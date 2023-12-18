EA FC 24 Abedi Pele Hero Challenge SBC - How to complete, cheapest solutions, and more

The EA FC 24 Abedi Pele Hero Challenge SBC has arrived in Ultimate Team as expected, and it's yet another opportunity for players to complete a simple challenge to win more packs. This comes as part of the ongoing TOTGS promo, which has introduced some fantastic cards to the packs. If lucky, you could get one of them from the pack by completing the challenge.

Moreover, the EA FC 24 Abedi Pele Hero Challenge SBC can be completed for free if you analyze the tasks. This will naturally save your coins and allow you to recycle cards that no longer have any use in your inventory. Understanding the task(s) will also help determine the best cards to submit as part of the SBC.

All EA FC 24 Abedi Pele Hero Challenge SBC tasks

The EA FC 24 Abedi Pele Hero Challenge SBC is quite similar to the earlier challenges released as part of this set. There's only one task, and the stipulations are extremely straightforward. Even if you're a beginner, you should have no trouble in completing it.

Plenty of new SBCs are available in Ultimate Team (Image via X/ FUT Scorecard)

Task 1 - EA FC 24 Abedi Pele Hero Challenge SBC

# of players from Ligue 1 Uber Eats: Min 1

Same Club Count: Max 3

Rare: Min 3

Squad Rating: Min 65

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 16

# of players in the Squad: 11

This challenge will cost about 2,500 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. However, you can easily reduce it to zero by using cards from your collection. You can also grind the different modes to win more packs, that are usually handed out on a weekly basis.

This challenge is available for the next couple of days (as of December 18), and you'll get one Premium Gold Players pack after completing it. There's an extra cosmetic item as well, which can be used to decorate your Ultimate Team stadium.

Additionally, completing this SBC is mandatory if you want to unlock the group rewards of the TOTGS Puzzle completionist objective set. Hence, there are plenty of useful packs that can be earned by spending very little.