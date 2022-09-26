E3 2023 official dates announced - Venue, program, and more

Dates regarding E3 2023, the grand video game showcase event, have been officially revealed. As expected, it will be open to in-person attendance and will take place in the middle of next year.

After three years of cancelations, fans have been eagerly waiting for the event to return. While many showcases had shifted to an online-based medium, the same hadn’t happened to E3 until the COVID-19 pandemic. With the world almost back to normalcy, the organizers are ready to welcome the fans with open arms.

Important details about the preliminary plans have also informed about what's to come. Some of it is along expected lines based on the earlier announcements surrounding E3 2023. Other data is relatively new and can act as a nice surprise for the audience, and there seems to be something for everyone.

E3 2023's plans seem to make up for its previous period of absence

E3 has been a grand center stage for the gaming industry in so many ways over the years. One of the main reasons why fans had been left upset in the past due to the cancelations is the scale of the event, who now have a reason to be happy as E3 2023 will be a four-day expo.

Brian Crecente @crecenteb E3 2023 runs from June 13 through June 16 with "partnered digital events and showcases" kicking off on June. 11.



E3 biz days take place from June 13-15, public days are 15-16.



It will start on June 13, 2023, and go on for the next four days until June 16. More importantly, there will be separate programs at E3 2023 for fan and consumer engagement. Organizers will also be promoting digital showcases from partners starting June 11. It will be interesting to see who the involved parties will be and what kind of content they will provide.

The E3 2023 business days will take place from June 13-15, which will be for the registered professionals associated with the industry. June 15-16 will be the day for consumer and fan engagement and will be held separately, aside from the business programs.

The entire event is being hosted at the Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC), and there's sure to be plenty of footfall. ESA had earlier explained that they want E3 2023 to be a physical event, which also seems to be the case. With a separate day for fans, the organizers have kept business separate from fun.

Brian Crecente @crecenteb Gamer days will be in a different hall than the industry area, consumers go hands-on with the future of gaming and connect with developers, content creators, media personalities, and more. A dedicated theater of content, open to ticket holders, will run during these days Gamer days will be in a different hall than the industry area, consumers go hands-on with the future of gaming and connect with developers, content creators, media personalities, and more. A dedicated theater of content, open to ticket holders, will run during these days

The mega event will be conducted by Reedpop, who have been engaged with mega events of this scale in the past. VP of Gaming Kyle Marsden-Kish shared the following words to mark the occasion, and his ambition is quite clear:

"E3 is one of the global gaming industry's few opportunities to come together, unite as one loud voice, and show the world what it is creating. Our vision is to reunite the industry by re-establishing the traditional E3 week, bring back that spark, and restore E3's role as a truly magical global showcase event for game creators and consumers."

Registration for all interested parties who want to attend the event will start in December 2022.

