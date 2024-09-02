Dota 2 TI 2024 Group Stage: All teams, live results, schedule and more

A total of 16 teams are set to fight for the coveted Aegis at this year's Dota 2 TI 2024. The International 2024 will kick off with the Group Stage matchups, divided into four groups: A, B, C, and D. All teams will compete for a spot in the Playoffs from there. However, the TI season is shaping up to be a repeat of last year's, with underwhelming Compendium rewards and a significantly lower prize pool of $1,600,000.
We've covered all the participating teams, players, schedules, Group Stage brackets, and more.
When will Dota 2 The International 2024 Group Stage start
Dota 2 The International 2024 Group Stage will begin on September 4, 2024, at Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. The Group Stage is scheduled for two days, where all teams will face each other in a best-of-two series.
Wins and losses will be tallied as points and teams with the lowest points will be eliminated from the Group Stage. The ones who barely avoided elimination are set to appear in the Seeding Decider round.
All teams in Dota 2 The International 2024 Group Stage
Group A
1w Team:
- Munkushi~
- CHIRA_JUNIOR
- Cloud
- swedenstrong (Captain)
- RESPECT
Gaimin Gladiators:
- dyrachyo
- Quinn
- Ace
- tOfu
- Seleri (Captain)
Heroic:
- K1
- 4nalog
- Davai Lama
- Scofield
- KJ (Captain)
Xtreme Gaming:
- Ame
- Xm
- Xxs
- XinQ
- Dy (Captain)
Group B
Cloud 9:
- watson
- No[o]ne-
- DM
- Kataomi`
- Fishman (Captain)
G2xiG:
- Monet
- NothingToSay
- JT-
- BoBoKa
- xNova (Captain)
Talon Esports:
- Akashi
- Mikoto
- Ws
- Jhocam
- ponyo (Captain)
Tundra Esports:
- Pure~ (Captain)
- Topson
- RAMZES666
- Saksa
- Whitemon
Group C
BetBoom Team:
- Nightfall
- gpk
- MieRo`
- Save-
- TORONTOTOKYO (Captain)
nouns:
- Yuma
- Copy
- Gunnar
- Lelis
- Fly (Captain)
Team Falcons:
- skiter
- Malr1ne
- ATF
- Cr1t-
- Sneyking (Captain)
Team Zero :
- Erika
- 7e
- Beyond
- ponlo
- zzq (Captain)
Group D
Aurora :
- 23
- lorenof
- Jabz (Captain)
- Q
- Oli
beastcoast:
- payk
- Lumpy
- Vitaly
- Elmisho
- MoOz (Captain)
Team Liquid:
- miCKe
- Nisha
- 33
- Boxi
- Insania (Captain)
Team Spirit (Reigning Champions):
- Yatoro
- Larl
- Collapse
- Mira
- Miposhka (Captain)
Where to watch Dota 2 The International 2024?
You can watch The International 2024 Group Stage live on the official YouTube and Twitch channels, links to which are provided below:
FAQs on Dota 2 The International 2024
Where is The International 2024 held?
This year's TI will be held at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark.
When will The International 2024 end?
The best-of-five Grand Final will take place on September 15, 2024.
How many teams will qualify for the Upper Bracket and Lower Bracket?
16 teams will be divided into the Upper and Lower Brackets depending on the Seeding Decider matches and Group Stage.
