Vampire Esports crowned champions of PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2023 Main Event 

Thailand’s Vampire Esports not only defended their 2022 PMWI title but also clinched its 2023 edition in a stunning fashion. This renowned squad dominated both stages of this event, demonstrating their supremacy. The Main Event, which concluded on July 16, had $2 million in prize money and saw Vampire Esports score 227 points in 18 matches. As the winners of this tournament, they were awarded $432,000.

Six to Eight, aka STE from China, were the runners-up in the Main Event, receiving $232,000 in prize money. This squad accumulated 138 points and acquired 99 eliminations. TonyK from Vampire, with 53 kills, bagged the MVP award of $10,000.

PUBG MOBILE Esports @EsportsPUBGM VAMPIRE ESPORTS, the King of PMWI!!



Congratulations to VAMPIRE ESPORTS for taking the 2023 PUBG MOBILE WORLD INVITATIONAL trophy!



SIX TWO EIGHT for becoming the Runner-up, and G.GLADIATORS for being third place!



#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #PMWI VAMPIRE ESPORTS, the King of PMWI!!Congratulations to VAMPIRE ESPORTS for taking the 2023 PUBG MOBILE WORLD INVITATIONAL trophy!SIX TWO EIGHT for becoming the Runner-up, and G.GLADIATORS for being third place! #PMWI 2023 #HONORxPUBGM

Gaimin Gladiators came third with 121 points, while Alpha7 Esports secured the fourth position with 120 points. PMSL Spring champions Alter Ego finished fifth with 108 points. Stalwart Esports, despite winning two Chicken Dinners, claimed the eighth spot with 99 points. Dplus, the Allstars runners-up, acquired the ninth rank, followed by PEL champion Tianba. DRS Gaming came 11th in this stage.

PMWI Main Event Day 3 match overview

Match 1

In this match, Stalwart Esports took control of the play zone and emerged as the winners with eight frags. However, despite being eliminated in third place, Alpha7 claimed the top spot in the match standings with an impressive 14 kills.

Match 2

DRS Gaming adopted a nice strategy and secured a victory in the second game with four eliminations. Stalwart displayed another commendable performance and came second with nine frags, while DPlus Kia went all out and obtained 10 kill points.

Match 3

Tianba's fast-paced gameplay proved successful as they secured a Chicken Dinner in this game on Erangel. The squad eliminated 13 enemies, marking their first victory on the international stage.

Match 4

PUBG MOBILE Esports @EsportsPUBGM Congrats to VPE - TonyK for becoming the FMVP of 2023 PMWI, best regards to him!



Let's celebrate his outstanding achievement in the comments!



Download PUBG MOBILE now:



#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #PMWI2023 #PUBGMxHONOR #HONORxPUBGM Congrats to VPE - TonyK for becoming the FMVP of 2023 PMWI, best regards to him!Let's celebrate his outstanding achievement in the comments!Download PUBG MOBILE now: pubgmobile.live/pmwicom23

The fourth match's final zone shrank near Pochinki, giving Vampire Esports an advantage. They emerged as the winners with 10 frags after getting rid of Gaimin Gladiators, who had eight kills to their name.

Match 5

Tianba capitalized on the elevated terrain in the desert area of Miramar, going on to win this PMWI game with 11 frags. Vampire Esports once again performed well and finished second with 11 eliminations.

Match 6

Team Falcons emerged victorious in the final match of this PMWI event, securing 13 frags. The side demonstrated impressive composure, eliminating Vampire Esports in this game's final zone to claim the Chicken Dinner.

The 2023 PMWI was the first international PUBG Mobile tournament of this year. It was held from July 11 to 16, and Vampire Esports claimed both phases: the Allstars and the Main Event.