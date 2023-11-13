EA FC 24 Base Hero Upgrade SBC: Best and worst players to get

The Base Hero Upgrade SBC is one of the most attractive additions made to EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and it's quite easy to understand why. After all, you're guaranteed to get a Hero item once you complete the challenge. What's more incredible is the ability to do it more than once (although you'll have to wait a few days before you can get a second try).

For a very meaningful cost of 85,000 coins, you can earn some of the best base Hero items that are available in Ultimate Team. However, there are certain cards as well that are simply not worth the coins or fodder that you'll need to spend. Naturally, it's important to understand the best and worst players you can possibly get after completing the Base Hero Upgrade SBC in EA FC 24. This will enable you to take an informed decision about attempting the challenge in the first place.

Best players to get from the EA FC 24 Base Hero Upgrade SBC

The prime target is to hope for a reward whose market cost is higher than the completion cost of the challenge. Of course, the potential value of the rewards increase if you're using fodder directly from your collection, and not buying it from the market. There are certain Base Hero Upgrade SBC items that cost far more than 85,000 to get from the market.

David Ginola

Antonio Di Natale

Yaya Toure

Ramires

Claudio Marchisio

Lucio

All these six cards are terrific options to add to your Ultimate Team. They are extremely pro-meta in the current match engine, which allows them to dominate the proceedings of any match. Naturally, this creates incredible demand for them in the community and leads to higher prices.

Do note that there are certain items that are pricier than the Claudio Marchisio card. However, the Italian is simply sublime, and arguably one of the three best midfielders you can find from the Base Hero Upgrade SBC rewards in EA FC 24.

Worst players to get from the Base Hero Upgrade SBC in EA FC 24

On the other end of the spectrum rest some cards that are simply not good enough. This is largely due to their performances on the in-game meta, and they're also very common to obtain. Most of them have dropped down in their prices, and it's far cheaper to get them directly from the Ultimate Team market.

Clint Dempsey

Lars Ricken

Tim Cahill

Peter Crouch

Nwanke Kanu

While you'll always need coins to get from the market, using fodder you don't need can always be a better investment. That said, the cards mentioned here are best avoided at all cost.