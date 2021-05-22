Dota 2 esports: Controversies surrounding OG continue as PSG.LGD retaliates on Weibo

Those who follow the esports scene of Dota 2, very well know the banter team OG is famous for. But with controversies piling up, OG might have taken it too far this time. OG’s offlane player, Sébastien “Ceb” Debs, is well-known for his past involvements in such controversies. But this time around, the controversies took an ugly turn and went out of control as OG ended up throwing mud in a much more personal manner.

The controversy began with a name-calling between Ceb and Team Secret’s official Twitter handler, Midormeepo took place as some memes shared by the latter ended up being quite offensive to Ceb and team OG.

OG’s personal feud with Dota 2 team PSG.LGD

Following OG’s recent loss against Team Liquid, the only way for OG to qualify for The International (TI) 10 is through the uncertain paths of the open qualifiers. Meanwhile, all the memes shared by Midormeepo from Team Secret’s official Twitter account did less than rub salt on this wound of OG, and it did not sit well with their offlaner Ceb.

Thanks for keeping the DPC streets clean @TeamLiquid, thank you for taking out the trash 🖤 pic.twitter.com/jYVf2YoPzV — Team Secret (@teamsecret) May 19, 2021

OG is a fantastic team, they just need to work on drafting, coordination, discipline, map awareness, teamfight, Twitter game, lane control, ward placement and mail opening — Team Secret (@teamsecret) May 19, 2021

Ceb then went on to wage war against Midormeepo on Twitter through personal DM’s using harsh language.

nothing like waking up to fan messages 😍 pic.twitter.com/gSVORQjEWp — midormeepo (@midormeepo) May 20, 2021

But before the dust of this controversy could settle, a new piece of information was presented to the Dota 2 community involving OG and PSG.LGD. Apparently, two days ago, Team OG posted a video of their captain Johan “N0tail” Sundstein bursting out laughing maniacally while watching the True Sight of TI8.

Weibo post from OG Esports (Image via Weibo)

The caption of the post, when translated, reads,

Do you remember the summer of 2018 or the people of that summer?

Such banter is very common in the Dota 2 esports scene. What set this one apart and made it a controversy is that along with the post, Team OG went on to tag every single player from the roster of PSG.LGD.

Today, PSG.LGD replied to their post in a much more composed manner. According to them, such interactions on the internet are quite fine in most cases. Even using the language of such profanity is sometimes overlooked. But going overboard by tagging members of the community personally and sending them messages in their personal DMs takes it too far for comfort.

PSG.LGD even went ahead to show support for their next battle in the way of Dota 2's The International 10, as they look forward to meeting once again at the main event of TI10.

Weibo post by PSG.LGD (Image via Weibo)

While such banter is mostly taken light-heartedly, what Team OG is currently engaged in right now has discouraged a lot of individuals in the Dota 2 community. This, being their third controversy in the short span of 2 weeks, raises concerns for the future of the Dota 2 roster.