EA FC 24 Adama Traore Moments SBC leaked - Expected release date, possible costs, and more 

If the latest rumors are to be believed, the Adama Traore Moments SBC is coming to EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. The information comes from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who shared the news on their personal X account. While most leaks could generally turn out to be false, that seems unlikely in this case.

EA Sports has officially confirmed that the current week will witness at least one Player Moments SBC in Ultimate Team. While the developer hasn't officially mentioned who it will be, the community should be able to anticipate what to expect.

EA Sports follows certain patterns with challenges like the Adama Traore Moments SBC, which could be the case once again in the coming days.

Expected Adama Traore Moments SBC release date

As of writing, the exact date for the SBC hasn't been announced, although it could be in the next few days. A highly possible release day or date is Wednesday, December 6, or Thursday, December 7. Both days of the week have witnessed the launch of Player Moments SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team in recent times.

Moreover, Moments SBCs are usually not released on Tuesdays and Fridays, and EA Sports also avoids the weekends for such cards. Nevertheless, readers are advised to wait for official information before drawing any conclusions regarding the date.

Expected EA FC 24 Adama Traore Moments SBC costs

The cost of any challenge depends on how many tasks are included in it, and its terms and conditions. The previous Player Moments SBC, featuring Marcel Sabitzer, was close to 100,000 coins in completion price. While that amount was inflated to a large extent, Adama Traore could also be expensive.

Over the years, Traore has been a favorite of the community due to his extremely high pace. The stats on the upcoming Moments card is expected to be the same, which could make it extremely popular. Gamers should expect a budget of around 80,000 to 100,000 coins. However, a lower amount will certainly make the SBC a hot favorite for the EA FC 24 community to complete.