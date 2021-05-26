Dota 2 esports: Navi acquires No[o]ne and SoNNeiko after disastrous performance in DPC Season 2

Vladimir "No[o]ne" Minenko and Akbar "SoNNeiko" Butaev have left the Dota 2 roster of AS Monaco Gambit in a late-night roster shuffle in the CIS region of the Dota 2 Professional Circuit.

This was a big blow to ASM Gambit's chances at the WePlay Animajor and to earn a direct invite to The International 10.

The duo left ASM Gambit to join Navi, the champions of TI1, where they will replace Bogdan "Iceberg" Vasilenko and Andrii "ALWAYSWANNAFLY" Bondarenko.

No[o]ne and SoNNeiko leave ASM Gambit Roster to join the Dota 2 roster of Navi days before WePlay AniMajor

SoNNeiko had allegedly revealed his desire to leave the roster after losing the first three series at the DPC Season 2 in the CIS region. Since then, no[o]one had been in charge of drafting and calling during their Dota 2 games.

Since both players' contracts expired after the DPC Season 2, they could leave the Dota 2 roster without much hassle. SoNNeiko opted not to participate in the WePlay AniMajor and concluded his statement by wishing his former team success in the upcoming major.

The duo will be replaced by Stanislav "633" Glushan and Artem "Lorenof" Melnick.

Lorenof most recently played for Prosti Esli, while 633 played for Fantastic Five at the CIS 2021 DPC Season 2: Lower Division. The two will now represent AS Monaco Gambit at the WePlay AniMajor.

No[o]ne had only started playing with the team in the middle of the first DPC season, while SoNNeiko had been captaining the squad since November 2020. The team was then known as Live to Win before being taken over by Gambit Esports (now AS Monaco Gambit) in February 2021.

For fans, AS Monaco Gambit's new Dota 2 roster will be seen in action for the first time at the WePlay AniMajor.

No[o]ne and SoNNeikO replace Iceberg and ALWAYSWANNAFLY at Navi

Navi is having a tumultuous DPC season not only in terms of performances but also concerning roster changes. After replacing Viktor "GeneRaL" Nigrini with Roman "RAMZES666" Kushnarev, the team has now parted ways with midlaner Iceberg and hard support ALWAYSWANNAFLY.

It remains to be seen how replacements with No[o]ne and SoNNeikO perform.