1150/1400
  • Nature's Prophet
  • Agility gain decreased from 3.2 to 3.0
  • Facets
  • Soothing Saplings
  • Sprout
  • Heal per second decreased from 14/26/38/50 to 10/15/20/25
  • Abilities
  • Sprout
  • Damage decreased from 70/135/200/265 to 70/130/190/250
  • Necrophos
  • Abilities
  • Sadist
  • Health Regen per kill increased from 3/4.5/6/7.5 to 3.5/5/6.5/8
  • Ghost Shroud
  • Slow Radius decreased from 750 to 700
  • Nyx Assassin
  • Talents
  • Level 20 Talent Impale Damage increased from +100 to +140
  • Level 20 Talent Spiked Carapace Stun Duration increased from +0.5s to +0.6s
  • Pangolier
  • Talents
  • Level 10 Talent Lucky Shot Armor Reduction decreased from +4 to +3
  • Phantom Assassin
  • Abilities
  • Blur
  • Cooldown decreased from 50s to 45s
  • Talents
  • Level 15 Talent Immaterial Evasion increased from +15% to +20%
  • Primal Beast
  • Abilities
  • Pulverize
  • Cooldown decreased from 40/36/32s to 40/35/30s
  • Puck
  • Agility gain decreased from 2.5 to 2.3
  • Queen of Pain
  • Abilities
  • Succubus
  • Range for Max Lifesteal decreased from 300 to 150
  • Sand King
  • Base Strength increased from 22 to 23
  • Abilities
  • Sand Storm
  • Radius increased from 425/500/575/650 to 475/550/625/700
  • Shadow Demon
  • Abilities
  • Disruption
  • Cast Range increased from 650 to 675
  • Shadow Fiend
  • Base Armor decreased by 1
  • Abilities
  • Presence of the Dark Lord
  • Armor Reduction decreased from 4/5/6/7 to 3/4/5/6
  • Shadow Shaman
  • Abilities
  • Mass Serpent Ward
  • Wards' base attack time increased from 1.5s to 1.6s
  • Wards no longer deal 50% extra damage against Roshan
  • Silencer
  • Base Strength decreased from 19 to 18
  • Skywrath Mage
  • Abilities
  • Arcane Bolt
  • Aghanim's Shard number of bolts increased from 2 to 3
  • Snapfire
  • Abilities
  • Firesnap Cookie
  • Cooldown decreased from 21/19/17/15s to 18/17/16/15s
  • Mortimer Kisses
  • Firespit Pool Duration increased from 3 to 3.5s
  • Spirit Breaker
  • Base Damage increased by 3
  • Damage at level 1 increased from 59–69 to 62–72
  • Techies
  • Intelligence gain increased from 2.8 to 3.0
  • Templar Assassin
  • Base Damage decreased by 2–3
  • Damage at level 1 decreased from 53–59 to 51–56
  • Talents
  • Level 25 Talent Meld Bash duration decreased from 1s to 0.8s
  • Tinker
  • Abilities
  • Keen Conveyance
  • Cooldown decreased from 80s to 50s
  • Treant Protector
  • Abilities
  • Overgrowth
  • Damage per second increased from 85 to 95
  • Undying
  • Facets
  • Rotting Mitts
  • Flesh Golem
  • Zombies summoned by the facet effect now die when Undying dies
  • Abilities
  • Tombstone
  • Zombie vision range decreased from 900/900 to 800/800
  • Talents
  • Level 10 Talent Decay Damage decreased from +40 to +30
  • Ursa
  • Abilities
  • Maul
  • Health As Damage rescaled from 1.2/1.3/1.4/1.5% to 1.25%
  • Earthshock
  • Aghanim's Shard Enrage duration decreased from 1.4s to 1.3s
  • Vengeful Spirit
  • Base Damage increased by 2
  • Damage at level 1 increased from 49–55 to 51–57
  • Agility gain decreased from 3.2 to 3.0
  • Viper
  • Abilities
  • Nethertoxin
  • Min DPS increased from 15/20/25/30 to 15/25/35/45
  • Wraith King
  • Abilities
  • Reincarnation
  • Slow Duration decreased from 5s to 4s
  • Zeus
  • Abilities
  • Heavenly Jump
  • Leap Distance increased from 300/400/500/600 to 375/450/525/600
Dota 2 The International 2025 is scheduled to take place between September 11 and September 14, 2025, at the Barclays Arena in Hamburg, Germany. The Road to The International for this year's event will run from September 4 to September 7.

Angshuman Dutta

Angshuman Dutta

Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.

Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.

Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.

In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting.

Edited by Angshuman Dutta
