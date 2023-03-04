"Dude, got normal smokers lungs" - Fans debate Andrew Tate's alleged lung cancer diagnosis

The alleged cancer reports involving Andrew Tate have sparked a discussion within the online community. While some of his fans and sympathizers offer support and empathy, a significant section of the online community remains skeptical.

There are concerns that the cancer reports may be fabricated, and Tate may be using them to avoid police detention. This speculation has led to heated debates and discussions about the veracity of the reports and the motives behind them.

Although Tate's manager, known as The Sartorial Shooter, initially confirmed the alleged reports of his cancer, he later revealed that the tumor is non-cancerous. One Reddit user pointed out how the reports may suggest that he is healthy:

"Dude, got normal smokers lungs"

Controversy surrounds Andrew Tate's alleged cancer reports as online community debates

Andrew Tate's doctors in Dubai and Romania have reportedly confirmed the presence of a lesion in his upper right lung. Despite the diagnosis, Tate has been denied permission to leave the country for treatment and will remain in detention until the end of March at the very least.

Although there have been reports of Andrew Tate's cancer diagnosis, its authenticity has not been fully confirmed. It is not uncommon for individuals to use medical emergencies as an excuse to evade legal consequences, leading to skepticism about the diagnosis.

Andrew Tate Updates @Morpheusresist



He is okay.



Alhamdulillah twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Recent reports show the tumor In Andrews Lungs are benign.He is okay.Alhamdulillah Recent reports show the tumor In Andrews Lungs are benign.He is okay.Alhamdulillah ❤️ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/rLjCM8nJ5I

Additionally, one report has suggested that the lesion in his lung may be benign, indicating that Tate may not be in immediate danger. The reports have led to an influx of online trolls and scrutiny. Here's what Twitter users had to say:

nick @kra Andrew Tate supporters “I can’t believe he has lung cancer that doesn’t make sense”



Andrew Tate in every picture: Andrew Tate supporters “I can’t believe he has lung cancer that doesn’t make sense”Andrew Tate in every picture: https://t.co/qI7dbUKp45

Misfortune Cookie @BaseballCresant I don’t care that Andrew Tate has cancer I don’t care that Andrew Tate has cancer https://t.co/x1I4p8diqW

Popular Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi," who has had a running beef with Tate, also trolled the former kickboxer:

hasanabi @hasanthehun Dexerto @Dexerto Andrew Tate’s manager confirms reports that he’s diagnosed with lung cancer Andrew Tate’s manager confirms reports that he’s diagnosed with lung cancer https://t.co/Rgu4WPuHh2 oh god he’s gonna be the xxxtentacion for dudes who will never have a gf and call their mom a bitch twitter.com/dexerto/status… oh god he’s gonna be the xxxtentacion for dudes who will never have a gf and call their mom a bitch twitter.com/dexerto/status…

The controversy surrounding Andrew Tate's alleged cancer reports has garnered significant attention from Reddit users. Here are some of the:

Despite the presence of online trolls and skepticism surrounding Andrew Tate's cancer reports, there is still a significant section of the community that is showing empathy and support for him:

Andrew Tate Updates @Morpheusrevise BREAKING



Andrew Tate could possibly have cancer.



May Allah protect and cure him. BREAKINGAndrew Tate could possibly have cancer.May Allah protect and cure him. 🚨BREAKING🚨Andrew Tate could possibly have cancer. May Allah protect and cure him.

The Romanian authorities will only allow inmates to leave prison for medical reasons if the treatment is unavailable in prison or a medical emergency cannot be treated on-site.

The decision to grant a medical release is determined on a case-by-case basis, and the authorities have the discretion to make the final decision. Given reports suggesting that Tate's condition may not be immediately life-threatening, it is likely that the authorities will deny his request to leave the country for medical treatment.

