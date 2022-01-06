"At this point I would rather play COD Mobile": Dr DisRespect and other Warzone pros are disappointed with the game

The COD Mobile (CODM) community had a really big week as the end of the year came with the biggest recognitions inside the Call of Duty network. Major Warzone pros and streamers, including the 'Two-Time', were full of praise for COD Mobile.

Dr DisRespect, Nadeshot and Aydan, all major Warzone streamers and content creators on YouTube, tweeted about CODM or spoke about the game in their stream. The entire episode occurred because a Japanese content creator's clip went viral.

After watching the clip, many tweets were made where PC and console players praised the mobile title and thought it looked better than both Vanguard and Warzone.

The CODM community was mighty pleased with the recognition and content creators from the mobile community also joined in to share their two cents on the subject. Previously, Dr DisRespect was under serious scrutiny because of his comments on mobile gaming, but it seems he has come a long way from that.

Dr DisRespect is frustrated with Warzone and wants to port into COD Mobile battle royale

Dr DisRespect is not impressed with Warzone and even the new Caldera map is not cutting it for the Two-Time. After hours of raging and dying to campers, Dr DisRespect said he would rather play CODM on streams if there was a PC version:

"At this point I would rather play COD Mobile. Give me something ported issue for PCs only. I don't know, that game seems to be fun."

Aydan from Team NYSL also recently posted on Twitter that CODM is way better than Vanguard. According to him, it's precisely '10x better.'

NYSL Aydan @aydan Why does COD: Mobile look 10x better than Warzone & Vanguard? Why does COD: Mobile look 10x better than Warzone & Vanguard? 😭

Multiple major Warzone streamers and players replied to this tweet, and quite interestingly, no one seems to have a difference of opinion with Aydan.

Join via lobby code/password, no lobby resets, public scoreboard, caster roles, custom rules, and more. Why we don't have it on Warzone? I'll never know. @aydan I played in one COD: Mobile tourny and it was better than any Warzone tournament I've ever played in.Join via lobby code/password, no lobby resets, public scoreboard, caster roles, custom rules, and more. Why we don't have it on Warzone? I'll never know. @aydan I played in one COD: Mobile tourny and it was better than any Warzone tournament I've ever played in.Join via lobby code/password, no lobby resets, public scoreboard, caster roles, custom rules, and more. Why we don't have it on Warzone? I'll never know.

Aydan also had the same demands that Dr DisRespect made, he wants to play CODM but only on PC. It seems like Warzone streamers are not really comfortable with shifting from PCs to mobile devices. But then it is understandable because these streamers own PC set ups that have set them back thousands of dollars. Dr DisRespect summed it up the dilemma neatly in a recent tweet.

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect Right now I'm staring at my 240hz 27" curved monitor attached to a 150k PC with peripherals that will blind you with nex gen LED RGB lighting and I literally have nothing to play that I want to grind and progress through.



Nothing. Right now I'm staring at my 240hz 27" curved monitor attached to a 150k PC with peripherals that will blind you with nex gen LED RGB lighting and I literally have nothing to play that I want to grind and progress through.Nothing.

It seems like it is only a matter of time before the mobile community will see these major streamers take notice of the multiplayer title and maybe even hop into some custom lobbies for fun.

