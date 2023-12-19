EA FC 24 87+ Campaign Mix Upgrade SBC - Cheapest solutions, how to complete, and more

The EA FC 24 87+ Campaign Mix Upgrade SBC is a really interesting challenge in Ultimate Team. The latest iteration has been released as part of the TOTGS celebrations, but it features promos from previous weeks. Since these cards are not available in standard packs, this SBC is a perfect alternative for players and their respective squads.

The main task is to estimate the possible amount of coins required to complete the challenge. This will help you decide about attempting the SBC in the first place. Let's analyze the tasks of the EA FC 24 87+ Campaign Mix Upgrade SBC.

All EA FC 24 87+ Campaign Mix Upgrade SBC tasks

The EA FC 24 87+ Campaign Mix Upgrade SBC is a relatively easy challenge to complete since it has only two tasks. The conditions for both are quite simple, and even beginners should be able to complete them. Both tasks have different stipulations you must adhere to while obtaining the rewards.

84-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - 86-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

The EA FC 24 87+ Campaign Mix Upgrade SBC can be completed for about 100,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. However, you can reduce this amount using cards from your Ultimate Team collection.

You can also grind different modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals to get more fodder packs. It will also allow you to save coins for alternative uses in Ultimate Team.

After completing the challenge, you'll earn a pack that guarantees a promo card. It will be rated 87 or higher and come from one of the three following promos:

Trailblazers

Triple Threat

Centurions

This is a pretty interesting challenge that can land you a higher-rated item. However, this SBC is not a player pick, which means you'll be handed a reward card at random.