Dota 2 The International 2024 heading to Copenhagen later this September

Dota 2 The International 2024's venue and month have finally been announced, as Valve revealed that the event is heading to Europe this time. The best Dota 2 teams in the world will be vying for the coveted Aegis of Champions. With the Dota Pro Circuit being discontinued, the community has been eager for some to learn more about this year's The International.

Dota 2 The International 2023 was held in Seattle, USA, where Team Spirit routed Gaimin Gladiators in the Grand Final 3-0 to pick up the crown. The event's prize pool was lower than in previous years after Valve chose to retire Battle Pass and bring back The International Compendium.

Dota 2 The International 2024: When and where?

Dota 2 The International 2024 is set to be held in Copenhagen, Denmark. The event will take place in September 2024.

16 of the world's best Dota 2 teams will make their way to Europe to mount their challenge for lifting the Aegis of Champions. Regarding qualification, Valve stated:

"The sixteen participating teams will be a mix of open qualifiers, regional qualifiers, and direct invitations, similar to how invitations worked for the first few years of The International. The invited teams will be announced leading up to the event, and chosen based on team performance during the year."

With respect to the performance to be considered, Valve noted that the calendar year is filled with several major tournaments, including "studio and arena tournaments in Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East." The developer mentioned that Midas Mode might be returning, stating:

"The more teams that are eligible to participate in a tournament, the higher our consideration: Cross-regional tournaments generate more useful data than intra-regional tournaments, tournaments with qualifiers generate more useful information than invitation-only tournaments, etc."

Dota 2 The International 2024 tickets and schedule will be revealed over the next few months by Valve. The community is also eagerly awaiting the new hero, Ringmaster, as promised by the developers earlier last year.