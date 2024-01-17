Dota 2 player gets banned mid-tourney due to alleged account sharing, streaming community reacts

Steven Mamani, also known as StingeR, is a professional Dota 2 player and a member of the Mad Kings team. During the Dreamleague Season 22 regional tournament held on January 16, 2024, StingeR was banned from the game. At the time, his team was playing against Thunder Awaken, who were leading the match with a score of 1-0. The game was paused suddenly, and the opposing team was declared the winner after StingeR's ban.

The ban was due to alleged account-sharing between StingeR and another team member named Parker. On January 15, 2024, a post on the subreddit r/Dota2 complained about Parker boosting StingeR's account and admitting it in-game chat.

Valve Corporation, the developer of Dota 2, is known for its strict approach to detecting smurfs and imposing bans. In a recent incident during a live stream, the popular streamer Masondota2 was banned from the queue for smurfing. He subsequently confessed to using a service to boost his behavior score.

In StingeR's case, it seems that he wasn't actually banned by authorities present at the Dota 2 tournament but by Valve's smurf detection. According to one Redditor, the pro player, who is the fifth person on the team, got disconnected mid-game and said he couldn't reconnect. This is when everyone found out that the player had been banned for violating Valve's terms.

Although a complaint about Parker and Stinger was made on the Dota subreddit a day before the tournament, many users are now returning to the Reddit post to confirm the account-sharing allegations after the player's ban. One Redditor referenced the image in the post where Parker asked his account to be banned after admitting to playing on StingeR's account:

" Well, he got what he asked for."

Another Redditor mentioned that along with StingeR, Parker should also be getting a ban as it's a clear case of account sharing from the images.

This Redditor wanted both the pro players banned and called them out for getting boosted instead of grinding on the game.

