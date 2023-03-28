Fan starts a Twitter war by claiming RDCWorld as the reason why Anime is accepted

A Twitter war erupted recently when a fan of the YouTube channel RDCWorld claimed that they were the reason why anime is accepted in today's society. The account @4PFBRBIE tweeted that RDCWorld's anime content and skits were why anime was so widely accepted. However, the statement received mixed reactions from other Twitter users, who disagreed with their point of view.

Real Dreams Change the World aka RDCWorld is a YouTube channel created by a group of friends who specialize in anime-related content, skits, and parodies. The channel has gained a massive following due to its unique style and humor, which has attracted anime fans worldwide.

They are known for their parodies of popular anime shows such as Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, and Attack on Titan, among others. The channel's popularity has also led to collaborations with major companies such as Funimation and Crunchyroll.

Netizens react to RDCWorld's fan's tweet

𝐀! @4PFBRBIE rdcworld is one of the reasons why anime is accepted in todays society now rdcworld is one of the reasons why anime is accepted in todays society now

As a result of @4PFBRBIE's statement, there was a debate on Twitter about whether RDCWorld should take credit for anime's acceptance in society. One user, @xEmbhits, stated that most of the anime community does not even know who Real Dreams Change the World is, and just because some people know them, doesn't mean everyone else does.

Several netizens replied to the original tweet and shared their views as they disagreed with @4PFBRBIE's statement.

xEmb @xEmbhits just because you do doesn’t mean everyone else does @4PFBRBIE Most of the anime community doesn’t even know what rdc isjust because you do doesn’t mean everyone else does @4PFBRBIE Most of the anime community doesn’t even know what rdc is 😭 just because you do doesn’t mean everyone else does

Straw Hat Josh 🇵🇷 @yonkoj_ 𝐀! @4PFBRBIE rdcworld is one of the reasons why anime is accepted in todays society now rdcworld is one of the reasons why anime is accepted in todays society now I disagree. Anime has always been popular and acceptable in certain countries, etc. Maybe RDCWORLD made it more acceptable for the black community to openly talk about and like anime but society as a whole, I don’t think so twitter.com/4pfbrbie/statu… I disagree. Anime has always been popular and acceptable in certain countries, etc. Maybe RDCWORLD made it more acceptable for the black community to openly talk about and like anime but society as a whole, I don’t think so twitter.com/4pfbrbie/statu…

Anime has been accepted in our culture before YouTube was even created. 𝐀! @4PFBRBIE rdcworld is one of the reasons why anime is accepted in todays society now rdcworld is one of the reasons why anime is accepted in todays society now Nothing against rdcworld but they are a product OF accepting anime, not the reason anime is accepted.Anime has been accepted in our culture before YouTube was even created. twitter.com/4pfbrbie/statu… Nothing against rdcworld but they are a product OF accepting anime, not the reason anime is accepted.Anime has been accepted in our culture before YouTube was even created. twitter.com/4pfbrbie/statu…

On the other hand, some users agreed with @4PFBRBIE differently, saying that their content has helped anime reach a wider audience, but they also can't accept the fact that Real Dreams Change the World is the sole reason society accepts anime.

Spreet @TWEETSPREET 𝐀! @4PFBRBIE rdcworld is one of the reasons why anime is accepted in todays society now rdcworld is one of the reasons why anime is accepted in todays society now People really don't understand what she is saying. RDC, Calebcity, KingVader, Pierre Stepz, CoryKenshin, ImDontai, Trash Taste, etc. Have all been a huge help to normalizing Anime in the west. Especially in the States, people don't look at you weird anymore for watching Anime. twitter.com/4PFBRBIE/statu… People really don't understand what she is saying. RDC, Calebcity, KingVader, Pierre Stepz, CoryKenshin, ImDontai, Trash Taste, etc. Have all been a huge help to normalizing Anime in the west. Especially in the States, people don't look at you weird anymore for watching Anime. twitter.com/4PFBRBIE/statu…

Aldebaran @quillmegistus 𝐀! @4PFBRBIE rdcworld is one of the reasons why anime is accepted in todays society now rdcworld is one of the reasons why anime is accepted in todays society now I don't think you realize how many ppl were watching anime way before rdc came on the scene. They make amazing content, but they're not. They're more a representation of anime being accepted than a reason. twitter.com/4PFBRBIE/statu… I don't think you realize how many ppl were watching anime way before rdc came on the scene. They make amazing content, but they're not. They're more a representation of anime being accepted than a reason. twitter.com/4PFBRBIE/statu…

HN | Haze @haze_tkn 𝐀! @4PFBRBIE rdcworld is one of the reasons why anime is accepted in todays society now rdcworld is one of the reasons why anime is accepted in todays society now Cmon now RDC is goat but cmon lmaoo. twitter.com/4PFBRBIE/statu… Cmon now RDC is goat but cmon lmaoo. twitter.com/4PFBRBIE/statu…

However, it is essential to note that anime's popularity has increased over the years, and this is just one of many channels contributing to its growth. Anime has been around since the early 1900s, but its popularity in the Western world only started to take off in the '80s and '90s.

Shows like Dragon Ball Z, Pokémon, and Sailor Moon were some of the first anime shows to gain a massive following in the West. These shows opened the door for other anime series to become more accepted and mainstream in society.

HG📸 @hammy_37 𝐀! @4PFBRBIE rdcworld is one of the reasons why anime is accepted in todays society now rdcworld is one of the reasons why anime is accepted in todays society now DBZ, Naruto and One Piece paved the way twitter.com/4PFBRBIE/statu… DBZ, Naruto and One Piece paved the way twitter.com/4PFBRBIE/statu…

Deadpool’s Unicorn @HiDeadPoolHere @4PFBRBIE I love RDC but far off Anime is popular here because of stuff like Toonami with DBZ I’m 33 and we were all watching it in 5th grade @4PFBRBIE I love RDC but far off Anime is popular here because of stuff like Toonami with DBZ I’m 33 and we were all watching it in 5th grade

🎼💽🎶 @Ladimuzikluva 𝐀! @4PFBRBIE rdcworld is one of the reasons why anime is accepted in todays society now rdcworld is one of the reasons why anime is accepted in todays society now It’s really not. DBZ and Pokémon did that. Then Cartoon Network/Toonami. Then YouTube helped anyone who couldn’t find/afford imports of sub/dub titles and now the marvels of modern streaming. Rbc looks like a bad Boondocks spinoff as far as the drawings go. twitter.com/4pfbrbie/statu… It’s really not. DBZ and Pokémon did that. Then Cartoon Network/Toonami. Then YouTube helped anyone who couldn’t find/afford imports of sub/dub titles and now the marvels of modern streaming. Rbc looks like a bad Boondocks spinoff as far as the drawings go. twitter.com/4pfbrbie/statu…

Furthermore, the rise of streaming services like Netflix and Hulu has made anime more accessible than ever before. Shows like Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, and Demon Slayer have gained massive followers and introduced anime to new audiences. It is undeniable that RDCWorld's content has played a role in anime's growth, but it is just one piece of a much bigger puzzle.

Real Dreams Change the World has certainly made an impact on the anime community with its unique content and humor. However, it is essential to recognize that they are just one of many channels contributing to anime's acceptance in today's society. Anime's growth has been a long time coming and is the result of a combination of factors, including the rise of streaming services, the increasing globalization of culture, and the growing interest in Japanese pop culture.

Stay tuned for more news regarding anime, anime events, manga, and more.

