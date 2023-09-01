BGMI India vs South Korea Invitational 2023: Number of teams, slot distribution, and more

Krafton has come up with an exciting BGMI event which will include the top teams from India and South Korea battling it out. This is a notable event because it is the first time that the publisher is conducting a BGMI tournament between two countries. The exact date of the tournament has not been revealed yet, but the company has confirmed that it will be played sometime between October and December.

BGMI re-entered India on 29 May and recently completed the three-month trial period mandated by the Government of India. The esports scene in the country has witnessed a significant rise since the return of the battle royale game, and several third-party tournaments have been hosted with grand prize pools.

BGMI India vs Korea Invitational 2023 features 16 teams

This newly announced event will feature the top eight teams from India and South Korea. The ongoing Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023 will decide which teams from India will take part in the Invitational tournament. On the other hand, the South Korean teams will be selected from the PUBG Mobile Pro Series 2023 Korea. Season 3 of the PMPS will end on September 3.

BGIS 2023 is currently underway and will continue until October 14. This is the first grand official event after the relaunch of Battlegrounds Mobile India, offering an enormous prize pool of ₹2 crore (approximately $245K). The Online Qualifiers of the contest started on August 31 and consisted of 2048 teams. Many popular Indian squads will be seen competing in this phase.

The Grand Finals of the BGIS 2023 will be contested from October 12 to 14. The 16 best teams from India will battle one another, with the top eight from the overall scoreboard advancing to the Invitational tournament. It has not been confirmed yet whether any Indian team will get an invitation for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2023.

PMPS Season 3 has reached its last stage, i.e., the Grand Finals, which starts today and will run until September 3. The top 16 teams from the Regular Season are gearing up for the final battle. The winning lineup will also advance to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2023. Apart from that, the top eight will participate in the BGMI Invitational.

Krafton will reveal more details about the tournament in the coming weeks. Fans are excited to witness this spectacular BGMI competition, and it is also expected to provide a major boost to the esports scene in the country.