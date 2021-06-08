Dota 2 WePlay AniMajor playoffs schedule and teams

The group stages of the WePlay AniMajor of Dota 2 Pro Circuit (DPC) 2021 just ended with 12 teams qualifying for the upcoming playoffs which start from June 9th.

This is the second and final major before The International 10, the most important Dota 2 esports tournament. This being their last chance to prove their worth, securing a worthy position in this tournament is all that matters to the teams.

A total of 18 teams participated in the final major of this DPC season as all the teams get ready for the all-important The International 10. The tournament featured a wild-card round-robin followed by a group stage round-robin from which the remaining 12 Dota 2 teams qualify for the playoffs.

The starting 18 Dota 2 teams comprised of a number of teams from different regions as allotted by Valve mandates. The division of teams from each region is:

Four teams each from Western Europe and China

Three teams each from Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe

Two teams each from North and South America

Dota 2 WePlay AniMajor playoffs schedule

The playoffs of the final major of the Dota 2 Pro Circuit 2021 will be starting from June 9th, as it features a double-elimination bracket with all games leading up to the grand finals being the best-of-3 series. The grand finals will feature a best-of-5 series.

While six teams had already entered the tournament securing playoff seeds, the remaining six had to fight their way through two consecutive round-robins. Out of the 12 qualifying teams, the upper bracket teams are:

Virtus.pro

Team Nigma

Alliance

PSG.LGD

Team Aster

T1

Quincy Crew

NoPing e-sports

The four Dota 2 teams in the lower bracket are:

Vici Gaming

Team Spirit

TNC Predator

Evil Geniuses

Along with the grand prize poll of $500,000, this Dota 2 major gives away a total of 2700 DPC points, which, in the end, determines the team standings in the DPC table. With WePlay AniMajor being the final major of the DPC season and TI 10 being on the horizon, the fight for the all-important DPC points will be that much fiercer. The teams are all set to give their all in order to secure their positions in the DPC table and get a direct invite to TI 10.

