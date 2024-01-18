"Dude is not built for this" - Mitch Jones reveals he has started stock trading, fans believe he would go "bankrupt within 30 days"

While in a stream with TheStockGuy, Mitch Jones revealed he’s found a new hobby: Stock trading. The controversial streamer, who originally quit streaming back in 2021, has been actively streaming not only World of Warcraft but also his stock trading. Fans who don’t actively watch his stream may have missed out on this, but it was also shown during a TheStockGuy stream.

Mitch revealed during this stream that he doesn’t have a Stock Broker and that it’s all being done via his J.P. Morgan account.

When it came to reactions, viewers on both TheStockGuy’s stream and on Reddit mocked the controversial streamer. Some felt he’d be broke within a month, and others simply highlighted the streamer not being great at gambling:

“Mitch is going to discover options trading and go bankrupt within 30 days. Dude is not built for this.”

Fans learn Mitch Jones has begun stock trading on TheStockGuy stream

(Clip begins at 2:20:29)

During a recent stream on TheStockGuy’s channel, Mitch Jones joined in and talked about his stocks with the content creator. Without much knowledge of the system and how it works, he got on the stream and began screaming, not knowing what was happening with the stocks.

TheStockGuy offered his input about what Mitch should do in his particular situation, recommending a “trailing stop loss”. This would have a stock trader contact their broker if a stock falls, in his example, 30%, at any point, to sell. However, this is where the controversial Twitch streamer made a big reveal:

“I don’t have a broker! I’m the broker! Bro, I’m on a J.P. Morgan bank account, investing, dude. I have no broker.”

This reveal frustrated TheStockGuy so much that he took his headset off and left the room for several moments. It also caused his stream to laugh uproariously at Mitch Jones for this reveal.

Not many felt sympathy for Mitch Jones' future. (Image via Reddit)

Most people on Reddit’s LivestreamFails board expect the Twitch streamer to be bankrupt within 30 days. Others would joke that the streamer’s already in an incredible amount of debt, and this isn’t likely to make things better. People didn’t feel much in the way of sympathy for Mitch Jones, with many fully expecting him to just ruin his life further over the course of the next few months.

Several compared it to gambling, in that people who look at it as a way to gamble and win big will only be disappointed. Others would highlight that the streamer himself isn’t very good at gambling - a hobby that has often been controversial on Twitch, and he will wind up broke and streaming actively again to try and recoup his losses. Some netizens would also bring his gambling addiction up.

Quite a few people would accuse TheStockGuy of being a financial grifter who never shows his gains and losses. These Redditors would suggest that if you follow his advice and trades, it will seem like he consistently does well, even when you do not. Another Redditor even pointed out that the financial streamer says not to follow his trades. Not everyone agrees he’s a grifter, however.

Some even felt a little bad for Mitch Jones. A netizen said it should be easy enough for the streamer to just go and play WoW and make a bunch of money, but he keeps setting himself up for failure instead. Others agreed and felt the Twitch streamer might be happier if he just stopped streaming and got a regular job.

It’s unknown at this time how well the streamer is doing with his penny stock trading, but viewers aren’t hopeful for his success.