EA FC 24 Robert Lewandowski La Liga POTM SBC leaked: Possible cost and more

The EA FC 24 Robert Lewandowski La Liga POTM SBC could be going live very soon if the latest rumor from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff on X turns out to be true. This Polish striker is part of a five-man nomination to see who the new Player of the Month is.

While the official results aren't out yet, it appears that the fans have made their choice. And in terms of the rumored upcoming content, certain predictions can also be made regarding the EA FC 24 Robert Lewandowski La Liga POTM SBC based on how such challenges typically work in Ultimate Team.

When can fans expect the EA FC 24 Robert Lewandowski La Liga POTM SBC to be released?

The existing Kirian Rodriguez La Liga POTM SBC, which went live earlier in February, will be available for a little over 45 hours as of writing. It can be completed until the daily content refreshes on March 1. This could be the same day when the EA FC 24 Robert Lewandowski La Liga POTM SBC is added to Ultimate Team.

That said, the challenge could be released earlier/later than the date mentioned here, as EA Sports can make changes to the schedule. Hence, readers are advised to wait for the POTM nomination results to be made official. Once the SBC goes live in Ultimate Team, a detailed completion guide will be available at Sportskeeda.

How much could the EA FC 24 Robert Lewandowski La Liga POTM SBC cost?

The completion cost of any challenge ultimately depends on the number of tasks it has and their conditions. Lewandowski's 94-rated RTTK item is his best version. It's available for about 420,000 coins on the PC and costs 360,000 coins on consoles.

The rumored SBC's card is expected to have better stats and a higher overall than Lewandowski's RTTK version. Moreover, it could also feature double Playstyle+, which has become the current norm in Ultimate Team. Considering all of this, players should reserve a budget of at least 550,000 coins for the rumored POTM challenge based on the latest trends and fodder prices.