"Duke thinks he's in WWE": Content creator group AMP, RDC, and Druski start "gang war" on Kai Cenat's jail livestream, fans react

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat's jail stream has once again gone viral, featuring a prominent guest appearance by the YouTube collective known as RDCWorld (Real Dreamers Change the World). This unexpected visit led to a humorous altercation between RDCWorld and members of AMP (Kai's YouTube group), resulting in a playful skirmish reminiscent of what one might jokingly refer to as a "gang war."

The brawl had a naturally comical aspect to it, especially since RDC had just arrived at the facility. One of the amusing highlights from the scuffle occurred when Duke Dennis, a member of AMP, tried to execute a frog splash from the top of the crowd, prompting quite a reaction. One fan wrote:

"Bro Duke think he in WWE all the time LMAOO."

Who is RDCWorld? Kai Cenat's 7 Days In stream has new guests

Fans react to Duke Dennis' comical WWE-styled move (Image via X/@Domainsdomain)

RDCWorld, like Kai Cenat's AMP group, is a YouTube content creation collective that was founded back in 2012 by Mark "Mark" Phillips and Affiong "Aff" Harris. Over the years, the group has also included other notable members, including Leland Manigo, Desmond Johnson, Ben Skinner, Dylan Patel, and John Newton.

The group has made a name for itself due to its quirky and comedic content, which usually focuses on various topics such as sports, anime, pop culture, and in general, internet memes and trolls.

Presently, the group's main channel has a whopping 6.6 million subscriber count on YouTube. They also run a gaming channel called RDCWorldGaming that has a further 1.25 million subscribers.

However, their most recent viral moment occurred today (November 3) when they participated in Kai Cenat's jail stream, leading to a humorous clash with AMP members and other creators, including Druski. Here's a short clip of the comical brawl:

Fans react to the clip

The clip quickly sparked a range of comments, with many finding Duke Dennis' abrupt WWE-styled jump to be a comedic one. Here are some of the notable reactions made on X:

Fans react to the IRL brawl (Image via X/@Domainsdomain)

The final day of Kai Cenat's 7-day jail stream is currently in full swing. Those who don't want to miss it can tune in to the IRL stream live on Kai's official Twitch channel, which currently boasts an impressive 7.9 million followers.