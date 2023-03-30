Dying Light Enhanced Edition is the next free Epic game: Release dates, how to claim, and more

Dying Light Enhanced Edition will be available for free on the Epic Games Store from April 6, 2023. The title was released back in 2015 and broke the record for highest sales in the first month after its launch. It has a positive rating overall and boasts a strong fan following due to its gameplay, which was deemed rather enjoyable when the Techland offering was released.

The Epic Games Store is quite popular when it comes to handing out free games. In the past, players have been able to claim games like Saints Row and Dishonored without having to spend a buck. While a lot of smaller titles are available for free almost every weekend, it's rare to see the platform offer major AAA titles like Dying Light Enhanced Edition without charging any money.

How long will Dying Light Enhanced Edition be available for free on the Epic Games Store?

Dying Light Enhanced Edition will be available on the Epic Games Store for free from April 6 to April 13, 2023. To claim it, here's what you need to do the following:

Head to the store and then click on Dying Light Enhanced Edition. You will find the game under the Free Games section.

Once you've done that, you will be taken to the game's main page.

Here you will have to click on the Get option.

You will then be redirected to the Checkout page, where you will be required to click on the Place Order button.

Once you've done that, Dying Light Enhanced Edition will be added to your library.

You can then download and play the game at your convenience.

Storyline-wise, you will play as Kyle Crane, an undercover operative working for the Global Relief Effort (GRE). Your main objective will be to infiltrate the city of Harran and find Kadir "Rias" Suleiman, a politician with access to some really sensitive data.

The catch is that Harran is crawling with zombies, and the file that Rias has contains information about a potential cure for what has been turning people into flesh-eating monsters. It's a first-person action horror-survival game where parkour is one of the main mechanics that you will have to learn to survive.

Since the title on offer is the Enhanced Edition, if you claim it via the Epic Games Store, you will be eligible to receive a set of free items as a part of the Welcome Pack. The bonuses in question are as follows:

Last Hope weapon

Alternator hammer

Deadeye’s bow blueprint

Ratty outfit skin

Survival kit bundle

To claim the pack, you will have to link your Epic Games account to the Techland.gg one. You can do so by following this link here.

