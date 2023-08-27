Alter Ego wins PMSL 2023 Fall, 12 teams qualify for PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2023

In a surprise turn of events, Alter Ego became the back-to-back champions of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2023 Fall. The Indonesian squad surprised everyone with their extraordinary comeback on the final day, reaching the prime position in a triumphant fashion. They were not in their ideal form since the start of the event, but their unpredictable performance today helped them get the crown.

Faze Clan, who were among the top contenders for the title after Day 2, dropped to the runner-up spot after struggling a bit on the third day. The Thai lineup missed the prestigious title by only four points. Nevertheless, their performance throughout the Grand Finals was outstanding.

A total of six teams from the PMSL have been picked for the PMGC 2023. Apart from that, six rosters from the regional points, which included the PMPL and PMSL Spring and Fall points, have qualified for the PMGC as well.

Qualified teams for PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2023

Qualified teams for Global Championship 2023 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

From PMSL 2023 Fall

Alter Ego (Indonesia) Faze Clan (Thailand) Bigetron Esports (Indonesia) XERXIA (Thailand) Morph Esports (Indonesia) Sem9 Esports (Malaysia)

From regional points

Persija Evos (Indonesia) Vampire Esports (Thailand) Yoodo Alliance (Malaysia) D’Xavier (Vietnam) Genesis Esports (Myanmar)

Apart from that, Hail Esports from Thailand has also advanced to the PMGC on the basis of their regional points. This is because Vampire Esports had brought an additional slot to their region after winning the PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2023.

PMSL 2023 Fall Grand Finals' overview

PMSL 2023 Fall Finals overall scoreboard (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Alter Ego collected 163 points with the help of two Chicken Dinners and received a cash prize of $49,500. Faze Clan went home with a prize money of $31,000. TonyK from their lineup bagged the Season MVP ($3000), Gunslinger ($1000), and Grenade Master ($1000) titles.

Bigetron Esports also demonstrated their magnificent consistency throughout the Grand Finals as they attained 139 points on the leaderboard without any Chicken Dinners. XERXIA and Morph displayed a phenomenal performance in their last few games, ending up in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Persia Evos and Vampire Esports had a few disappointing matches due to which they slipped to seventh and eighth positions, respectively. Geek Fam from Malaysia stumbled in the PMSL Fall Season as they finished 14th there. The squad also failed to enter the PMGC 2023. RRQ from Indonesia and Playbook from the Philippines came in 15th and 16th spots, respectively.