Dragon Age Dreadwolf renamed, gameplay trailer set for next week

In a surprising turn of events, Dragon Age Dreadwolf has been renamed by developer BioWare. Now dubbed "The Veilguard," the much-anticipated next-gen action RPG is set to see its debut trailer on June 11, 2024. This will offer players a first look at this title's actual gameplay, something fans have been looking forward to since the Dragon Age Dreadwolf name was revealed back in 2022.

Why exactly was a name change implemented at this point and what else does BioWare have in store for fans? Here's everything to know about Dragon Age Dreadwolf, now called "Dragon Age The Veilguard."

Dragon Age Dreadwolf was renamed "The Veilguard" to better fit the studio's vision for the game

As elaborated upon in an official BioWare developer update blog, the reason for this change was to facilitate a focus on the new companions that players will meet and become intimately familiar with in the title.

Here is the developer's reasoning for changing the name from Dragon Age Dreadwolf:

"At BioWare, we create worlds of adventure, conflict and companionship, where you’re at the center of it all. As fans of our franchise know, every Dragon Age game has delivered a new standalone story. Set in the world of Thedas, these tales explore epic locales and threats, always thrusting you into a new conflict. Each game also introduces a new lead hero – The Warden, Hawke, The Inquisitor – that you can call your own. You can expect all that, and more, with the new game. And of course, much like your unique hero, it wouldn’t be a Dragon Age game without an amazing cast of companions – right?"

Talking about the importance of companions, the developer continued:

"Each of the seven unique characters that make up your companions will have deep and compelling storylines where the decisions you make will impact your relationships with them – as well as their lives. You’ll unite this team of unforgettable heroes as you take on a terrifying new threat unleashed on the world. Naturally, the Dread Wolf still has an important part in this tale, but you and your companions – not your enemies – are the heart of this new experience."

To developers went on to say that they didn't feel the previous title showed "how strongly we feel about our new heroes, their stories and how you’ll need to bring them together to save all of Thedas."

In case players are unaware, the reason Dragon Age Dreadwolf was initially given that title is due to Solas being the key antagonist of this upcoming game. He is one of the major companion NPCs in 2015's Dragon Age Inquisition and is eventually revealed to be the Dread Wolf, or Fen'Harel, the elven god of betrayal or rebellion.

Now, with this latest news, we also know that "Dragon Age The Veilguard" will feature seven unique characters. So while the original title was something the studio wanted to stick to due to its coolness factor, it eventually changed its mind.

"Dragon Age The Veilguard's" trailer goes live on June 11, 2024, at 8 am PT on the official Dragon Age YouTube channel and will feature 15 minutes of gameplay in the world of Thedel.

"Dragon Age The Veilguard" is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

