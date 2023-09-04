Duksan Esports win PMPS Korea Season 3, two teams qualify for PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2023

Duksan Esports have been crowned the undisputed champions of the PUBG Mobile Pro Series (PMPS) Season 3. The experienced squad, featuring players like Juni, Hoxy, and Gray, demonstrated a dominant performance in the Grand Finals as they bagged 237 points with the help of 124 kills in only 18 matches. The roster went home with a cash prize of $30,366.

Duksan Esports also earned a ticket to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2023. The squad had a steady run in all three seasons, conquering the first and third editions while finishing third in the second iteration. Their strong showing throughout the seasons also saw them top the PMGC South Korea Points, collecting a total of 2,353 points.

Meanwhile, popular organization Dplus ( formerly Damwon Gaming), runners-up in this PMPS Season 3, also came second with 2,220 in the regional PMGC Points table. While Duksan Esports secured a seat in the Global Championship through Season 3, Damwon Gaming earned their place in the PMGC through the regional points.

Top eight teams qualify for PUBG Mobile Rivals Cup 2023 South Korea vs Japan

Overall standings of the PMPS Season 3 Finals (Image via Krafton)

The top eight performers of Season 3 will compete in the upcoming Rivals Cup, also featuring eight Japanese teams, including:

DUKSAN Esports Dplus Oversystem ZZ Vega Esports EmTek StormX Nongshim RedForce Overt Esports INV Armada

Oversystem ZZ ranked third in the PMPS Season 3 Finals with 135 points. The team (2210) was also third in the regional PMGC 2023 Points table and fell just 10 points behind to seal their spot in the mega event.

PMGC South Korea regional points table (Image via Krafton)

Vega Esports performed better than they did in the second edition of the PUBG Mobile Pro Series, securing fourth place in the rankings. emTex StormX, who had a horrendous Season 1 and 2, made a strong comeback, managing fifth position in the PMPS S3 Finals.

NS RedForce, the defending champions, faltered during the ultimate phase of this season to finish sixth. Overt Esports were placed seventh, while INV Armada finished in the eighth spot. Eagle Owls completely lost their flow throughout the Finale, obtaining only 36 points to finish in the 16th place.

This year, eight South Korean teams will play a friendly BGMI tournament, which will also feature the top eight Indian teams from the BGIS 2023. The event will be conducted by Krafton.