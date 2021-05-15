Dota 2 Short Film Contest returns at The International 10

Every year at The International, Valve allows aspiring filmmakers to showcase their talents on Dota 2's s most prominent stage.

The Short Film Contest has been a staple of The International for years. The first event took place at The International 5, and it has been repeated every year since.

After a one-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Valve has announced that the Dota 2 Short Film Contest will return at The International 10 in Stockholm, Sweden.

The Dota 2 Short Film Contest is back! Prepare your entries to compete for a share of over $40,000 in prizes and a live showing at The International 10.https://t.co/m4G9L6UGxh pic.twitter.com/z26IGmMmIV — DOTA 2 (@DOTA2) May 14, 2021

Valve has also announced $40,000 in prize money for the contest.

What is the Dota 2 Short Film Contest?

On July 11th, 2012, Valve released the Source Film Maker, a publicly available movie-making tool to make movies within the Source engine.

Since SFM uses the Source engine, all Valve properties that use it and the Source 2 engine can be accessed. Games like Team Fortress 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Dota 2 are available within the Source Film Maker.

Amateur artists began using SFM to create their own Dota 2 content and share it with the community. Valve rewarded them by announcing the Dota 2 Short Film Contest, and the one for 2021 will also be using SFM.

The 2021 Dota 2 Short Film Contest

The 2021 Short Film Contest was announced by Valve yesterday. Filmmakers can submit their short films by July 25th, 2021. The length of the clip must be 90 seconds or less.

Artists can submit their work to the Short Film site. Players can upvote or downvote submissions in the Steam Workshop. Valve will nominate the top entries and let players vote on them within the Dota 2 client.

The winner of the contest will win $25,000. The 2nd and 3rd placed teams will earn $10,000 and $5,000, respectively. Every other submission that makes the top 10 will get $500 each.

The Short Film Contest is a fun addition to the game that the community enjoys very much. Amateur filmmakers have created some fantastic Dota 2 short films over the years and will undoubtedly do so again this year.

