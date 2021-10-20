How to get free Alan Walker collab outfits in BGMI through login event

BGMI has a wide variety of unique outfits that users can obtain through a range of methods. With the Alan Walker collaboration, a few themed costumes have recently been introduced to the game via a new event. The social media post about the same reads the following:

“The Alan Walker collaboration outfits and items are now available in-game for free. Walkers! Assemble now and win more items by logging in for 10 days.”

Obtaining free Alan Walker collab outfits in BGMI through new event

The Alan Walker Login Event started in BGMI on October 19 and will be running till November 1. During this period, players will have to sign into BGMI for ten days to get some exclusive rewards.

Upon doing so, they will be eligible to claim the respective rewards that the developers have set:

Players will obtain the T-shirt after signing in for 5 days (Image via BGMI)

Login Day 1: Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

Login Day 2: Thrill Ride BP Crate

Login Day 3: Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

Login Day 4: 200x Silver

Login Day 5: Alan Walker T-shirt

Login Day 6: 200x Silver

Login Day 7: Walker 2021 (Increases popularity by 12000)

Login Day 8: 200x Silver

Login Day 9: 50x RP Points

Login Day 10: Alan Walker Hoodie (7 days)

After logging in for 10 days, players will get this hoodie (Image via BGMI)

Thanks to the collaboration, all cosmetics are available for free and players are gearing up to collect their sets. Listed below are the steps one must follow to claim their free rewards from the event:

Step 1: Players should start BGMI on their mobile devices and subsequently head over to the Events tab.

Users should visit the events section in BGMI (Image via BGMI)

Step 2: Next, under the “Recommended” section, they have to tap on the “Alan Walker Login Event (2)” option.

They can subsequently claim the rewards (Image via BGMI)

Step 3: On their screens, they will be able to find the items mentioned above. Next to the redeemable reward, a “Collect” option will be present, and users can click on that to redeem the item and drop in with it equipped.

