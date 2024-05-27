Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D remake confirmed for consoles and PC

After much anticipation, Square Enix has finally offered new platform details for the upcoming Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D remake. In light of the official Dragon Quest Day, the game is now confirmed to launch on PC and current-gen console hardware, including PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. PC gaming fans will be able to purchase it on the Steam and Windows digital storefronts.

With there being nothing but radio silence on the project from developer Square Enix thus far, fans were anxious about the game. Now that platforms have been confirmed, we inch closer to its release than ever before.

Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D remake skipping last-gen consoles would not be unprecedented

The Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D remake was confirmed over two years ago and there have been no details about it until now. The game skipping last-gen systems, namely PS4 and Xbox One, is not entirely unprecedented. With developers going out in force making games for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms, and the next-gen Nintendo Switch 2 on the horizon, the older machines have become redundant now.

As such, if last-gen platform fans want to enjoy the upcoming Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D remake, then they will have to buy it on one of the several current-gen console platforms it is on, or PC.

There is a chance we will see more about the game at the Summer Game Fest 2024 event next month. Showcasing one of their most anticipated projects at a big event like SGF would make sense for Square Enix but this is just speculation on our part. First released in 1988 for the Famicom, it wasn't until 1991 that the beloved JRPG made its way overseas on the Super NES.

While fans do look forward to the next mainline entry Dragon Quest 12, Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D is still on many fans' radar. Now that the series' popularity has grown over the years, new fans will be introduced to protagonist Erdrick's adventures to save the world from danger.

