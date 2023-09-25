EA FC 24 78+ Upgrade SBC - How to complete, costs, and more

A new 78+ Upgrade SBC is now available in EA FC 24, released in Ultimate Team as part of the Nike MadReady promo. It is yet another challenge that will be exclusively available to all those who own the Ultimate Edition of the game (Standard Edition owners can use the web app). While the challenge doesn't guarantee a special card, you can still get a few packs that could potentially land you valuable items.

Moreover, the latest resource challenge is renewable, which means that you can complete it more than once. First, you will need to analyze the tasks that are part of the challenge. This will allow you to determine how many coins you would require to get the necessary fodder and help you decide whether to attempt the SBC in the first place and if it's worth repeating.

The best way of completing all these steps is by understanding the tasks that are part of the 78+ Upgrade SBC in EA FC 24. This article provides more details.

Best ways to complete the 78+ Upgrade SBC in EA FC 24

Generally, resource-item challenges tend to be fairly simple when it comes to their tasks. The 78+ Upgrade SBC is no different and has only one. As its conditions are somewhat simple, this is a perfect challenge for those new to the FIFA series altogether and, of course, EA FC 24.

Expand Tweet

Task - 78+ Upgrade SBC

Player Quality: Exactly Gold

Number of Players in the Squad: 8

This resource-item challenge will cost around 2,700 coins, depending on how many cards you buy. If you use items from your own Ultimate Team inventory, the completion cost will be further reduced.

This challenge will be available for the next three days (as of September 25) and can be completed four times each day. Once you complete the maximum number of attempts, you'll need to wait until the next day for the content to refresh.

Expand Tweet

Upon successfully completing each one, you will get a 78+ Rare Gold Player Pack, which is untradeable in nature. There's no upper limit on which card you can find in EA FC 24 from this pack. If you're lucky enough, you could end up getting Heroes, Icons, and even Nike MadReady items.