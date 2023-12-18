EA FC 24 86+ Base Hero Player Pick SBC: Best and worst players you can get

The EA FC 24 86+ Base Hero Player Pick SBC is certainly an interesting option to consider if you're looking to add Heroes to your Ultimate Team squad. The latest iteration was released on December 17, and it once again guarantees you one of the special cards of former legends. Moreover, you can have some command over the final item you get after completing the challenge.

On the outset, the EA FC 24 86+ Base Hero Player Pick SBC is an excellent opportunity for you to add some cards for a lot cheaper that their original costs. They will cost lot more if you buy them directly from the Ultimate Team market. Similarly, this challenge has a lot to do with luck, and you could end up finding a card that doesn't justify the investment you make with the necessary fodder.

Best EA FC 24 86+ Base Hero Player Pick SBC players

The EA FC 24 86+ Base Hero Player Pick SBC will cost about 100,000 coins to complete. You can reduce this amount by simply using cards that are already present in your Ultimate Team collection. The main aim is to get a card that's valued higher than this figure to ensure that you have made a net profit.

There are several Heroes valued over 100,000 in the market, and here are the top ones to aim for.

David Ginola

Lucio

Antonio Di Natale

Yaya Toure

Vincent Kompany

Out of the five, David Ginola has a current market price of about 1,7 million coins, making him the most expensive Base Hero item at the moment. Moreover, all five cards perform excellently in the current meta, and enjoy very good links in terms of league chemistry as well.

Worst EA FC 24 86+ Base Hero Player Pick SBC players

After you complete the challenge, you'll get a special pack that contains two Heroes rated 86 or above, and you get to choose which one to keep. Naturally, several Hero cards have dropped in their market valuations due to high supply. Moreover, the following names are no longer considered good enough in a competitive sense.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer

Sami Al-Jaber

Jerzy Dudek

Dirk Kuyt

Jorge Campos

Most of these items are currently available on the market near their quicksell prices, which makes them the worst possible rewards you can hope for. If you get them in your picks, it's best to avoid them by all means.