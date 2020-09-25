Dr DisRespect sends a custom controller to Odell Beckham Jr for their collab stream on 28th September

Dr DisRespect, before his unfortunate ban on Twitch, was perhaps the biggest name on the platform and had been so for a long time. His exceptional production value, mixed with a peculiar sense of humour along with his commitment to the character, endeared him to the fans.

Guy Beahm IV, or better known to his audiences as Dr DisRespect, was banned from Twitch, but that did little to hamper his growth. He moved his streaming career to YouTube and has now risen to the very top of that platform.

The 2-time has been able to entertain fans with the signature Dr DisRespect-style content and has helped Youtube Gaming establish itself as a viable streaming platform.

He has collaborated with several famous personalities in gaming and even reaching across to other forms of entertainment. His next collab is a testament to how big of a brand Dr DisRespect has become, as him and Browns' wide receiver and NFL superstar Odell Beckham Jr are set to steam on the 28th of September.

Dr DisRespect sends custom controller to 28th September

Dr DisRespect sent OBJ a Limited Edition Scuf Impact controller for their stream and further expects the Cleveland Browns' man to bring his A-game to Warzone.

His signed message reads "On Sept. 28th, I don't want any excuses. We drop into Warzone, we get the job done, and we look going doin' it."

Dr DisRespect retweeted Odell's tweet and proclaimed themselves as the "most athletic duo", which might not actually be far from the truth as the 2-time has had a history of college basketball, which possibly makes him more athletic than a lot of his peers.

The most athletic duo https://t.co/mrlyjPzCgd — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) September 24, 2020

The stream is set to take place on the 28th of September and fans are excited to see how Odell Beckham Jr fares alongside the most "fierce competitor in the history of gaming".

