DrLupo gets unbanned on Twitch within an hour of getting banned for sending a hilarious comment in Ninja’s chat

Soon after fans received the news of DrLupo receiving a seven-day Twitch ban, the streamer announced that the ban had been revoked in his traditionally hilarious manner.

The ban was awarded in response to Lupo writing "sit on my face" in Ninja's chat during a recent stream. The Twitch algorithm mistook the humourous remark to be of a sexual nature. It should be noted that the Twitch ban's major effect would have rendered the streamer unable to view streams, as his own streams are now hosted on YouTube.

Read on to find out how the Fortnite star announced the cancelation of his ban and how fans are reacting to the hour-long ban.

DrLupo @DrLupo I will learn from my mistakes. Went into @Ninja 's chat and typed "sit on my face."I will learn from my mistakes. Went into @Ninja's chat and typed "sit on my face." 😔 I will learn from my mistakes. 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/NlnY7jMRCs

How DrLupo returned to Twitch within an hour of his "ban"

The streamer poked fun at the trivial reason Twitch had provided for the ban while announcing the news in the first place. Given the rather heinous series of controversies that have affected the top streamers on Twitch in the recent past, DrLupo made it clear how ridiculous he felt that his ban was the result of his usual sarcasm.

"I will learn from my mistakes."

Even after the ban was revoked, the streamer did not stop with the sarcasm when he announced ban's revocation.

I have learned from my mistakes and am already unbanned 🙏🙏🙏 no more face sitting for me 😩

DrLupo made a call back to the earlier quote in the latest announcement where he said:

"I have learned from my mistakes and am already unbanned."

He also made a hilarious reference to the chat message he left on Ninja's stream, which had started this whole drama.

"No more face sitting for me."

A majority of the streaming community is attributing the ban to an error by the Twitch algorithm and not the Twitch admins, as the friendly banter between Lupo and Ninja is widely known. However, this incident differed from most others in recent times, where Twitch admins' rationale behind certain decisions was often being called into question.

Fans react to DrLupo's ban being reversed within an hour

DrLupo is a very popular figure in the streaming community with one of the most active fanbases. His overjoyed fans are now making jokes about the entire situation, claiming that their predictions for the ban being reversed have come true.

Aims @ImAmethystt @DrLupo Aweee you couldn’t let us farm impressions a little longer???? @DrLupo Aweee you couldn’t let us farm impressions a little longer????

Several fans also compared the situation with the ones they face when they get banned by the algorithm for trivial reasons.

Ez4Prez156 @prez156 @DrLupo And I got perma banned for saying “u suck lupo” @DrLupo And I got perma banned for saying “u suck lupo”

Danjitsu @Danjitsu @DrLupo wow, the elite really do live by a different set of rules 🤣 @DrLupo wow, the elite really do live by a different set of rules 🤣

FischLoco @FischLoco @DrLupo The situation was stupid to begin with, but curious that it was fixed soo quickly. If only they had this type of speed when it came to smaller streamers @DrLupo The situation was stupid to begin with, but curious that it was fixed soo quickly. If only they had this type of speed when it came to smaller streamers

Although the comment was made without any sexual intent and just as friendly banter, a section of fans have started raising questions about the same regarding the brief ban.

catharsis @SKULLFORCE1 @DrLupo I really don't understand how the majority of these mainstream streamers fail to recognize their audience are primarily minors/young teens. Just weird tbh saying/typing ANY sort of sexual messages. @DrLupo I really don't understand how the majority of these mainstream streamers fail to recognize their audience are primarily minors/young teens. Just weird tbh saying/typing ANY sort of sexual messages.

Many fans also insinuated that the streamer's move to YouTube was what prompted such harsh action from Twitch's side.

Deeno🌸 @DeenoBambinoo @DrLupo I think twitch is trying to spite you for leaving @DrLupo I think twitch is trying to spite you for leaving

BeRad @IamBeRad @DrLupo So this is what happens when you move to YouTube and watch twitch streams 🧐🧐 @DrLupo So this is what happens when you move to YouTube and watch twitch streams 🧐🧐

DrLupo is listed among the top Fortnite content creators in the world and is one of the lasting additions to the streaming community from the Fortnite boom. The streamer's close relationship with Ninja is also a factor in his popularity, as the duo has spent a considerable amount of stream time together playing the game.

DrLupo was also in the running for Best PhilanthropicStreamer at the Streamer Awards.

