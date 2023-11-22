EA FC 24 84+ Trailblazers or RTTK Upgrade SBC: Best and worst players you can get

The 84+ Trailblazers or RTTK Upgrade SBC has been renewed in EA FC 24, which means that gamers will once again be able to complete it and earn a guaranteed promo item in Ultimate Team. The conditions of the challenge remain the same. They require an 83-rated squad and at least one TOTW item. Once you complete it, you'll find one card from the two Trailblazers or the RTTK promo.

The SBC could go in different ways, depending on your luck. Its rewards include some amazing cards that are worth a lot more in the market. Similarly, the pool contains items that are way cheaper than if you acquired them directly from the market.

Best EA FC 24 84+ Trailblazers or RTTK Upgrade SBC players

The Trailblazers and RTTK promos in EA FC 24 feature two teams each of special cards, and they include some fantastic options. Not only do these cards have high overalls and key stats, but they also perform extremely well on the game engine. This results in higher costs when they are acquired directly from the market.

Here are the best 84+ Trailblazers or RTTK Upgrade SBC players you can get:

Kylian Mbappe Trailblazers

Caroline Graham Hansen Trailblazers

Heung Min Son Trailblazers

Rafael Leao Trailblazers

Mohamed Salah Trailblazers

Erling Haaland RTTK

Ousmane Dembele RTTK

Luis Diaz RTTK

All these items cost significantly more than the price of the SBC. Getting one of them will be the best possible reward for you.

Worst EA FC 24 84+ Trailblazers or RTTK Upgrade SBC players

Most of the 84-87 rated items in the two promos have had their prices greatly reduced. These cards have a lot of supply in the market, which is far higher than their demand. Naturally, they are cheaper when acquired directly.

Here are the worst 84+ Trailblazers or RTTK Upgrade SBC players you can get:

Pedro Goncalves RTTK

Mats Wieffer RTTK

Pedro RTTK

Luciano Acosta Trailblazers

Teddy Teuma Trailblazers

All these items cost less than 12,000 coins each, which is lower than the price of the fodder required to complete the SBC. Getting these cards as your rewards is the worst possible outcome, as they're no longer good enough in the meta.

While the 84+ Trailblazers or RTTK Upgrade SBC is a risky affair in EA FC 24, it's still worth completing as long as you have the required fodder. While the prices of 83-rated items are pretty low, the one TOTW item you'll need will raise the final cost. Hence, you should only do this if you have enough disposable coins, especially with Black Friday going live on November 22.