Dota 2 TI 2024 Group Stage: All teams, live results, schedule and more

A total of 16 teams are set to fight for the coveted Aegis at this year's Dota 2 TI 2024. The International 2024 will kick off with the Group Stage matchups, divided into four groups: A, B, C, and D. All teams will compete for a spot in the Playoffs from there. However, the TI season is shaping up to be a repeat of last year's, with underwhelming Compendium rewards and a significantly lower prize pool of $1,600,000.

We've covered all the participating teams, players, schedules, Group Stage brackets, and more.

Note: This article will be updated according to the Group Stage results, hence stay tuned.

When will Dota 2 The International 2024 Group Stage start

Expand Tweet

Trending

Dota 2 The International 2024 Group Stage will begin on September 4, 2024, at Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. The Group Stage is scheduled for two days, where all teams will face each other in a best-of-two series.

Wins and losses will be tallied as points and teams with the lowest points will be eliminated from the Group Stage. The ones who barely avoided elimination are set to appear in the Seeding Decider round.

Also Check: Crownfall Act III Guide

All teams in Dota 2 The International 2024 Group Stage

Expand Tweet

Group A

Standings 1 1w Team 0-0-0 0-0 2 Gaimin Gladiators 0-0-0 0-0 3 HEROIC 0-0-0 0-0 4 Xtreme Gaming 0-0-0 0-0

1w Team:

Munkushi~

CHIRA_JUNIOR

Cloud

swedenstrong (Captain)

RESPECT

Gaimin Gladiators:

dyrachyo

Quinn

Ace

tOfu

Seleri (Captain)

Heroic:

K1

4nalog

Davai Lama

Scofield

KJ (Captain)

Xtreme Gaming:

Ame

Xm

Xxs

XinQ

Dy (Captain)

Group B

Standings 1 Cloud9 0-0-0 0-0 2 G2 x iG 0-0-0 0-0 3 Talon Esports 0-0-0 0-0 4 Tundra Esports 0-0-0 0-0

Cloud 9:

watson

No[o]ne-

DM

Kataomi`

Fishman (Captain)

G2xiG:

Monet

NothingToSay

JT-

BoBoKa

xNova (Captain)

Talon Esports:

Akashi

Mikoto

Ws

Jhocam

ponyo (Captain)

Tundra Esports:

Pure~ (Captain)

Topson

RAMZES666

Saksa

Whitemon

Group C

Standings 1 BetBoom Team 0-0-0 0-0 2 nouns 0-0-0 0-0 3 Team Falcons 0-0-0 0-0 4 Team Zero 0-0-0 0-0

BetBoom Team:

Nightfall

gpk

MieRo`

Save-

TORONTOTOKYO (Captain)

nouns:

Yuma

Copy

Gunnar

Lelis

Fly (Captain)

Team Falcons:

skiter

Malr1ne

ATF

Cr1t-

Sneyking (Captain)

Team Zero :

Erika

7e

Beyond

ponlo

zzq (Captain)

Also Check: How to play Ringmaster

Group D

Standings 1 Aurora 0-0-0 0-0 2 beastcoast 0-0-0 0-0 3 Team Liquid 0-0-0 0-0 4 Team Spirit 0-0-0 0-0

Aurora :

23

lorenof

Jabz (Captain)

Q

Oli

beastcoast:

payk

Lumpy

Vitaly

Elmisho

MoOz (Captain)

Team Liquid:

miCKe

Nisha

33

Boxi

Insania (Captain)

Team Spirit (Reigning Champions):

Yatoro

Larl

Collapse

Mira

Miposhka (Captain)

Where to watch Dota 2 The International 2024?

You can watch The International 2024 Group Stage live on the official YouTube and Twitch channels, links to which are provided below:

FAQs on Dota 2 The International 2024

Where is The International 2024 held?

This year's TI will be held at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark.

When will The International 2024 end?

The best-of-five Grand Final will take place on September 15, 2024.

How many teams will qualify for the Upper Bracket and Lower Bracket?

16 teams will be divided into the Upper and Lower Brackets depending on the Seeding Decider matches and Group Stage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!