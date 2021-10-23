Dr DisRespect x PUBG Mobile Halloween event: Livestream date, time, content creators and more

Over the years, PUBG Mobile has worked with a variety of celebrities and companies. This has undoubtedly increased the game's fame and contributed to the large fanbase. One of the latest affiliation acts include Alan Walker, who made a grand return and also released a collaboration song.

PUBG MOBILE @PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMHALLOWEEN Dr Disrespect, the most ruthless, athletic competitor in video games is coming to PUBG MOBILE's 13 Days of Halloween! @drdisrespect will join Team Violence, Speed & Momentum in the event finale on Oct. 29 at 5:00 p.m. PT.Learn more at amg.games/halloween Dr Disrespect, the most ruthless, athletic competitor in video games is coming to PUBG MOBILE's 13 Days of Halloween!@drdisrespect will join Team Violence, Speed & Momentum in the event finale on Oct. 29 at 5:00 p.m. PT.Learn more at amg.games/halloween#PUBGMHALLOWEEN https://t.co/eAGZsFv3OQ

As part of the Halloween festivities, the game is now hosting the "13 Days of Halloween" community event. Numerous prizes will be up for grabs in the contest, featuring an exclusive 2021 Ural Sidecar Motorcycle.

The renowned figure, Dr DisRespect, has partnered up with the game for the finale of the "13 Days of Halloween" livestream event.

PUBG Mobile Halloween event: Dr DisRespect will create Team Doc by selecting three favorite creators to join him

Finale date and time

The finale of the 13 Days of Halloween event will take place on October 29, which is around one week from now. The livestream for the same will start at 5.00 pm PDT and users will be able to catch all the action on PUBG Mobile's official YouTube channel.

Dr DisRespect will be featured in four different matches, the first three of which will be with Team Violence, Speed and Momentum, respectively. The members of each team are seen in the image below:

Members of each team (Image via Aftershock Media Group)

For the final match, Dr DisRespect will be choosing his three favorite creators from the first three games to form Team Doc. Players can make their guesses for the same as a part of the "Who Will Doc Choose" raffle and have an opportunity to get the rewards, including 30x Airpod Pros and 1x iPhone 13.

Readers can visit the contest page by clicking on this link.

Livestreams of event and content creators

Everyday a new content creator will be hosting a livestream (Image via Aftershock Media Group)

Here is a list of all the content creators who are going to be a part of the 10-day community streams:

October 19: Livestream 1 – Medalcore

October 20: Livestream 2 – Jacob Gaming

October 21: Livestream 3 – TheBushka

October 22: Livestream 4 – Wynnsanity

October 23: Livestream 5 – HotJukes

October 24: Livestream 6 – BellaFox

October 25: Livestream 7 – Her Gaming

October 26: Livestream 8 – Rollexxx

October 27: Livestream 9 – LuPower

October 28: Livestream 10 – PowerBang

Edited by Sabine Algur