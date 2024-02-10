Dota Overplus devs commit to fighting after Dota 2 ban

Dota Overplus faced heavy criticism from both Valve and the Dota 2 community following its developers' response to their software's recent ban in-game. Valve enforced its strict third-party-based policy by issuing a ban on the tool in the title. Subsequently, Dota Overplus developers made a long announcement on their official Discord server, a part of which said (translated by Google from Russian):

"Considering that they have no other levers of influence, a partial rollback of the blocking is possible to show us that this is not worth doing, but know that we see you."

The community's reaction to the developers' statement was largely one of outrage, with many rallying behind Valve's decision. That said, not long back notable figures such as Gorgc, a prominent streamer, and Loda, CEO of Alliance and The International 2013 champion, voiced their support for getting Dota Overplus banned.

What did Dota Overplus devs say regarding their ban in Dota 2?

The official statement issued by Dota Overplus devs in Russian (Discord/Reddit)

Following their initial statement, the developers of Dota Overplus elaborated on their thoughts on Valve's ban, saying:

"Now all players will start their journey from scratch, some will take a break from Dota, some will completely forget about it for a long time, but everyone will one way or another stand at this crossroads, just as we stand now."

Moreover, the developers claimed that their "skin-changer" software would prompt players to take breaks from Dota 2 and force former users to start anew. They expressed their belief that Dota 2 would rapidly decline as a result, stating:

"We see the joy of the haters, but let's think logically. Now all players will start their journey from 0, going over the heads of ordinary players, not at their ratings. Online Dota will rapidly decline; some people will still use the programs, since they have nothing to lose."

Furthermore, they hinted at potential retaliatory action against Valve, by stating:

"If VALVE made such a decision regarding our project, then now we will also take some actions regarding their game."

Dota Overplus, a software known for technically pirating existing skins for its users, was defended by its developers, who claimed that its drawbacks were limited only by their thoughts.

"Yes, this technology was invented a long time ago, it works, and we were limited only by our own thoughts. We can completely hide all players from Steam and smurfer detection systems, so you can safely play on multiple accounts and have fun with your friends."

What next for Dota Overplus in Dota 2?

The final lines indicated that the Dota Overplus, despite theban, will continue to remain active and ended the announcement with a fiery statement:

"Are we expecting some kind of positive reaction? I think no. Shout, accuse, beat us, this day has come, we accept everything and will continue no matter the cost."

Do check out Sportskeeda's Dota 2 section for the latest transfer sagas, tournament schedules, and more.