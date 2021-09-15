PUBG Mobile x Alan Walker collaboration officially announced

PUBG Mobile has collaborated with a variety of figures, companies, and shows over the years. Some of the most popular crossovers include Godzilla vs Kong, McLaren, Tesla, BLACKPINK, and Resident Evil. They have contributed to the game's fame and brought in new in-game content for players to enjoy.

In a recent development, PUBG Mobile announced the date of their collaboration with Alan Walker. As the Norwegian DJ has previously released two tracks for the battle royale title, this isn't the first time he has been associated with the game.

PUBG Mobile x Alan Walker date revealed

Two weeks back, developers initially posted a snippet regarding the comeback of Alan Walker. It stated:

"Can #ThrowbackTuesday be a thing? Asking for ourselves, because we finally get to share that @alanwalkermusic is coming back to PUBG MOBILE! Stay tuned for more..."

PUBG Mobile announced the date for it today through a post on its official social media handles:

"We heard you, players. In case bringing 7 game modes back wasn't enough for you... legend Alan Walker is returning to PUBG MOBILE! Stay tuned for the Walker's Encore on 23 September!"

According to the post, Walker's Encore is scheduled for 23 September, just around a week away. Having heard this, the players are extremely excited and eager for what's in store.

Further details about this are expected to be revealed very soon, and users can follow PUBG Mobile's official social media handles to stay updated.

Alan Walker's two songs for PUBG Mobile — On My Way and Live Fast — are pretty famous globally and have garnered millions of streams across various platforms.

PUBG Mobile previously announced a collaboration with Jujutsu Kaisen too (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Apart from this, the developers announced a collaboration with Jujutsu Kaisen a few weeks ago. For unaware users, it is a manga series that also has an immensely popular anime adaptation. However, this collaboration will not be made available to Japan or the Chinese Mainland.

