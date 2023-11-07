EA FC 24 84+ RTTK Upgrade SBC - Cheapest solutions, how to complete, and more

The EA FC 24 84+ RTTK Upgrade SBC is now live in Ultimate Team, offering a unique opportunity for players to bolster their squads. It comes amid the ongoing Centurions promo but offers something different. After completing the SBC according to its given tasks, you'll obtain an RTTK item, which was the first promo in Ultimate Team.

The RTTK items are no longer available in packs, so this is the only option for those who might have missed them. The first job is to estimate the possible amount of coins required for the fodder. This will enable you to gauge the worth of this challenge. Let's assess the predicted costs by analyzing the tasks of the EA FC 24 84+ RTTK Upgrade SBC.

EA FC 24 84+ RTTK Upgrade SBC tasks and how to complete

Despite the potentially lucrative rewards, the EA FC 24 84+ RTTK Upgrade SBC is a pretty easy challenge. There's only one task to complete and presents the following terms and conditions.

A new special challenge is currently available in Ultimate Team (Image via EA Sports)

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

The SBC will cost about 50,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. However, you can reduce the amount by using cards from your Ultimate Team. Moreover, you can grind the game modes that offer more packs as rewards. Doing so will allow you to complete the challenge at a cheaper cost and save coins.

Is the EA FC 24 84+ RTTK Upgrade SBC worth it?

After completing the challenge, you'll get an untradeable pack, which guarantees an RTTK item rated 84 or higher. Here's the catch — the reward pool includes a lot of lesser-rated items that won't be worthwhile to your respective squads. Almost all of these cards are available for a lot less on the market.

Then again, SBCs like the one released tonight always carry a high risk. While you could end up making losses, getting a card like Erling Haaland is also possible. It's best to take the gamble if you have enough disposable fodder.