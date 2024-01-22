EA FC 24 88+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC: Best and worst players you can get

The EA FC 24 88+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC went live earlier on January 21, introducing a new Icon SBC in the game. The latest iteration only features Icons rated 88 or above, including the Winter Wildcards and Thunderstruck versions.

Naturally, there are some amazing items you could find after completing the challenge. If you get these cards after completing the EA FC 24 88+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC, you'll definitely be happy with your investment. Similarly, there are certain items that you should hope to avoid at all costs.

Best EA FC 24 88+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC players to get

The EA FC 24 88+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC costs about 300,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. While you can reduce the price using cards from your own inventory, the main aim is to pick a reward with a higher market valuation than 300,000 coins. Here are the best possible rewards you can hope to find.

Pele Base Icon

Pele Wintes Wildcard

Ronaldo Base Icon

Ronaldinho Thunderstruck Icon

Johann cruyff Thunderstruck Icon

These are easily some of the best items that exist currently in Ultimate Team. They rank high on EA FC 24 tier lists and are used in the competitive scene often. Although they're available in the market, their market valuations tend to be pretty high due to the low supply.

If they show up as a reward, you should not hesitate to pick any of them.

Worst EA FC 24 88+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC players you can get

There are certain items in the reward pool that you should avoid at all costs. Here are the cards:

Riquelme Winter Wildcards

John Barnes Winter Wildcards

Riquelme Base Icon

Michael Laudrup Base Icon

Paul Scholes Thunderstruck Icon

These cards have fallen outof favor since they're no longer as effective as they used to be. Moreover, their prices in the market are lower than the cost of completing the SBC. Hence, these are the items you should not pick from your rewards.