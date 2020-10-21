ESL One Germany Dota 2 Championship 2020: Results at the end of group stages, upcoming fixtures

The 16 teams at the ongoing Dota 2 tournament, ESL One Germany, conducted on the Luxembourg server, have finally finished with the group stages at the end of the 20th October session.

The final round of the group stages was conducted yesterday, with three best-of-three series being played. The matches from this round saw Team Nigma, Natus Vincere and Vikin.gg pick up wins against their respective opponents to qualify for the bracket stages.

Dota 2: ESL One Germany - Recap of the final round of group stages

The results from the final round of the Dota 2 ESL One Germany 2020 Championships are as follows:

Team Nigma: 2-1 win against 5men

Natus Vincere: 2-1 win against Yellow Submarine

Vikin.GG: 2-1 win against Ninjas in Pyjamas

All the matches from the final round of the group stage matches from the ESL One Germany Dota 2 Championship 2020 ended in a 2-1 scoreline. We now head into the bracket stages, starting from 23rd October.

It is down to the final eight teams as 5men, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Yellow Submarine, Cyber Legacy, HellRaisers, Winstrike Team, EXTREMUM, and Tempo Esports bid farewell after failing to qualify for the knockout stage.

The first four matches from the first round in the upper-bracket in the ESL One Germany Dota 2 Championship are as follows:

Team Secret facing off against Team Nigma

Team Liquid facing off against Mudgolems

OG facing off against Natus Vincere

Vikin.gg facing off against Alliance

With a mouth-watering line-up of fixtures ahead, the first round of the upper-bracket matches from the ESL One Germany Dota 2 Championship couldn't get any better as we head into the knockout stages.

The final of the ESL One Germany Dota 2 Championship will take place on 1st November. The entire tournament boasts of an overall prize pool of $400,000.