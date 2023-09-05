EA announces EA Sports WRC: Release date, all platforms, and more

In a fresh announcement on September 5, Electronic Arts announced the EA Sports WRC, which will delight fans of racing games. Being developed by Codemasters, the upcoming title will be the official video game adaptation of the FIA World Rally Championships. Fans of the racing series will be able to endure all the difficulties of driving on rough terrains and test their endurance on the virtual screens.

Electronic Arts already has a rich catalog of racing games, including the popular F1 series. While the upcoming EA Sports WRC will be a fresh journey altogether, fans can expect to find several popular features that are available in the other video games from the racing genre.

In an official announcement, the publishers handed out several important information for the community and what they could expect in the coming months.

EA Sports WRC release date

One of the most important parts of the latest announcement was the release date. Without any unforeseen delays, EA Sports WRC will launch worldwide on November 3 across all available platforms. There will be a 3-day early access period as well, which will begin on October 31.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Creative Director at Codemasters Ross Gowing had plenty of positive words.

“EA SPORTS WRC is the purest form of motorsport where every stage is a fight against the clock, the terrain, and yourself. This is the rally game we’ve always wanted to make, combining our studio’s deep knowledge and expertise with the power of the official WRC license representing the pinnacle of rally motorsport.

Continuing:

The game’s new engine has enabled us to push rally to the edge of what’s deemed possible, and the additional features, including Builder and Moments, give players even more ways to interact with the sport they love.”

EA Sports WRC features

Since the upcoming release will be a next-gen title, there will be plenty of advanced features available for the players. Moreover, 18 licensed tracks spanning across 600 sq km of terrain will be available for the players to race on.

The available roster of cars will include ten vehicles from the current WRC, WRC2, and Junior WRC lineups. That's not all, as 68 iconic cars from a rich legacy of six decades will be also available to be picked by the players.

Developers have included feedback from real-life rally car drivers, and players will have the ability to fully customize and fine-tune their vehicles. A builder mode will be available as well. This will enable players to build their vehicles from scratch.

The community can expect up to 32-player races with full support for crossplay. There will be support for a hub as well.

Aside from the single and multiplayer races, a Moments mode will also be present. This will be updated regularly and allow players to enjoy real-life moments of brilliance where they can add their own twists.

EA Sports WRC platforms

The upcoming rally video game will be a next-gen exclusive. It will be available on the Xbox Series XlS, PS5, and PC. PC users will be able to get their copy via the Origin app, or they can opt for Steam and the Epic Games Store.