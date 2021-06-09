Dota 2 WePlay AniMajor playoffs match halted as Miracle had food poisoning

The Dota 2 WePlay AniMajor had a match postponed on the opening day of the playoff round.

The revered mid-laner of Team Nigma and the winner of The International 2017, Amer "Miracle" Al-Barkawi, had a weird feeling in his stomach, and he suspected that it was food poisoning.

Dota 2 match of Nigma vs Virtus Pro in the WePlay AniMajor postponed

Virtus Pro had drafted a massive teamfight line-up where they could have controlled every team fight in a game of Dota 2 with the spells of their heroes. Mars' Arena of Blood into Dark Willow's Terrorize, along with the immense Black King Bar piercing stun of Magnus, the Reverse Polarity, and Ancient Apparition's Ice Blast. They also had the dominating presence of an Ursa, who is one of the best early Roshan takers.

On the other hand, Nigma had kind of a slow paced draft. Miracle played his signature Invoker, and they had to depend a lot on him before their carry Igor "iLTW" Filatov could come online on his Spectre. Spectre is one of the most feared late game carries in Dota 2. Team Nigma also had a Rubick in the roaming support role which was played by Maroun "Gh" Merhej, one of the best Rubick players in the professional circuit. They always stood a chance at turning the teamfights in their favor by using stolen spells.

By the one minute mark of the game, there were no kills on either side and both sides had got two bounty runes. Virtus Pro's carry player, Egor "Nightfall" Grigorenko, paused the game for a quick second and returned by 2-3 seconds, thanking the other team for pausing and asking them to unpause when ready.

But as a couple of minutes passed, and the game was still paused, the casters and commentators took to the arena to find Maroun "Gh" Merhej up from his seat, and the entire Dota 2 roster of Team Nigma surrounding their widely worshiped mid-laner.

Miracle seemed to be in excruciating pain, and later on after some fillers and discussions from the casters, it was declared that the Dota 2 match would be postponed, and the following game of Quincy Crew vs NoPing in the WePlay AniMajor would start. It was also revealed that the reason behind the postponement of the Dota 2match was because Miracle felt extremely unwell.

Edited by Gautham Balaji