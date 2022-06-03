Dragon Age 4 title officially revealed as Dreadwolf: What's next for EA's RPG franchise?

EA is home to many iconic franchises in various genres, but their most popular RPG series has to be Dragon Age. With fans patiently anticipating the latest installment in the fantasy action-RPG saga, franchise developer BioWare has finally answered their prayers. They have stepped up to provide new details about the next-gen title in development.

Your newest adventure begins in Dragon Age: #Dreadwolf. May the Dread Wolf take you.

For one, it will be called Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. It's not a numbered entry, and follows in its predecessor Inquisition's footsteps. The subtitle was officially revealed on the series' Twitter account and followed up with a blog post that sheds more light on the situation.

What is Dragon Age: Dreadwolf about?

As described on their development website, we are introduced to the name in the subtitle - Dreadwolf. The description says:

"Solas, the Dread Wolf. Some say he might be an ancient elven god, but some say not. Others say a betrayer of his people…or a savior who now seeks to rescue them at the cost of your world. His motives are inscrutable and his methods sometimes questionable, earning him a reputation as something of a trickster deity—a player of dark and dangerous games."

Essentially, Dreadwolf refers to Solas as the antagonist in this brand new experience. The studio hinted at it in a tweet from 2018 with the hashtag #TheDreadWolfRises. But BioWare has deemed this to be enough information for now.

The company added that the game will not be released this year, much to fans' disappointment. However, they have been assured that it is coming along well and the development is close to its goal.

Whether that alludes to the next couple of years or further ahead remains to be seen. However, the name reveal should suggest that it won't be too far off.

What is the Dragon Age franchise about?

EA's popular RPG series first emerged in the form of Dragon Age: Origins in 2009. The magical adventure saw the main hero recruited into the Grey Wardens to fell an Archdemon terrorizing the land of Ferelden.

Dragon Age II was released a couple of years later, allowing players to import their save file (and choices) from the first game to continue their adventure under the guise of Hawke, the Champion of Kirkwall.

The latest entry is Dragon Age: Inquisition, which launched in 2014 for PS3, PS4, X360, XB1 and PC. It lets players command the Inquisitor, a survivor of a cataclysmic event that led to the formation of a tear in the sky called the Breach.

With an onslaught of demons pouring out and threatening the world, the Inquisitor must stop them with their party. All games feature character creation, party management and classes with auto-attack action-driven combat.

Are you looking forward to the upcoming game? Stay tuned for more details about the series.

