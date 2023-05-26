Dark Lights anime: Everything to know about RDCWorld's first-ever anime project

RDCWorld1 (or RDCWorld), the popular American YouTube channel known for its comedic content and animations, is making waves in the anime industry with its highly anticipated project, Dark Lights. As their first foray into the world of anime, RDCWorld aims to captivate a global audience by blending elements of American and Japanese animation styles.

RDCWorld1, founded by Marcus "Mark" Vincent Phillips Jr. and Affiong "Aff" Harris, has gained immense popularity since its inception in 2011. Boasting over six million followers, it has solidified its position as one of the most beloved channels on the platform.

With their passion for anime and basketball, RDCWorld is set to deliver a unique and compelling story set in an alternate universe of modern-day America.

Everything we know about RDCWorld's Dark Lights

Mark Phillips @SupremeDreams_1 We have been working hard on our original Manga/Anime called Dark Lights, hope you guys love it when it releases. We have been working hard on our original Manga/Anime called Dark Lights, hope you guys love it when it releases. https://t.co/82RPrYjVgY

RDCWorld is collaborating with HBO Max and Powerhouse Animation Studios, renowned for their exceptional work on series like Castlevania and Blood of Zeus, and is poised to bring something unique to the table.

Dark Lights is not a traditional Japanese anime. It can be considered an American anime that blends elements of both cultures to create a distinct animation style.

While Japanese anime has a rich history dating back to the 1950s, American anime, also known as Western anime, has emerged as a growing trend in recent years.

Dark Lights, although inspired by the anime genre, will have a unique American touch. It aims to blend realistic and detailed animation with the storytelling elements prevalent in Japanese anime. This fusion promises to offer viewers a fresh experience that caters to their diverse tastes.

And Iman wants a part for himself go check it out link below RDC world Mark Phillips discusses their new project “Dark Lights” with Iman Shumpert on @uninterrupted And Iman wants a part for himselfgo check it out link below RDC world Mark Phillips discusses their new project “Dark Lights” with Iman Shumpert on @uninterrupted And Iman wants a part for himself 😂 go check it out link below https://t.co/jzG0V00VCf

Though an official release date for the series has yet to be announced, RDCWorld's Mark assured fans in an interview that progress is being made. The first episode's draft has been completed, and while the production process is time-consuming, the team is committed to delivering a high-quality anime.

The meticulous planning, attention to detail, and collaboration of talented animators, designers, and writers contribute to the complexity of producing an exceptional anime series.

Additionally, fans can expect the first manga chapter to be available towards the end of this year, further expanding the universe.

The plot of Dark Lights

Dark Lights is set in an alternate universe where individuals possess superhuman abilities from birth. The story revolves around Vincent, a quiet young man who strives to keep a low profile and only uses his power when necessary. However, when the harsh realities of the world encroach upon his life, he embarks on an epic journey through the hood and beyond.

Initially focused on survival, Vincent soon realizes that the power to effect change lies within himself and those around him. Dark Lights intricately weaves together the hopes, dreams, failures, disappointments, lives, and deaths of the characters, ultimately painting a profound picture of the human experience.

Fan reactions

Fans of RDCWorld and anime enthusiasts alike eagerly await the release of the series. With RDCWorld's track record of entertaining and engaging content, it is no surprise that their transition into the anime medium has garnered considerable attention.

By combining elements from both American and Japanese animation styles, the series aims to carve out its own unique identity within the world of anime. This fusion promises a fresh perspective that can resonate with audiences across cultural boundaries.

